Initial Impressions: India and Mumbai

Stanley Pignal, the new Mumbai-based South Asia correspondent for The Economist, tweeted:
Having landed two hours ago, I’m upgrading myself from “India novice” to “India watcher”. Tomorrow “expert”, next week “veteran”
#journalism
With that in mind as also applying to me, here are some initial thoughts:
People in India drive on the wrong side of the road and I’m not talking about the fact that they drive on the left.
It’s easier to find a good Indian restaurant in Fairfax than in Bandra.
The quality of the intellectual class relative to GDP per capita is the highest of any country I know.
The quality of the intellectual class at the top is as high as Singapore but in Singapore the intellectual class runs the government.
You can take a 1-hour UBER ride for a $5, A taxi is even cheaper. A 10-minute auto-rickshaw drive is 50 cents.
Google FI worked right off the airplane. If you are coming to India for a week or two it’s great. Oddly, however, all of the Indian apps for food delivery, calling the Indian equivalent of UBER or paying with digital cash only accept an Indian telephone number so I am going to have to get a SIM card. Unfortunately, for reasons unknown, getting a Sim card is a bureaucratic hassle although apparently it’s scheduled to get better.
English is fine for getting around. The surprise is the number of Indians who don’t speak English and yet have to operate in a world in which advertising, signage, operating instructions, and so forth are in English.
Netflix works!
Inequality as measured by a standard Gini index is actually lower in India than in the United States. As measured by what you can see, however, inequality is very high. It’s easy to step out of a Louis-Vuitton boutique and over a child sleeping in the street. Doesn’t appear to be causing a revolution, however.
Crime is low. Much lower than in the United States.
Pollution is high, much higher than in the United States, and at levels that do not seem optimal even give low GDP per capita.
In the developed world you go outside for fresh air. In India you go inside for fresh air. (Many homes and businesses have air purifiers with hepa air filters. I bought two.)
PM Modi wants to bring Elon Musk’s hyperloop technology to India. Delhi to Mumbai in an hour. Mumbai to downtown Mumbai in an hour and a half…on a good day. Start simple!
Retail, one of the largest sectors in many economies including India, is very inefficient. You have to go to a dozen small stores in different parts of town to get half of what you need. I was surprised to see a Walmart in Mumbai on Google maps. Great! I took an Uber. It was fake.
Parts of Mumbai are reminiscent of Havana–elegant buildings put up in earlier times including some art-deco buildings, that are now falling apart and even abandoned due to rent control and poor land use policy. At the same time, Mumbai looks like Miami with much new construction interwoven with the older decay. Capitalist shoots pushing out of socialist pavement.
Enjoyed this. Welcome to India.
“The frustrating thing about India”, I was told by one of my teachers, the great Cambridge economist Joan Robinson, “is that whatever you can rightly say about India, the opposite is also true.” (Amartya Sen)
Except in the south.
Kerala – Marxist run state government, high performing economy in terms of actual benefits to the populace.
Why would southern India be excluded?
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Kerala#Government_and_administration
Some time since I last visited … 6 years perhaps , def pre-UBER.
At certain times of the day , in certain parts of the metropolitan area, a 1 hour UBER journey might have taken you …oh.. 1/2 miles?
Enjoy it – great city; ‘Maximum City’ in fact
About crime being low, my bet is inaccurate/inefficient records are kept.
It’s not unsafe, just a lot of underreporting going on. Some of it being lack of trust in institutions, cultural reasons, just plain disincentive and cost of reporting, justice system, policing…
Yes, the spate of bus rapes that hit the headlines over the last few years would certainly seem to suggest that there’s an unreported undercurrent of violence. The U.S. might not be the safest country in the world, but I find it hard to imagine an off-duty bus driver going out for a drive with a group of like-minded friends, with the intention (stated or implicit) of picking up female passengers and raping them.
“Spate”? I don’t think so. The crimes that occurred were reported in the press. I wouldn’t go around projecting a much large number just on suspicion. And the US has its share of lurid sex crimes.
But I would agree that the US is in general a safer society than India, at least for women (for men, I would say they are both at par.) The reason for fewer incidences of violence in Indian that you would expect is simply because this is a very traditional society where women outside of urban cosmopolitan enclaves put their heads down and behave very conservatively, avoiding situations that could get them into trouble. In the US, of course, women have no intention of putting themselves down relative to men, which may expose them to a higher likelihood of violence. Just my theory.
Do you think these bus drivers made the decision to rape knowing they would wind up in the press? If the answer is no, then they are either incredibly unlucky that the only time this was done it was published, or there were a number of other incidents that weren’t published that we don’t know about.
As to your second point, I don’t want to speculate which type of behavior is more likely to attract violence, but I don’t find it difficult to think “where women put their heads down and behave very conservatively, avoiding situations that could get them into trouble” would be behavior consistent with not reporting violence that did occur.
People do stupid things all the time. The assumption that the bus drivers evaluated the risks and consequences and decided it was a net positive does not seem warranted.
well, just how does an American tourist accurately assess crime-rate… after but a few hours in country? (try wandering the streets at midnight?)
Also, would be interesting to get his impression of the general condition of city streets and environs (crowds, noise levels, street cleanliness, etc) and attitudes toward Westerners.
That’s normal, restaurants in India please customers from Bandra. Restaurants in Fairfax please US customer’s taste.
I grew up in Mumbai in the 80s and 90s. Went back after a decade last year. Actually went to Bandra to a restaurant; tastes there have swung toward Western (US) fusion. So the restaurants have followed suit. The older street vendors still purvey the local cuisine, but there is a risk there.
So cynically observant, and so likely. That was certainly the case of the Indian running a food stand near Mannheim’s Marktplatz in the mid-90s. We chatted about a bit about how one needs to adapt to the tastes of the customer as, since he wasn’t busy at the time (nor is it likely he was able to adapt, as the next time I was downtown, his stand (technically, Imbiss) was no longer there..
And it isn’t as if this is exactly a secret – Prof. Cowen references how restaurants prepare different dishes for different clientele.
Yes, once Tyler wrote about McCurry and veggie hamburgers in India. I’ve seen crimes against the humanity such as McBurritos in Mexico, McTortilla in Spain and McRaclette in Switzerland.
The last two I find almost impossible to grasp. The first not so much, but mainly because real Mexican food does not play much a role in American fast food menus anyways, and burritos have become an ubiquitous concept
.
Shouldn’t you hire a cook and have the best food every day?
Come now, it is Prof. Cowen that lauds servants, not Prof. Tabarrok.
My grandmother cooked for a wealthy family during the Great Depression, so I have the right “class background” to say that servants are fine.
(She was a poor immigrant at the time.)
These photos of India impressed me greatly:
https://mpcdot.com/forums/topic/7285-india-not-even-once/
Wow that is a …. very racist site. It makes some correct points though, which are no doubt very impressive if you’ve never been to a large poor urbanized country. The images are possibly representative of the urban areas, though not representative of what you’ll see if you’re a tourist or just anyone who can afford not to live around those scenes. In general, as Alex says, things are a lot better indoors (inside private property, especially the property of anyone approaching American incomes).
“The quality of the intellectual class relative to GDP per capita is the highest of any country I know.” Is it the numerator or the denominator that strikes you most?
Lol.
As measured by what you can see, however, inequality is very high. It’s easy to step out of a Louis-Vuitton boutique and over a child sleeping in the street. Doesn’t appear to be causing a revolution, however.
That’s because the poor in our cities are overwhelmingly immigrants from rural areas which at this point in time have little for them. They are just grateful to get to a city and have some shot at a livelihood, however squalid their surroundings may be. It’s like in the US where revolutionaries are either white lefties (turned on by neo-Marxist thinking) or blacks (who consider themselves as American, if not more so, than most whites, and (justifiably) have a deep-seated grievance about being a permanent underclass. You don’t see immigrants revolting; they are more likely to be uber-patriotic or completely apolitical, keeping their heads down.
Right. Rural people coming to cities in India are something like Immigrants in their own country.
try this restaurant:
Pali Bhavan
10, Adarsh Nagar, Pali Naka, Bandra West, Pali Market, Pali Hill, Mumbai, Maharashtra 400050, India
The best food is the pani puri tour, best done on the way from the airport at 3am.
Christianity is the third largest religion in India, supposedly brought to India by the Apostle Thomas (Judas, his name, as Thomas means twin). The Gospel of Thomas was discovered in Egypt in 1945 and is considered Gnostic. Unlike the canonical Gospels, the Gospel of Thomas is not a narrative but consists of sayings (logia). Whether the Apostle Thomas was the actual author is subject to debate. I understand that Thoma is a popular name in India. Christianity is not considered a major religion in Bandra (Maharashtra) but is the location of a famous Catholic church (Mount Mary’s). I’m curious if there are recognizable Gnostic influences among the Christians in Bandra.
I would be skeptical of that. Most Indian Christians are converts from the colonial period (British as well as Portuguese, in Goa.) Kerala, a small state in the southwest, has an old Christian community though. There were also old Jewish communities there, but they’ve emigrated to Israel, based on what I’ve read.
There was definitely a Christian community established in India at least by the 4th century, and some pretty good evidence that it existed as early as the 2nd century.
There isn’t any solid evidence that Thomas went to India. However, it’s not beyond the realm of possibility. Such a journey would follow well-established trade routes and wouldn’t be all that different from Paul’s missionary journeys.
literally never heard of an Indian named Thoma
In Kerala, that name is anglicized to Thomas, but in the native language, Malayalam, a man is often called Thoma-chan (brother or dear Thoma.)
It makes no sense. According to Father António Vieira, who helped to spread the teachings of Prophet Bandarra, St. Thomas was sent to Brazil by Christ to convert the Brazilian indians, i.e. natives, not Indians.
“Crime is low…….no signs of revolution”
One can attribute both to the Hindu religion, with its heavy emphasis on conduct, modesty, sobreity, and its aversion towards “Upstarts”. India hasn’t had a bloody revolution in its 4000 year history.
“low per-capita income”
Per-capita income is the big red-herring when it comes to India. It has a very very large unorganized sector that operates outside the reach of the government. And people are not as poor as you think. A slum dweller in Dharavi could well have a per-capita income of $20-30K and wealth in excess of $100K and yet seem like a beggar going by outward appearance.
Evidence bro?
‘India hasn’t had a bloody revolution in its 4000 year history.’
I’m guessing that the following does not count as a revolution? Maybe because it often called a ‘rebellion,’ right? – ‘The Indian Rebellion of 1857 was a rebellion in India against the rule of the British East India Company, that ran from May 1857 to July 1859. The rebellion began as a mutiny of sepoys of the East India Company’s army on 10 May 1857, in the cantonment of the town of Meerut, and soon escalated into other mutinies and civilian rebellions largely in the upper Gangetic plain and central India, with the major hostilities confined to present-day Uttar Pradesh, western Bihar, northern Madhya Pradesh, and the Delhi region. The rebellion posed a considerable threat to East India Company power in that region, and was contained only with the fall of Gwalior on 20 June 1858. The rebellion has been known by many names, including the India’s First War of Independence, Indian Mutiny, the Great Rebellion, the Indian Rebellion, the Revolt of 1857, the Rebellion of 1857, the Uprising of 1857, the Sepoy Rebellion, the Indian Insurrection, and the Sepoy Mutiny.
Other regions of Company-controlled India, the Bombay Presidency, and the Madras Presidency remained largely calm. The large princely states of Hyderabad, Mysore, Travancore, and Kashmir, as well as the smaller ones of Rajputana, did not join the rebellion. In some regions, such as Oudh, the rebellion took on the attributes of a patriotic revolt against European presence. Some rebel leaders, such as Lakshmibai, the Rani of Jhansi, became folk heroes in the nationalist movement in India half a century later. In the Bengal Presidency, the revolt was entirely centred on Bihar which experienced multiple disturbances in the Shahabad region where the revolt was led by Kunwar Singh. In Punjab, the Sikh princes backed the Company by providing soldiers and support.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Indian_Rebellion_of_1857
For that tweet I downgrade Stanley Pignal to “Cuck”
🙁
