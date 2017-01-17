The show so far, UK edition

Mrs May later said the UK would be prepared to leave the EU without an exit agreement, saying: “No deal for Britain is better than a bad deal for Britain.” The government could then strike trade deals with other countries and use “competitive tax rates” to boost the economy, she said.
The prime minister confirmed that both [sic] houses of parliament would have a vote on the final Brexit deal, expected in early 2019. She did not clarify what would happen if either house were to reject the deal.
Here is the FT article, the pound is up again. And while I do not think the House of Lords would block a democratically-determined Brexit, might this not lead to the end of the House of Lords as we know it? If they don’t stand up for anything, why bother with them?
The Economist has a useful explainer on why the “WTO option” for Brexit will prove tricky; I would like to see more serious analysis of this issue. Here is the latest on Northern Ireland, the chance of a hard border with the Republic of Ireland has gone up.
In any case, I suspect this was always the equilibrium.
May is either a brilliant negotiator like was said in the comments the other day, or, my thesis, she’s utterly incompetent and is like Trump, a buffoon in her own way (and like Boris Johnson, a pandering, trolling journalist with little brains).
Boris did fairly well at Oxford, getting a 2.1 in Greats, and has written several history books, and also edited a fairly popular journal. So I strongly suspect that he is actually in the 1% when it comes to brains. I think, a bit like Trump, he puts on an act that makes people underestimate him, which so far has worked in both persons favor.
May herself is probably not a genius, I suspect she is a bit like Margret Thatcher, stubborn and resilient. Which can be good if the ideas are good, but, as with the Poll Tax idea, can be a weakness. I think in the Brexit negotiations her character will be a strength. Simple negotiating dynamics suggest that one clear approach vs multiple parties with no common goal is a winning approach.
Why did they ‘sic’ the ‘both houses of Parliament’? Is the statement incorrect, or is there some arcana about Parliament that is eluding me?
Maybe they mean that there are really three components (crown in parliament being the omitted component) of the parliament. But that’s just a guess.
Good point . from Wikipedia:
The parliament is bicameral, consisting of an upper house (the House of Lords) and a lower house (the House of Commons).[4] The Sovereign forms the third component of the legislature (the Queen-in-Parliament)
In theory, the UK’s supreme legislative power is vested in the Crown-in-Parliament. However, the Crown acts on the advice of the Prime Minister and the powers of the House of Lords have been curtailed; thus power is de facto vested in the House of Commons.
But I also think the “sic” is pedantic in this case.
” And while I do not think the House of Lords would block a democratically-determined Brexit, might this not lead to the end of the House of Lords as we know it? If they don’t stand up for anything, why bother with them?”
You seem to be saying that the modern purpose of the “House of Lords” is to thwart the will of the people. And if they aren’t doing that they are useless. That’s a pretty authoritarian stance.
It’s also quite revealing about just what presses the buttons of plutocratic libertarianism.
If the Supreme Court doesn’t strike down a blatantly unconstiutioal piece of legislation like Obamacare then what’s its purpose- said Tyler never. Because free markets pale in contrast to billionaire ROI.
I think that’s an unfair accusation. The purpose of any political mechanism other than direct democracy is to “thwart the will of the people” — this is usually set out explicitly in their charters, although the language used is often something like “check” or “moderate” or “safeguard” rather than “thwart”.
From the website for the HoL, right at the top:
“The House of Lords is the second chamber of the UK Parliament. It is independent from, and complements the work of, the elected House of Commons. The Lords shares the task of making and shaping laws and checking and challenging the work of the government.”
So it is run by unaccountable, hereditary officials whose purpose is to “check” and “challenge” the political body elected by the people. Sounds a lot like “thwarting the will of the people” to me. I’m not taking a normative stance on this, but descriptively Tyler is exactly right.
Brexit is not a government initiative.
Any agreement with the EU on the terms and conditions of the U.K.’s departure on matters such as trade, immigration and investment rules certainly would be a government initiative.
Also if that’s how you are going to interpret its role (and there is a lot of daylight between checking the government and a legislative coup to overthrow the will of the people) then own your authoritarianism.
“I think that’s an unfair accusation. ”
No, not really. It’s similar to saying, if the US Senate doesn’t block “X” legislation that I personally don’t like, it’s useless and should be abolished.
The House of Lords was unable to thwart the banning of fox hunting. Even direct democracy thwarts the will of SOME people.
The House of Lords is not, these days, a predominantly hereditary body. It is primarily an appointed body.
Tyler’s point is also exactly backwards. Blocking something the people want is what would lead to the demise of Lords. Being useless will perpetuate its existence (just like the monarchy).
Total misunderstanding of the role of the Lord’s by Tyler. It is there to scrutinise, amend and revise, not to block the Commons. It is the junior house.
This. It isn’t an elected body, it is by appointment. In Canada the Senate studies legislation and suggests improvements, but rarely goes against the elected Parliament. They know their role.
If they don’t stand up for anything, why bother with them?
Stand up for what–your policy preferences?
Economists yammer about ‘free trade’ as if this were the Venetian Republic trading its ducats for silk from Damascus. The EU isn’t about free trade at all. It’s trade managed by a monopolistic, supra-national bureaucracy with all the rent-seeking, special interests, and palm-greasing that implies. Let individual countries negotiate trade, and they can compete for capital and goods via their tax and regulatory regimes.
Tying once independent countries together for trade purposes is the antithesis of free trade and is an attempt to negate advantage.
I do not seek membership of Shoreditch House but seek the greatest possible access to it.
Maybe the Queen will stop them!
T.May today: “I am an internationalist”
T.May a month ago: “people who think they are citizens of the world are citizens of nowhere”
so which one is it ?
The international system requires coherent, well established nations with secure borders and internal sovereignty in order to function. Otherwise it’s just an informal empire.
The more informality the better.
With the EU, the informality comes with a web of sticky rules that originate in an unelected commission.
The two statements do not seem contradictory to me.
In theory, one can have a healthy medium, but in practice anyone who is not an explicit nationalist becomes an rt. See Angela “multiculturalism has failed” Merkel.
Being an “internationalist” seems to pre-suppose the existence of nations.
So much analysis of both domestic and international politics seems to completely ignore the idea of taking stances for the purpose of negotiations. If your belief that this is the equilibrium is also held by the relevant parties in the EU, perhaps that means May has done an excellent job of taking a hard, credible stance that will lead to a UK-favoring exit deal.
It is amusing to watch all of this.
I continue to believe Brexit will be stopped by both houses of parliament when push comes to shove. Now that the “final” Brexit has been pushed all the way to early 2019, the propaganda against it will furious in nature, the likes of which you have never seen. My prediction is that near the end of 2018, as that new deadline approaches, the government will try one last referendum to get a win for Bremain, by hook or by crook, and if it still loses, the clock will be reset with Brexit scheduled for 2021. Rinse and repeat.
The leave side will boycott any new referendum.
I think this is going to happen. The Cuckservative leadership knows there will be mass defection to UKIP if it blocks it.
So May is putting the EU on notice that she will in the end walk away if there isn’t a good deal. That is very good, because it would have been disastrous if they got the impression that they could impose whatever deal they wanted, take it or leave it. It is like any begotiationl or sale. You have to be prepared to say “Sorry, can’t go along with that. Have a nice day.”
Oh, and please don’t be the thousandth person to “warn” me that this is all going to be difficult and complicated. The real point is that it just gets more difficult and complicated if we don’t do it now. Eventually it becomes impossible.
When I read the endlessly repeated comments about Brexit, I find myself wondering if there isn’t some strange psychology going on. Are people working from some unspoken assumption that the UK is a unique country that always has to accommodate everyone else? Is that some strange idea that entered the public consciousness in the mid to late 20th Century?