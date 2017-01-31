More on the interactions between humans and self-driving vehicles

Up from Central Square towards Harvard Square is a stretch of Massachusetts Avenue that is mixed residential and commercial, with metered parking. A few weeks ago I needed to stop at the UPS store there and ship a heavy package. There were no free parking spots so I soon found myself cruising up and down along about a 100 meter stretch, waiting for one to open up. The thought occurred to me that if I had had a level 4 or 5 self driving car I could have left it to do that circling, while I dropped into the store.
Such is the root of anti-social behavior.
And more:
(1) People will jump out of their car at a Starbucks to run in and pick up their order knowingly leaving it not in a legal parking spot, perhaps blocking others, but knowing that it will take care of getting out of the way if some other car needs to move or get by. That will be fine in the case there is no such need, but in the case of need it will slow everything down just a little. And perhaps the owner will be able to set the tolerance on how uncomfortable things have to get before the car moves. Expect to see lots of annoyed people. And before long grocery store parking lots, especially in a storm, will just be a sea of cars improperly parked waiting for their owners.
(2) This is one for the two (autonomous) car family. Suppose someone is going to an event in the evening and there is not much parking nearby. And suppose autonomous cars are now always prowling neighborhoods waiting for their owners to summon them, so it takes a while for any particular car to get through the traffic to the pick up location. Then the two car family may resort to a new trick so that they don’t have to wait quite so long as others for their cars to get to the front door pick up at the conclusion of the big social event. They send one of their cars earlier in the day to find the closest parking spot that it can, and it settles in for a long wait. They use their second car to drop them at the event and send it home immediately. When the event is over their first autonomous car is right there waiting for them–the cost to the commons was a parking spot occupied all day by one of their cars.
In sum:
They are seeing the technical possibilities and not seeing the resistance that will come with autonomous agents invading human spaces, be they too rude or overly polite.
That is by Rodney Brooks, the piece has other points of interest, via Tim Harford.
So, a self-driving car is basically identical to the way that a taxi can be used?
Sure, except that the self-driving car doesn’t charge $72 an hour waiting time, and is clean, and has your stuff in it.
Price matters.
It does (charge $72/hr or maybe day or half day) when the autonomous tow truck hooks it and drags it off to hang suspended from another hook in the impound lot.
I love this luddism, this angle is almost as good as the thought experiment of who the car will pick to kill, the driver or the child in the middle of the street?
How about this instead: we will continue to develop autonomous cars regardless of what all of the Luddite arts majors type into their iPhones?
I could not be more wrong in this case!
Hey Hey. If you’re going to talk about “majors” we always need to remember that engineers are losers who are the lowest paid and lowest status profession on the totem pole.
Maybe not the lowest status, but point taken!
+1. This reminds me of a recent post where Tyler talked about the need to raise the status of scientists. This is a common theme among smart people. Yet no one ever talks about the need to raise the status of engineers (that’s how low status they are).
There are, by my count, at least 2 bajillion movies where scientists are portrayed as heroes. In how many movies are engineers given a heroic role? They are few and far between. The only one that I can think of is Apollo 13.
A great engineer can make just as big a difference in the world as a great scientist. And I am willing to bet that the median engineer is making a much bigger impact than the median scientist. Given the widely publicised problems with academic research, the median scientist might not even be doing any good.
(I say all of this as an engineer by training, who now works in academia as a scientist, and thinks science is really important).
I can’t blame society at large too much. Engineers do a really, REALLY, good job at lowering their own status in my opinion.
In this day and age of invigorated political innovation there are people still obsessing trivially about self driving cars? I fear that with Trump dominant Tyler will lose his compass altogether, and cohort ever more with an out of touch mass media, but with Alex gone to India he will be irredeemably lost (almost as much as Alex will be lost in India!). What a dreadful shock. The lesson of the age is … self-drive. The most intelligent people hope Trump may introduce a new domestic paradigm — individual responsibility, taking the wheel, getting yourself from A to B without fancy assistance.
Yes, the days when Americans would, instead of taking the wheel, simply flap their arms and take flight have already taken on a tinge of nostalgia in my memory.
#1 seems easily solvable. Just give unattended cars in non-parking spaces tickets (as happens now). Enforcement methods, and perhaps regulations, may need to be tweaked to deal specifically with self-driving cars, but I see no intractable problem.
#2 is a bit farfetched. And some edge cases aside, clearly the scenario “people get dropped off by their autonomous vehicle” results in lower overall parking usage than “people drive to events and park”.
I think you misread #2. In either case, beware the autonomous tow trucks.
I understand that #2 involves a car blocking a parking space all day. But my point is, that specific scenario seems rare, and it implies a general circumstance where people are often getting dropped off at events by autonomous cars, which would almost certainly reduce parking space usage overall.
If the way we define a car as “parked” right now (that is, only when they are standing still without an adult in the driving seat) were to become obsolete, together with the concomitant way we charge for parking, some form of congestion pricing seems almost inevitable.
The fact that this post has even appeared shows the incredible cultural dominance of the automobile in the US. When a corporation names an employee of the month, will her autonomous car be parked beside the autonomous car of the boss? Will the average distance walked from the car to the front door of the super market shrink by what percent when autonomous cars take over? Won’t that lead to higher average weights? Why even go to the market when the autonomous car can go pick up the muesli and arugula by itself? Why actually go to an event when it will be available instantly on a youtube channel? UPS has facilities with lots of parking, no problem getting a package on one of their brown trucks. Soon nobody will really need to go anywhere.
I disagree. Autonomous cars will make services like taxis or Uber so cheap that almost no one will have a car, or two. In the future, you will go to a venue and autonomous taxis will be waiting and coordinating automatically among themselves to get you in and out as quick as possible, better than today.
However, I do not believe the hype that they are around the corner. I think that it will be in 20 years or so.
+1
I don’t think it will get down to “almost no one”. There are benefits to owning a car, such as being able to carry your own junk around in it and having instant availability. Plus cars are entertainment and/or status symbols for many.
Still, this is a very good point. Self-driving car services should greatly reduce the demand for car ownership.
Most Americans live in metro areas, but in the suburbs and exurbs — not in dense central cities. The Chicago metro area, for example, has about 9 1/2 million people and more than 2/3rds live outside the city. When/if autonomous vehicles become viable, most Americans will still have their own cars and they’ll use them to go shopping, where they will find lots with free parking.
Remember that police forces will have autonomous cars, too. These cars will drive around giving tickets to autonomous cars.
Of course, with adequate public transit the potential problems with autonomous vehicles would be avoided. But don’t expect public transit, or public anything. As for autonomous vehicles, I will remind readers that, according to the candor (or gaffe) of Google’s engineers, the maximum speed for autonomous vehicles will be about 30 mph as long as they must share the road with non-autonomous vehicles. Will those suburbanites venture into the city in their autonomous vehicle if the darn thing can’t go more than 30 mph? That means one of two things must happen: non-autonomous vehicles must be abandoned or a separate right of way must be built for the autonomous vehicles. Are suburbanites really going to give up their massive SUVs and Porsches? I think not. That leaves building a separate right of way for autonomous vehicles. In other words, transit but with a twist: it’s public in the sense that the public pays for it, private in the sense that private parties (e.g., Uber) profit from it. Yes, the dreaded public-private partnership!
You can’t go more than 30 mph in Central Square now in a non-autonomous car. Suburbanites still visit, despite the traffic and parking hassles. I assume alleviating both hassles with fully autonomous cars would make this more likely, not less.
I’m guessing that when the automobile first came on the scene, people had trouble envisioning how it would mimic the way that horses were used.
If self-driving cars become a reality, I’m pretty sure that different norms and environments will emerge, if allowed. I can only imagine that the layout of our grocery store parking lots will not stay the same. For that matter, perhaps the nature of the stores themselves will change. Maybe big parking lots disappear. Who knows?
After all, the only way these quaint nostalgic town squares from the 1800s survive today, with their coffee shops, kitsch stores, niche restaurants, and frustratingly limited parking, is through the efforts of the political sector. Otherwise, these useless, yet somewhat charming, old town-centers designed for horses would have disappeared long ago.
So….
Self driving cars:
1. Reduce the cost use a ‘drop off zone’ (increase demand)
2. Reduce demand for parking (car picks someone else up or drives around the block)
3. Have no short term impact on the supply ‘drop off zones ‘ or ‘Parking spaces’
We can conclude that self driving cars will:
1. cause either congestion or fees when using ‘drop off zones’
2. cause parking prices to fall, or create empty spaces.
Corollaries:
1. It doesn’t matter who owns the cars.
2. Drop off zones are just a special case of ‘roads’ which will also face increased demand, with similar supply.
More congestion, perhaps especially around pick