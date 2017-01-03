Robert Lighthizer is expected to head USTR

Mr. Lighthizer has three decades of experience arguing for punitive tariffs on overseas companies. Given Mr. Trump’s deep skepticism of trade agreements such as the North American Free Trade Agreement, or Nafta, Mr. Lighthizer probably wouldn’t prioritize major new trade agreements, at least in the early days of the administration, according to people following Mr. Trump’s trade plans.
Still, Mr. Lighthizer has negotiating experience from his time in the Reagan administration, and if confirmed, he would take the lead in talks that could culminate in the bilateral deals that Mr. Trump’s team prefers—a departure, for instance, from President Barack Obama’s focus on a 12-nation Pacific deal.
Mr. Trump’s advisers have said his pick for Commerce secretary—billionaire investor Wilbur Ross—also could play a leading role on trade policy, as well as economist Peter Navarro, who will lead a new trade council at the Trump White House.
Here is Lighthizer’s 2008 NYT Op-Ed criticizing free trade. None of this is good news.
Assume the worst. Trade war means another Smoot-Hawley, right? So that means stock market crash, which is not an unlikely prediction considering that we’ve been hitting new highs recently. Might mean going short (or buying puts) is the right move today, but betting on an expected market move before it happens is always risky. Wait for the crash, and then buy. Buying at the bottom of the Great Depression was a good move, but judging when you’re at the bottom is hard. Crash was in ’29, bottom in ’32. I’ve more often than not called the direction right, but my most common mistake was moving too soon.
So what’s an early sign of a crash, and what’s the best way to profit from it?