I arrived at the Lagos airport and knew I needed to change some money. And there is in fact a famed “airport market” for exchange. At the baggage claim, an earnest young man came up to me and asked how much I wanted to change. “$200,” I said. He said “Give me the money, I will be back in five minutes with your Naira.”

I paused, and gave him the money.

He came back.

Happy New Year!

Addendum: Samir Varma sends along this interesting piece on global stereotypes.