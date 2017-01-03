The polity that is Singapore cybersecurity

This was decided earlier in the year:
All computers used officially by public servants in Singapore will be cut off from the Internet from May next year, in an unprecedented move to tighten security.
A memo is going out to all government agencies, ministries and statutory boards here about the Internet blockade a year from now, The Straits Times has learnt.
There are some 100,000 computers in use by the public service and all of them will be affected.
“The Singapore Government regularly reviews our IT measures to make our network more secure,” a spokesman for the Infocomm Development Authority (IDA) said when contacted.
The move is aimed at plugging potential leaks from work e-mail and shared documents amid heightened security threats.
Trials started with some employees within the IDA – the lead agency for this exercise – as early as April. Web surfing can be done only on the employees’ personal tablets or mobile phones as these devices do not have access to government e-mail systems. Dedicated Internet terminals have been issued to those who need them for work.
The Straits Times understands that public servants will be allowed to forward work e-mails to their private accounts, if they need to.
Here is the article. Here is Catherine Rampell on Trump and cybersecurity, she seems to be critical of what is possibly a Trump idea to have a White House without computers (without internet?). That to me seems the only good procedural/bureaucratic idea I have heard from the incoming Trump administration. Note that the government in Singapore is one of the smartest, forward-looking, and sophisticated in the world. On this they are ahead of the curve (by the way I write more on the broader question here in my forthcoming The Complacent Class).
Trump did not actually limit his courier idea to Washington. He implied that if a protest escalated to a riot, a courier should be dispatched with a message for an ambassador.
On disconnected intranets, they are fine. Fewer comments for MR though.
No internet, though?
Most first-world workers consider access to Facebook and Marginal Revolution necessary for their workday, but it isn’t. It’s provides modest productivity gains and modest security risks, along with making the quality of worklife better, so most employers allow it.
Major banks and other places that can get destroyed by the wrong document making its way out of (or in to) their systems work very very hard to lock down their networks. The White House has the capacity and budget, although maybe not the “screw up and you are fired” mindset required to really make the rules function.
The short form: Simply cutting the wire is not a bad place to start from.
“…although maybe not the “screw up and you are fired” mindset required to really make the rules function.”
What? The next thing you’ll tell me is that you can’t run your official email off your own computer sitting at home in your bathroom.
“The short form: Simply cutting the wire is not a bad place to start from.”
Yep, simple is better.
It won’t take any kind of management directive to phase out government internet communication. Elected officials and higher-level bureaucrats will gladly and voluntarily send notes to one another via unpaid interns instead of sitting in front of congressional hearings and reading about their miscues on Wikileaks releases.
If Internet no longer passes the cost/benefit test, it has to go.
