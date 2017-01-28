Does government need to be based on geographic contiguity?

That is my rewording of this request from Thijs:
At which point does technology allow another model of social organization than that based on shared territory?
I am reminded of Estonia’s e-citizenship model, but taken much further. To flesh this out, imagine EU citizens could choose to which government they would pay their taxes. So you could live in Lyon, but pay taxes to Germany and have your pension set by German policy and your legal disputes settled by German courts and so on.
What can’t be done this way, even say twenty years from now? Well, your water supply, your primary education system, your electricity, your local police, and your roads, to name a few government services. For those you have to deal with Lyon or some other local provider. Germany can’t step in, except perhaps for some on-line parts of education but even then it wouldn’t mesh well with your local face-to-face provider, even putting aside differences of language.
Given all that, should Lyon and Germany let you peel off your potentially portable pension choice to the government provider of your choice? It seems the wealthy people would cluster their fiscal and pension obligations with governments that were not so progressive in their fiscal policies. In this regard it would be like a partial privatization of pension schemes. But it would be a funny privatization rule: “allow pension choice, but only from local infrastructure-producing entities.” You still would have the usual problems of selection, namely that the wealthy would opt for the pension and tax schemes of Luxembourg and Monaco — hey, wait, isn’t that the status quo?
Well, not quite. In essence this plan would be further reducing the residency requirements for locales and tax havens such as Luxembourg, Monaco, the Cayman Islands, and so on. You wouldn’t have to live there at all. I suppose this is a way of privatizing the redistributive services of the state, without having to say you are doing so. Does that make it more politically stable or less?
I suspect a lot of “local” pension schemes would stay in place for reasons of familiarity, nationalism, and the gravity equation. (Just think how long it took many Greeks and Cypriots to withdraw their euros from their domestic banking systems.) So many middle class Danes will stick with the Danish system, which they know and the like, though many of the Danish wealthy would secede from it and opt for Monaco.
Overall I think of this policy as one way to improve the lot of the wealthy. Is it the way and the framing that will most induce additional effort and creativity from them? I don’t see that case has been made.
What this really shows is how our view of the services expected from government has expanded.
The earliest services, such as defense and justice, would be difficult to transfer – it shouldn’t be an international incident if I get into a fight with my next door neighbour.
Many of the post-WWII services amount to redistribution of wealth. I don’t think the UK tax authorities would relinquish their claim on my earnings if I claimed Irish citizenship. (In theory I could, and so could a surprisingly large percentage of UK citizens. There are in fact a large number of Irish citizens living and working in the UK, but to all intents and purposes they are treated as UK citizens while here – they pay taxes and can legally vote in UK elections).
Economics is 100% about wealth redistribution. You buy a car and set off a chain of wealth redistribution, your wealth redistributed to the car distribution which redistributes the wealth that was your to producers of cars that the redistributed wealth to thousand of firms who redistribute wealth to workers who redistribute wealth to food vendors, banks holding debt, landlords.
We could go back to an imagined 1700 when 80% of households had no wealth to redistribute, but simply lived off the land at little to no cost. GDP was very low because 70% of what was produced and consumed never had a price. That is how hundreds of millions of people live on less than $2 a day. To economists they produce nothing and consume nothing because they never sell the product of their labor nor pay for what they consume.
The safety net was the tribe or community.
What is fascinating to me is economists who consider only things with a price to have value, but the call for “self reliance” like in in the old days when no one paid support others who couldn’t support themselves. But people supported other without pay, just like everything else they was without pay. When everything has a price, those who are well off must pay to support those who aren’t, just like in the past when nothing had a price assigned.
The proposal to shop around is as absurd as suggesting tribes and communities were something you could shop for a few hundred years ago. I’ll live in the farm house, but work like a hunter gatherer. Hunter gatherers worked less because they invested only inhuman capital: how to make Flint tools which you learned to locate and you learned the migration paths a habits of game and how to find fruits, roots, etc. Farmers learned less, but built physical capital which required more labor, labor that resulted in no consumption.
Interesting, thanks. Zack Weinersmith also has some good thoughts on this topic. He called it a “polystate.”
Interestingly enough, one non-territorial sovereign, the Holy See (the Pope holds the Vatican, but his sovereignty derives from the Holy See, not the city-state), is currently endeavoring to annex another non-territorial sovereign, the Sovereign Military Order of Malta, formerly the crusading Knights Hospitaller.
If you chose Greece’s pension because it’s cheap with high benefits while living in Germany, you will be evicted from Germany to Greece when the pension benefit is cut to 25% of German living standards. Germans should not have to put up with homeless Greek pensioners, even if they were Germans for their working life.
To ‘improve the lot of the wealthy’?
As if every bit of financial deregulation, changes in tax & accounting treatments since 1979 haven’t been sufficient?
I don’t think you’ve caught the, ahh, ‘changes’ in the Zeitgeist.
At which point does technology allow efficient pay-per-use provision of all government services, thus allowing for unbundling?
With schools and pensions it’s already pretty much solved, except maybe politically. With law – can you really live and do business in Lyon while relying on German courts only? With roads and local police there are good approaches (gps tracking allowing for pay per use of both roads and the police if presence is a reasonable proxy of local police usage). With defense it’s not so clear.. Well actually of course everyone should just pay the U.S. .
Welfare? Now that sounds like a real issue. Isn’t not paying for some bums in the states the real reason people like me would think of cayman islands citizenship (well mb it’s implicit in taxes but who are we kidding) ?..
Follow up question is of course: once these issues are resolved can we have international professional class become an actual political unit or there are some other more important constraints?
Because when countries argue they tend to hold each other’s citizens hostage and do horrible things to them. If France and Germany go to war, French nationals in Germany and Germans in France will be interned. If they are lucky.
Suppose the US doesn’t like the way that Mexico investigates the murder of an American citizen who came under US law? What if Mexico declines to let US policemen into the country to investigate? What if they cannot threaten to railroad people if they do not co-operate? What if the locals tell them to take a hike?
It is absurdly impractical.
+ 1
As far as I know, the USA already can be as upset as they want with how the murders of American citizens are investigated in Mexico. Suffices to say, the poor trearment of a Brazilian diplomat by the Soviet militia ruffians forced Brazil, despite of its hopes for a sincere friendship between the two narions, to break off its diplomatic relations with the Soviet aggressor. Also, Brazil refused to intern and rorture Axis citizens umless they engaged in mass acts of terrorism. The idea of “collective guilt” is antithetical to Brazil’s legal order and moral principles.
Social insurance, just like regular insurance, works best when there is a diverse pool of participants. This implies they work best at the national level at least.
The idea of choosing which courts have jurisdiction over civil disputes also seems like a recipe for avoiding responsibility. Courts don’t just referee disputes but also have the power to order local sheriffs or marshalls to use force to compel compliance with court orders and to seize assets to enforce judgments. If I don’t have assets in the place where the sheriff or marshall is allowed to operate, it adds an additional layer of complication and expense for anyone seeking a judgment against me. Of course, people play these games already but that is no reason to make it even easier.
The Belgian constitution provides for both parliaments based upon territory (eg everyone living in Brussels) and for parliaments based upon linguistic communities (eg for everyone who speaks German no matter where they live). The latter only cover things like culture and education (eg German speaking schools in Brussels).
See
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Communities,_regions_and_language_areas_of_Belgium
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Parliament_of_the_German-speaking_Community
Why get all your services from a single provider, government or otherwise? If I want these guys to do my pension and those guys to educate my kids, why not?
It’s entirely possible. Within the EU, you have freedom of establishment (also with a few other countries, most notably Switzerland). After an average of eight years, you get naturalized there (pretty easy to do) and presto, you have the result you wanted. Every year, tens of thousands of EU people become naturalized Swiss due to favorable tax law. I even know a few Germans who choose to be naturalized French because after so many years, France was their home in spite of the higher taxes.
Concerning pensions, there are often “wait periods” (you must work & contribute in your place for a minimum of five years) but after that you get part of your pension from that country. They tried pension reform for establishing a true EU pension scheme time and again in EUROPARL, but it never flies.