Should Iceland join the euro?

That may not be in the cards anytime soon, but at least it has surfaced as a potential option, along with EU membership, to be considered by Icelandic referendum. Matt Yglesias questions whether this might be a mistake.
I see the creation of the euro as a big mistake, and in general I favor flexible exchange rates, but on this question there is a plausible case for Iceland joining up with the euro.
First, Iceland cannot defend itself and does not want to rely only on the United States. European Union membership helps out on that front, and the EU has at least been claiming that new members also will be euro-using members. Fishing rights are a big deal for Iceland, and maybe the country will decide it does better within EU structures.
Second, and more to the macroeconomic point, very small countries do not always do well with floating rates. For instance, no one suggests that every household should have its own currency. Iceland, with a population of about 330,000, may be small enough to make this comparison at least a bit apt. Keep in mind the biggest exports are tourism, fish, and aluminum products, not much else. Using the euro may help tourism a bit, while I suspect the fisheries and aluminum smelters can get by with a mix of a) not employing that much labor anyway, and b) making wages more flexible if need be, rather than needing a floating rate to stay competitive.
Another way to put the point is this: floating rates are most useful as a protection against nominal shocks, not real shocks. But when an economy is sufficiently small, real shocks tend to be the more significant problem because usually there is not so much diversification.
On the macro front, so what if Iceland becomes the north Atlantic version of how Panama, Ecuador, and El Salvador stand pegged with respect to the U.S. dollar? Those economies have various troubles, but fixed exchange rates are fairly low on those lists.
Not long ago, the Icelandic economy was hit by a massive shock from capital flight, which in turn stemmed from a banking and real estate collapse. Capital controls were imposed, in part because the flow of funds whiplash was so large relative to the size of the Icelandic economy. Relying on continental, euro-denominated banking from Dutch, German, and other suppliers may well be a better option. A true EU banking union, if one ever comes, would be better for Iceland yet. In other words, in the eurozone Iceland might be better protected against at least some real shocks.
I don’t have a firm view here, so it is fine to think of my conclusion for Iceland as agnostic. I ‘m just saying you can be a euro skeptic, and favor Icelandic euro membership, without fear of contradiction. The European countries that should not be in the eurozone, such as Italy and Greece, are much bigger than Iceland and are also more economically diversified.
Interesting, but on point 1 does Iceland *really* need protection?
From who? The WaPo’s Russia?
+1
Tyler says: “Iceland… does not want to rely only on the United States”
Why? I can’t even imagine a possible imagine a scenario where Iceland is invaded and the US military doesn’t immediately and vigorously intervene. There’s no reason to keep redundant smoke detectors in a room, if one unit already has 99.999% reliability.
Would America go to war to protect Icelandic fishing rights from external depredation? I don’t think so. Many of the world’s smaller countries have learned the hard way not to be too dependent on any single external large power.
I would put the chance of the U.S. failing to intervene in Iceland at somewhere above .001%.
Still, through NATO Iceland is already allied nearly all of the EU, in addition to the U.S. and several other countries. I don’t really see how joining the Euro strengthens their position.
The photo is of Vestmannaeyjar, or “Western Islands,” if anyone’s wondering.
* Westman Islands
Thank you
Good example of a place that looks pretty, but I would not want to live there. I’ve had a lifelong fear of cliffs.
“First, Iceland cannot defend itself and does not want to rely only on the United States.”
Defend itself against who? Fish? This is just lazy thinking.
“European Union membership helps out on that front.”
Did you hear about the new European Union tank? Neither did I.
On the currency issue I think you have a valid point, however, there is a risk if there’s another big crisis and Iceland wants to devalue, it’d have to leave the Eurozone, a huge challenge. With a currency peg, it could just be suspended, no need to change the ATMs or cause a bunch of political drama.
“Defend itself against who? Fish?”
A statement like that is the real lazy thinking. What possible basis could there be for assuming that no country would ever want to invade or dominate Iceland. Because it is cold? Or far away?
In fact, countries are competing for access to Arctic resources. A foothold in Iceland would greatly help China, for example, who has Arctic ambitions but no nearby territory.
Of course there is no near-term prospect of Iceland being invaded, but to suggest they need no defense strategy is naive.
Haven’t you learned anything in the last 8 years from Greece, Spain, now Italy?
They can’t devalue and they can’t leave the cursed ‘union’ [as you point out, it doesn’t extend to banking]
Iceland would be mad to even consider joining.
btw, what’s your daily rate?
Asking for a friend, who can’t believe this post.
“very small countries do not always do well with floating rates” My former Macro professor was used to say “small economies should not have own currencies”… my question is, how small Greek economy is? Anyway, Greek problem is beyond monetary policy, isn’t it?
‘I see the creation of the euro as a big mistake’
A fifteen year old one, at this point. Don’t worry, at some point, the euro, like all other currencies, will no longer exist, and you will be right. Possibly, you could have a memorial park bench inscribed with that, in case it does not occur in the next four or five decades.
Fishing rights are a big deal for Iceland, and maybe the country will decide it does better within EU structures.
Exactly how would letting European kleptocrats control Iceland’s fish actually help Iceland? I don’t see it. Stocks have collapsed all over the world largely because some countries do not obey the rules. In the old days that was the Soviet Union and the Greeks. Now it is pretty much all of southern Europe although if the Russians still sail I assume they still cheat. So how badly would Iceland’s management have to be that asking the Italians, the Spanish, and the Portuguese in to scoop up everything they can would be an improvement?
Look at Britain’s fish stocks. British people do obey the law. How is that working out for them?
“European Union membership helps out on that front”: an elementary confusion of the EU with NATO, surely? Unless you take the view that Iceland is in grave danger of being dragged into the next war between Germany and France, which the existence of the EU might avert.
“Fishing rights are a big deal for Iceland, and maybe the country will decide it does better within EU structures.” Yep, if they want their waters hoovered by the Spanish fishing fleet, joining the EU is probably a good way to arrange that.
Sometimes in the attempt to play the gadfly, one can in fact end up playing the role of dolt.