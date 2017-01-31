On this week’s Odd Lots podcast, we speak with Giovanni Mastrobuoni about the relationship between salary and educational attainment in organized crime. He’s the co-author of a paper titled “Returns to Education in Criminal Organizations: Did Going to College Help Michael Corleone?” Based on data sets from the first half of the 20th century, Mastrobuoni and his colleagues were able to show that mafia members who got more education also got paid more in the underworld.
Missing a confounding cause perhaps?
It seems likely that this suffers from the same problem as most “going to college pays off” analysis. Attributes that cause people to get college degrees (intelligence, work ethic, family social status) are also causes of success in life generally.
You’d think by this point everyone would be able to admit that college is almost 100% signalling – but I guess people need to feel good about what they do for a living.
I don’t agree with that. College actually does involve learning stuff, and in some (not all) cases this is quite important to one’s career. Fewer people should go to college than do now, but some subset of people definitely should go.
” Fewer people should go to college than do now, but some subset of people definitely should go.” Well that’s impossible now because its been baked in. You need a degree for entry into virtually any decent career – in fact graduate degrees are now becoming expected because of this. Its all signalling gone amok but if suddenly fewer people went to college it would take years for HR departments to respond by adjusting job requirements. The thing is I do believe colleges COULD impart useful skills and some colleges do do a better job than others but for the most part curricula are built on what is easiest and cheapest for the colleges to teach.
@JAMC, I have to admit that despite my initial knee-jerk reaction, I agree with you more than I disagree.
Back when I was choosing a college, I received pamphlets from a huge number of institutions. Strikingly, almost without exception, they failed to mention “learning” as a reason for attending. Instead, they were all about “life experience” and of course the employment rate of their graduates.
I do believe higher education is really important, but it is often being done quite poorly, and it is largely being sold as a signalling (and entertainment) exercise.
‘to admit that college is almost 100% signalling’
Yep, a mechanical engineering degree is just about the signalling, and has nothing to do with acquiring actual skills.
The same clearly applies to a medical degree, right?
I absolutely think engineering degrees are mostly signalling. Not 100% but certainly at least 70%. The amount of material from an engineering degree curriculum the typical graduate actually ever uses on the job is small. I don’t have a medical degree but I have a feeling its similar.
‘I absolutely think engineering degrees are mostly signalling. ‘
If by signalling you mean being able to use math in a fashion that is reflected by whether something functions as designed in real use, then sure. The same would apply to any number of degrees where success or failure is measured against empirical standards, not social ones.
Otherwise, you seem to have a tenuous grasp on the fact that engineers who actually build things cannot just bullshit their way through their professional life. Unlike some, such as CEOs turned politicians.
And considering how the U.S. seems to now had at least a generation long need to import engineering students and engineers, it just might be that anyone in the U.S. who believes engineering is just about signalling is the sort of person incapable of understanding why that process has occurred.
@p_a, are you an engineer? I am. In my experience, it is true that, typically, most of what you do is learned on the job, and the percentage of what you learned in college that you put to use is fairly small. There are plenty of people doing engineering jobs who don’t have a degree, but learned through on the job experience only.
I suspect that medical doctors also operate based on learned on-the-job experience rather than their classroom learning a huge percentage of the time, too.
I would not go as far as JAMC in terms of saying “it’s all signalling”. I think that often a broad theoretical understanding of a topic can be beneficial even when it isn’t being applied directly. But they really do have a point.
“If by signalling you mean being able to use math in a fashion that is reflected by whether something functions as designed in real use, then sure.”
If you surveyed 10 real, working engineers I think would find at least 9 of them don’t use any math beyond high school algebra in their job.
” you seem to have a tenuous grasp on the fact that engineers who actually build things cannot just bullshit their way through their professional life”
I didn’t say that I said the majority of the material taught in most engineering curricula is not applicable to the real jobs most engineers end up performing. And frankly LOT of engineering graduates don’t actually ever build anything and those that do often acquire the majority of their skills outside of formal schooling. The schooling isn’t ALL just signalling, but even in engineering I would certainly say the bulk of the curriculum is in fact a form of signalling. I am willing to admit that the top tier schools probably have higher quality curricula and less signalling time wasting coursework.
“And considering how the U.S. seems to now had at least a generation long need to import engineering students and engineers, it just might be that anyone in the U.S. who believes engineering is just about signalling is the sort of person incapable of understanding why that process has occurred.”
No that’s only because engineering as a profession is low status and low paid compared to other professions but at the same time acquiring a degree or graduate degree in engineering is a lot of work when compared to acquiring the same credential in other fields – American students are just smart enough to realise that going into a high-work/low-reward isn’t such a great move. Engineering is a fine career for poor people or immigrants from poor countries looking to get a foothold in the professional world of the US but it is not a suitable career for people from middle class or upper-middle class American backgrounds.
I also want to add that I think theoretical knowledge is extremely useful for gaining real understanding of a topic but colleges often go too far and crowd out time for useful topics – which I actually do think colleges COULD do more to teach but it would be more expensive for them and more work for the professors. Spending time on solving DEs by hand is far cheaper and easier for the professor and the college, hence that’s what you get a lot of.
I think that we should betwen two different questions:
a) Engineers (medical doctors. etc.) use in the job most of the things that they learned in college
and
b) They learned in college most of the things that they use in the job
If b) is true, then their degrees are not signalling (or at least almost ‘100% signalling’), even if a) is false ( a) can be justified, not by signalling, but simply because college prepare their its students for many possible jobs, not only for the specific job that they end after college)
[I am an economist, and, in my case, I think both a) and b) are false, but I suspect that economy is different from engineering or medicine]
Civil engineer here. But I haven’t designed anything in 10 years, since I went into natural science. Do engineers learn on the job? Yes, but you need a background in math, chemistry, physics and stats. The most important difference between engineers and high school guys that think they do “engineering” is liability. If a structure I designed fell down…..lawsuit for me and the high school engineer looks from far away. Usually high school “engineers” are free lunchers that want status and income but not the burden of liability.
Civil Engineering is actually the only branch of engineering I consider to be a real profession because of the large legal aspect of the profession. My degree was in EE but I do get the sense that the civil engineer’s education is actually meaningful.
@Miguel Madeira ” ( a) can be justified, not by signalling, but simply because college prepare their its students for many possible jobs”
My criticism is more along the lines that many of these programs don’t prepare the student for any job. I certainly acknowledge that one must continue to learn and can’t learn everything from college but my personal experience is that engineering programs fail to even prepare the student for ENTRY into the profession unless the hiring firm is willing to invest significant time in training. Fewer and fewer firms are willing to do that these days.
From what my dad has told me ( he was a mechanical engineer before becoming a doctor) he didn’t use most of what he learnt for engineering, medical school on the other hand was much more relevant. To be fair most of what you learn there isn’t going to be day to day use but every once in a while you’ll recognise something rare and exotic. That can be the difference between life and death for the patients.
Keep in mind he told me this when trying to convince me to enter med school.
`@p_a, are you an engineer? I am. In my experience, it is true that, typically, most of what you do is learned on the job, and the percentage of what you learned in college that you put to use is fairly small.`
I am not an engineer, but the engineers I have known in the U.S. (USN nuclear officers, for example, or people involved in the Tomahawk cruise missile and Phalanx programs) did learn some of their job through experience. Except for having already proven (for example, at Annapolis), that they could handle the math – particularly in the sense of being able to handle the math without making errors. That was the point about real world results.
Which leads to this point – `There are plenty of people doing engineering jobs who don’t have a degree, but learned through on the job experience only.` In the examples above, I`m fairly confident that the people doing the work designing a system designed to merge a stream of bullets with a missile moving at supersonic speeds actually needed to learn more than a fair bit of math before they were allowed on the job. Of course, once one reaches a certain level (a family friend used to be charge of SBS`s satellite launches), it is unlikely that one is using what learned in college regularly. On the other hand, I`m fairly confident that they did not pick their engineers by overlooking the relevant math skills and expressing confidence in their ability to gain experience through doing.
We may be at different levels here – not only in my American examples, but also in comparing the U.S. and Germany. I could use other examples (engineering exchange students in their 2nd or 3rd year of engineering from the Univ. of Kentucky who did not really know calculus, something expected of a German engineering student before they graduate from high school), but sure, once you have learned the math – which is so easy that really, signalling is the only point – your job may look quite different from your studies. Except at least the engineers I know here still consider math to be fairly important to their job. But then, what would German engineers know about building quality machinery?
Smarter criminals are more successful than dumber ones? You know cause and effect may be hard to determine here.
I’m an engineer, and I used about 80-90 % of the science and engineering material I learned in school. A lot of it was the basis for further training I received over the next 20-30 years. Eventually I had to supervise large engineering teams, which included many different types, as well as scientists. I think my ability to review their work and talk shop with different team leaders and operations personnel was very helpful. It also helped me earn a pretty decent amount of money. So I guess you could say it all depends on what you do with what you learn, if you try to use it, and if you work hard to keep learning.
It was a family-run business and he was the heir. The big question is if college honed his enterprising skills and if the society got back what it invested in his human capital.
Signalling doesn’t really work IMO. Who is he signalling too? Other criminals? Customers? Why do they care? It seems if this is what it is the economy is deeply inefficient. 40% of the population needs 4 years of college to ‘signal’? So if there was some way to pick up this signal without college huge profits would await.
I suspect there’s two aspects that make college valuable:
1. Narrative creation – humans work by creating and sharing fictional narratives. College is a lot of practice at that which is a skill that carries over into business of many types.
2. Burns off immaturity. I suspect a big portion of the benefit of schooling is babysitting. It keeps kids out of the way of adults (which our economy couldn’t function otherwise…imagine if *every* day was take your kid to work day). By keeping immaturity somewhat walled off until kids grow out of it, schools prevent them from damaging their lives.
2.1 This may be somewhat related but workplaces are very, very stable. If you are changing tires at 18 there’s enough tires in the world that you can still be doing it at 59. Perhaps by starting work at a younger age, it is a bit too easy to fall into stability. School forces you to someday break things up. No matter how good you are at school you’re going to have to leave that stability upon graduation which will land you somewhere else which you’ll have to figure out. That flexibility may be more valuable than premature stability.
I think the largest reason for measured benefit from college is selection bias–capable people with access to resources are the ones who tend to go, and these are the people who are likely to be successful in life anyway.
I don’t disagree with your number 1 as a benefit to the individual. But since you started out talking about benefits to the economy, I’d say number 1 hugely contributes to an inefficient economy. We’d be vastly better if people didn’t learn or see narrative creations as a net positive, and instead made decisions based on actual facts.
Michael Corleone attended Furman University, a liberal arts (and Baptist affiliated) college in Greenville, SC. I have several connections to the school, one going back to the 1930s and 1940s when Michael would have attended (he is fictional). But my comment is about today’s Furman and is based on what parents of recent students at Furman have shared with me. Furman does not tolerate alcohol or drugs on campus, and violators are summarily dismissed from school. Of course, college kids are going to do what college kids do, which means they leave campus to do it, and by leaving campus, they face risks they otherwise would not face. There’s another liberal arts college in the south with an excellent academic reputation. That college takes the opposite approach: knowing that college kids are going to do what college kids do, on weekends security creates a barrier around the campus to keep the students in, looking the other way at what’s happening on campus but with the comfort that the students don’t face the risks they would if they left campus. Michael Corleone was intolerant, severely punishing those who betrayed him, including his own brother. In that respect, Michael adopted the Furman approach to betrayal. On the other hand, Michael kept both his friends and enemies close, better to observe their betrayal. Michael surely benefited from his college experience.
“Michael Corleone attended Furman University, a liberal arts (and Baptist affiliated) college in Greenville, SC. I have several connections to the school, one going back to the 1930s and 1940s when Michael would have attended (he is fictional).”
How can he be fictional (maybe you mean dead by now)? I read two books about him and watch two books about his life and times. Was I lied to?
I thought Michael Corleone attended Fordham University, which is in the Bronx. Fordham is a Jesuit school and also has a liberal arts focus, so adjust your theory if needed.
Autocorrect keeps doing something embarrassing with “Mastrubuoni.”
I haven’t listened to the podcast yet, but as far as “The Godfather” goes, I would argue it was the attributes that allowed Michael to finish college rather than the attendance that made him successful. Sonny lacked the patience (he’d never pass the marshmallow test, instead slapping around the tester until he received the second marshmallow) and Fredo lacked the intelligence (he was dumb like everybody says). Vito had all the same attributes as Michael, but without the degree.
Sorry for the double comment, but it just occurred to me that maybe it wasn’t his college education that gave Michael an advantage. To succeed as Godfather, he needed discipline, the ability to lead men and strategic vision, skills he was more likely to have honed during his service as an officer in the U.S. Marine Corps. than at a liberal arts college.
Did Vladimir Putin go to college?
Did it help him to decide this was the right day to invade Ukraine?
From Wikipedia: Putin studied law at the Leningrad State University in 1970 and graduated in 1975. His thesis was on “The Most Favored Nation Trading Principle in International Law”.
Oh noes, that borders on economics!
