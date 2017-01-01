I arrived at the Lagos airport and knew I needed to change some money. And there is in fact a famed “airport market” for exchange. At the baggage claim, an earnest young man came up to me and asked how much I wanted to change. “$200,” I said. He said “Give me the money, I will be back in five minutes with your Naira.”
I paused, and gave him the money.
He came back.
Happy New Year!
Addendum: Samir Varma sends along this interesting piece on global stereotypes.
Interesting to see that level of integrity – it’s not like you are repeat business. So, what’s going on? Effective monitoring by the authorities? Licencing? Peer pressure? Also, did you get his email address? After all, it’s an opportunity not to be missed, surely – “I, TC, a noted economist, need to transfer.XXX.”
Individually he might not be repeat business, but sustaining a “famous ‘airport market’ for exchange” requires that people not be regularly scammed; reputations get around.
If I were to theorize at the enforcement mechanism, there’s going to be security personnel of some sort to prevent theft of baggage in a baggage-claim area in the first place. That security seems to be in a position to get a cut from the people they allow through to do the exchange deals. And they accordingly have an incentive to keep the exchange business free of blatant theft in order to protect that income stream.
You are a brave man.
What rate did you get ? 480 compared to the official 315 Naira to the Dollar?
Happy New Year and thank you very much for the most excellent blogging. Keep it up !
Even though TC is not repeat business, the changer may be there all day every day. If the word gets out, that street changers at the airport are thieves, he has no more business. If the word gets out, they offer a good service, he may have a lot of continuing business. The changers themselves may well have an incentive to police the occasional rogue operator to maintain their reputation.
If the locals were alerted Tyler was coming, it would have been well worth it to give him an even break just for this one blog posting.
Absolutely right. Reputation in the market and self-policing by the peers. Perfect example of spontaneous production of security by the market without state intervention. A beauty.
Terrible closing line: “More important Punchline No. 2: Don’t believe it when people say that stereotypes reflect a kernel of truth.”
It’s almost like he didn’t bother to review any other research!
Every body knows “Äboki”s {friend in Hausa} are reliable. The forex guys operate on a trust economy that is very strong. It will take a much bigger temptation to make anyone of them jeopardize the trust that has been earned over decades..