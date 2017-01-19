“How much fake news is needed to swing an election?”

Hunt Allcott and Matthew Gentzkow have a new paper (pdf) on this topic. I haven’t had a chance to look at it, but here is the bottom line:
… we find: (i) social media was an important but not dominant source of news in the run-up to the election, with 14 percent of Americans calling social media their “most important” source of election news; (ii) of the known false news stories that appeared in the three months before the election, those favoring Trump were shared a total of 30 million times on Facebook, while those favoring Clinton were shared eight million times; (iii) the average American saw and remembered 0.92 pro-Trump fake news stories and 0.23 pro-Clinton fake news stories, with just over half of those who recalled seeing fake news stories believing them; (iv) for fake news to have changed the outcome of the election, a single fake article would need to have had the same persuasive effect as 36 television campaign ads.
What of the stories which suggested that Trump was robbing the Treasury by taking a loss on his tax forms? Fake news?
Yeah that was one of the stupider memes from Clinton’s side, I had zero problem with that aspect of Trump.
I still haven’t seen much historical context used in the “fake news” debates now prominent in Western public discussions. Vincent Geloso gets the ball rolling on this…</a?
What about the “trump is a racist” fake news story.
Premise (iv) is not implausible. Television campaign ads are among the least effective forms of advertising known to man and have a long track records of rarely having any statistically significant effects on election outcomes.
Tell Willie Horton about it – but maybe it takes an integrated approach to saturating the media, and not just the ad itself.
Poor Willie Horton.
You get convicted of stabbing somebody 19 times, get a weekend pass out of jail, and then rape a woman multiple times while her gagged fiance gets to watch and suddenly everyone thinks you are a bad guy.
Poor Dukakis,
The man just can’t get a break, the legislature passes a furlough program specifically excluding those serving a life sentence except for cases of funerals, dying relatives, and medical treatment.
Then the very next year the State Supreme Court extends the right to furlough to first degree murders sentenced to life for purposes of reintegration into the community because they are not explicitly excluded from the program, despite the fact that they are not eligible for parole or early release.
Then the legislature immediately amends the act, which forces St Michael of Brookline to veto the bill specifically because it would “cut the heart out of inmate rehabilitation” and as if the injustices haven’t piled up enough then a dozen years later he was called to account for it by Al Gore in the Democratic primary.
Then to add to the calumny after calumny hurled at him, TWELVE YEARS later, after the issue had been raised by the aforementioned Holy Al Gore, the primary settled, and a newspaper awarded a Pullitzer for detailing the abuses of the Massachusetts furlough program, St Mike, again of Brookline, consents to its abolishment in late April of 1988.
How anyone could think this was a valid issue to bring up afterwards. How dare Bush and Atwater condemn him for maintaining a program that led to multiple crimes being committed by furloughed prisoners, after all he had abolished it two months previously. It was clearly a dead issue, no more relevant than the French Revolution or Hillary’s email server.
Oh those evil Republicans with their outright lies and their Southern Strategy!
Well as long as the candy bar theif can never terrorize the candy shops again, then surely all logic flowing from your concerns will be judiciously applied.
“I think the real takeaway from the Willie Horton incident is how racist America is.” -Every Democrat, on Democrat support for a program that allowed 1st degree murderers to have weekends out to rape and murder.
“I bet that rape victim may have even said derogatory terms about Willie Horton’s, who as a black man, is a victim of white supremacy, when he was raping her. The NERVE! #rapemelania” – Democrats
Not only that but Mr. Horton has repeatedly stated his name was not Willie, it is William. It just perpetuates stereotypes to call him that.
As long as there are people who come along and try to twist the story into “black men are like that”, there will be those who will defend even the rapist murderer whose actions form the basis of the, yes, RACIST associations drawn by incorrect inference.
In my perception, pop_racists/pop_race_baiting_leftists -> 0
I thought social media shares were seen as much more effective than TV spots, because shares have the added benefit of friends as authority figure. Peer pressure a powerful force.
Also, what is the net effect of TV ads vs. shares? Ads probably have a low effectiveness rate, because of a kind of cancellation effect: an arms race of smears might create a lot of volatility in sentiment, yet not change the final outcome in terms of votes. Like if a stock had a lot of spurious pro and con news stories leading up to an earnings report that eventually revealed the truth.
It’s not a premise, it’s “results”……
“the average American saw and remembered 0.92 pro-Trump fake news stories and 0.23 pro-Clinton fake news stories,”
Simply BS. A sad waste of irreplaceable pixels.
You sort of hope economists don’t write things like that.
Tyler is going to have a very, very long 4 years.
And perhaps 8.
Possibly 12-16 with Ivanka…
(((Ivanka))) would be WAY better as president
One hopes this is a fake – otherwise, disgusting.
Not a fake. Satire of the ((())) idiots.
Ivanka deserves to be harassed and attacked, even in front of her kids. Don’t you follow Democrats? Lauren Duca, thought leader for your tribe, said so.
Were they speaking of specific things that they disagreed about which they thought needed to be addressed? Or were they doing stuff like ogling her (given the way she dresses, should not be considered a problem, per se, for those of no aspirations), making rapey comments and generally engaging in the lowest forms of harassment and abuse?
No, they were chasing her down an airport terminal and screaming at her on a plane regarding her father, and regarding how she should not be on a commercial aircraft. In response to widespread disapproval, Lauren Duca, thought leader for you, tweeted that ‘even though Ivanka looked like she smelled good, she shouldn’t be let off the hook’. Then she went to debate Tucker Carlson, and her like? upspeak? And, like, verbal fryyyyyy? And like, really man?? didn’t do the job, so she pulled a lefty move and called him a sexist pig. The left, like, called Tucker a big meanie, and then went back to talking about how Lena Dunham should be a saint for wanting to get pregnant and abort a fetus.
‘Also, I didn’t like, consent, to you like responding to me, so that, like, takes away my sovereignty, okay?’ -Inspired by lefty thought leader Lauren Duca.
TC with Ivanka? Hmmm…sounds like a scandal. Keep in mind it’s probable Trump did have sex with a Russian prostitute (and Putin has the tapes), since it’s clear Trump and his wife Melania (which means ‘ink’ in Greek, hence ‘melanoma’ connotes ‘ink-like’ in Greek) are estranged (she stays in NYC, he in DC), and rumor has it Trump does not like, pace his first wife, women that are a bit ‘loose’ after childbirth (notice he’s never had more than one kid with his other wives, after his first wife). Possibly they are estranged since Trump likes other women…
Bonus trivia: Trump’s first wife had a reality TV show were she showed her life as a cougar in Europe, where she lives; at least one of her lovers / husbands was a younger man.
Hmm, I would think Melania also has the tapes and doesn’t care. It isn’t like Trump stays in the same city for more than 30 seconds. I also thought Mountain Lions were endemic to the Americas, but I don’t watch much European TV.
Ray,
He is a billionaire so it is plausible that he has a very eccentric. However, his children have turned out exceptional will. They don’t have many of the visible failures of other children of the very wealthy. This leads me to believe that he is actually a decent fellow.
In other words, the news that fake news affected the election is itself fake news?
If the concern is later found to be less than originally suggested, therefore the original concern is fake (and not over-estimated).
Also, this is just one simple analysis.
So I take this, “for fake news to have changed the outcome of the election, a single fake article would need to have had the same persuasive effect as 36 television campaign ads” to mean that there conclusion is “it didn’t change the outcome.” All the same, any attempt to try to study this or draw conclusions about it is going to have a variety of problems, such as:
“of the known false news stories that appeared in the three months before the election”
“Known” seems of pivotal importance here. Or perhaps, “acknowledged” or “classified.” I generally suspect there will be an anti-Trump bias in determining whether an article was “fake.” I read a lot of news where I find fault with the veracity of some, or many, statements.
“those favoring Trump were shared a total of 30 million times on Facebook, while those favoring Clinton were shared eight million times”
Going out on a limb here, but what if a lot of the “Trump” shares were by anti-Trump people saying “this is a lie! Trump is ridiculous” etc? I doubt they’d be able to check the context of the share, rather than the fact of sharing.
Out of those news stories that were shared on Facebook that were not “known false news stories,” what proportion were about Trump v. Clinton? I am going to guess substantially more were about Trump, and that they were often shared in outrage.
Yes, I had the same actual experience with the pro-Trump news stories, regardless of actual veracity, in regards to Facebook- at least 80% that I noted were exactly that- shared by Clinton supporters who called the stories lies. I don’t have extensive Facebook ties, and 95% of those were die-hard Clinton supporters, so my sample is no doubt skewed, but here is the thing- these Clinton supporters weren’t really sharing pro-Clinton and anti-Clinton stories in any context. They wrote posts supporting Clinton, of course, but external links and shares were almost exclusively Trump-related.
I think the point is really this- there might not be such a thing as bad publicity, especially given that the public has such a low opinion of politicians and journalists of all persuasions. Trump just benefited regardless of the story or its slant by having people constantly talking about him.
I thankfully fled Facebook just before Trump entered the race, so I had no first-hand experience.
Did a quick read to see how they determined what was fake.
To define fake, of the four main determinants two were BuzzFeed and Politifact.
The study has no cred.
The idiocy of citing BuzzFeed as an arbiter of truth is obvious but in case you were wondering about Politifact here’s a rundown of how they determine the honesty of America’s main politicians.
http://thefederalist.com/2016/12/16/running-data-politifact-shows-bias-conservatives/
You’ll see that according to Politifact Hilary is the second-most honest senior politician in the United States.
Do these social scientists believe they’re objective or do they knowingly support their team? It’s hard to tell. Kind of like the White House press nodding agreement with Obama’s statement the other day that the US makes it harder to vote than any other developed country, even though these countries require ID and the US mostly doesn’t.
Ignorance or supporting the team? Now that’s a study I’d like to see.
Yep. I hate both Parties but even my limited exposure to Politifact (and a variety of other cites claiming to rate the “truthfulness” of some political claim) convinced me they had a substantial liberal/democratic bias. I don’t know that it requires much conscious choice. Easy enough to be more demanding when you disagree with the statement or the person stating it, and more forgiving when you agree with it and its proponent.
“even though these countries require ID and the US mostly doesn’t”
Lol conservatards!
“black people are too stupid to get IDs” – racists like Benny.
I’m fine with voters needing to show ID, but a lot of the disenfranchisers go much farther, as in what kinds of ID are allowed (gun permits) and which are not (student IDs). Also they make sure there are fewer polling places in the ‘wrong’ areas, and close them earlier, and require students to vote at home vs where they are in school, and so on. It’s not a secret, many Republicans in NC bragged about these tactics.
Sure, the application of voter ID laws are political and sometimes racist. That being said, the obviously correct answer here is that voters should have to provide ID. We don’t make murder legal because a side effect is disproportionate impact on young, black men, or even young men. The argument that black people aren’t capable of getting ID is racist.
You do recall that Clinton was evasive, MUCH more so than a liar. At least with an evasive person, you can tell when they are evading an answer. With an outright liar, you must disregard any statement as a possible lie, and verify every detail. Which is a serious pain in the butt when that person is the president.
“the average American saw and remembered 0.92 pro-Trump fake news stories and 0.23 pro-Clinton fake news stories, with just over half of those who recalled seeing fake news stories believing them;”
This doesn’t strike me as an “important source of news.”
I don’t remember an uproar over ‘fake news’ when Harry Reid made a fake claim that Romney had paid no taxes – even after Reid admitted he lied to help Obama win. Not much of an uproar over the ‘hands up – don’t shoot!’ story which was completely fake yet repeated as truth throughout the media. Only the right was upset over the fake news, released 12 weeks before the last election, that the terror attack in Benghazi was caused by a video and not by terror groups and a complete failure by State to respond to the numerious security risks and demands for increased security from an increasingly frantic ambassador Stevens.
It seems that ‘fake news’ is only an outrage if it harms a Democrat.
There was no uproar, but you remember it 5 years later? Sounds unlikely.
Appointing Sylvester Stallone to help the National Endowment for the Arts turned out to be fake news on the double.
The article concludes that a fake news article would have to persuade 0.73% of Americans exposed to the article on average in order to change the outcome of the election.. (they use .02% as the persuasion rate of a TV ad which is where they get the 36 X stat). maybe I am off base here but that doesn’t seem impossible?
Obviously, strong Hillary/Other Candidate supporters have a persuasion rate of virtually zero which brings the average down so I think this would be easier to conceptualize if the authors estimated the percentage of marginal Hillary/Other Candidate voters who were exposed to Fake Trump news articles and calculated the minimum persuasion factor for that group needed to change the election outcome…
My phone won’t open the PDF, sorry.
So I have to ask other readers, do they tally anti-Trump/Clinton fake news separately?
Or did voters really only remember one?
They lie about what fake news is. You’d love it.
2nd comment, you don’t have to retain the story for it to reinforce “crooked Hillary,” to make her public service less trusted.
Same applies to Trump though, doesnt it?
Crooked Hillary was fake news for sure. That’s why her charitable organization just closed.
What is the fake news here? This September story says it started shutting down before the election:
https://www.bloomberg.com/politics/articles/2016-09-19/clinton-global-initiative-ends-run-with-some-of-shine-worn-off
Remarkably few reports today seem aware.
She has so much time to dedicate to her charity, now that she is unemployed. I wonder why all the donations dried up and the activity ended? They should open it back up. Donations should be way, way up since she no longer has government decision making, with hundreds of billions of dollars of consequences thereof, to occupy her time. Right?
Speaking of time, has she been to any black communities lately? Does she still carry hot sauce in her bag, swag?
She’ll get back to that when she’s running for mayor of New York City. Prepare yourself.
I have two close family members who were fanatical Clinton supporters, and they were both prolific posters of pro-Trump stories, but in the vein of, “Look at this Pro-Trump Story, it is a lie!!!!!!”. Are we to take from the excerpt that remembered a so-called pro-Trump fake news story is being remembered by Trump’s supporters alone?
I wouldn’t be surprised if there were far more Trump-related stories (whether “fake” variety or of the “pure unbiased truth” variety we normally expect from our media) shared by Trump opponents than Trump supporters. I could easily believe that the ratio of “true” Trump-related vs. Hillary-related stories was actually larger than the ratio of “fake” Trump-related vs. Hillary-related stories (a little better than 3:1 according to this paper).
I’m starting to suspect TC of peddling fake economics.
It wasn’t so long ago that such talk was considered by many to be tearing at the delicate fabric of our democracy.
Because one effect is larger than the other, therefore in a situation of balance the effect is zero.
Right?
According to Politifact: When Hillary repeated, over and over, that at no time was any classified information on her private, amateur email server, that wasn’t a lie. When Trump said that Hillary “acid-washed” her email, that was a lie, because she actually used “BleachBit”.
Fake news is a lie. I know it is comforting to the losers of American politics, but a lie it remains.
Shall we prove the point over thousands of arguments that the point remains debated?
I hear that someone emailed her a press release that was deliverd later the same day. Despite the press release having been years previous, this was post-facto defined as classified.
How do you post-pre-classify a same day press release?
Is this easily-fixed-tech-issue in the same category of concerns as “the president formerly sold a great number of kingly properties to oligarchs of the number 1 or 2 stated global security concern from the American perspective”?
However, when Trump says that Muslims were dancing in the streets of NYC on 9-11, this is demonstrably a lie no matters how many times he tries to claim otherwise.
On par, he tells about one major lie a day. Which would be fine if he could say “oh, that was dumb, but I know the reality is …”, but no, it’s almost always doubling down on dumb bullshit.
“How much fake news is needed to swing an election?”
I’m still trying to figure out how many Angels can dance on the head of a pin.
Fake News was so bad
You didn’t know who to trust–
Lying Ted or
Crooked Hillary.
Thank God for that man
Who settled that fraud case
To bring us the Truth.
“Hillary Clinton never had classified material on her amateur exchange server, and she never attacked women who Bill Clinton sexually assaulted. Also, Chelsea worked really hard to make $1,000,000 year, and you need to check your privilege.”
You lost, Bill. You are a loser. Get back to making money for The Man.
If someone determines years later that something should have been classified, does it then become classified at the moment it enters into a server?
Also, let’s focus on the relevant question of whether procedural upgrades are needed. That is the relevant question, not the name of the person whose experience proved it.
Right! All that Trump-empowering, fake news that ABC, CBS, CNN, MSNBC, Huffington NBC, Post, Washington Post, NY Times, etc. won it for The Donald.
In fact, Crooked (corrupt and incompetent) Hillary didn’t benefit from a sufficient volume of the liberal, lying (redundant) fake news to drag her sorry carcass across the finish line ahead of President Trump.
How many times did Crooked Hillary shriek how horrible Trump would be to not accept her in-the-bag election victory?