Understudied conflicts of interest in American government

Roger Barris emails me:
I am not sure that this is a suitable subject for a blog post, probably more a project for an aspiring PhD student, but with all the discussion of conflicts of interest in the Trump cabinet, it strikes me that the most glaring conflict in the public sector is ignored: The CoI between state and local politicians elected with the support of public sector unions who then participate in compensation negotiations for the members of those unions. Here the temptation of the politicians to buy the support of the unions with public money is overwhelming. The impact of this is potentially trillions when public pension liabilities are included.
This is such an obvious conflict that I have looked to see if there are laws preventing this, but my initial research shows nothing.
It would be interesting to see if there is a statistical relationship between union support and subsequent pay rises. I would expect this relationship to be especially strong with deferred compensation (such as pensions) since this is very difficult for voters to monitor and can be easily gamed with unrealistic assumptions about, for example, investment returns.
Are you aware of any work that has been done in this field? I think that the looming disaster with underfunded public pension funds is one of the biggest financial risks in the economy, with ZIRP making it even worse.
Can any of you direct Roger to the appropriate secondary literature on this question? A related question is whether this conflict of interest makes you more or less upset than the more corporate-connected conflicts of interest found in the incoming Trump administration.
David Skeel (Penn law) has written a great deal on how these issues turn out in municipal bankruptcy. His general conclusion (I think): In municipal bankruptcy, the pension funds take a haircut, but not nearly as much as the creditors. If true, the problem is worse than you think…
the n is small at this point… more to come.
British Columbia passed a law limiting third party advertising during election campaigns. It was aimed at preventing the Teacher and Nurses unions, both well funded by union dues, from advertising in their interests.
http://www.bclaws.ca/civix/document/LOC/complete/statreg/–%20E%20–/Election%20Act%20%5BRSBC%201996%5D%20c.%20106/00_Act/96106_11.xml#section235.1
The 2011 Wisconsin labor legislation made teacher’s union dues non compulsory which limits the ability of the unions to advertise and influence elections.
In California, we are totally screwed.
http://www.reuters.com/article/us-bernardino-bankrupt-idUSBRE8AC0HP20121113
http://www.mercurynews.com/2016/12/08/former-san-jose-mayor-highlights-tiny-towns-pension-plight/
California is screwed because of (recalled) Governor Gray Davis, who was generously funded by public employee unions:
“With the stroke of a pen, California Gov. Gray Davis signed legislation that gave prison guards, park rangers, Cal State professors and other state employees the kind of retirement security normally reserved for the wealthy. More than 200,000 civil servants became eligible to retire at 55 — and in many cases collect more than half their highest salary for life. California Highway Patrol officers could retire at 50 and receive as much as 90% of their peak pay for as long as they lived…
State agencies don’t have a say in how much they contribute toward pensions.That’s determined by CalPERS, where unions have long had considerable influence. Six of the agency’s 13 board members are chosen by public employees; the others are elected officials and their appointees.”
http://www.latimes.com/projects/la-me-pension-crisis-davis-deal/
Realistically, there will always be conflicts of interest for elected officials. It’s impossible for them to develop the public recognition required to win an election without being involved with “interests”. How can anyone expect otherwise? If being involved in normal commerce disqualifies one from public office, it leaves only those who’ve been in government their whole career as potential officeholders. People move from dog catcher to city council to mayor to governor to representative to senator and so on. That’s the problem, not conflicts of interest.
One man’s conflict of interest is another man’s freedom of speech. Money is speech, right?
Is this “conflict of interest” any different than any other influence gained through political contribution? Union contributions may strike Roger as the “most glaring conflict” but it seems to me no different than any other political influence.
Perhaps “most glaring” is in the eye of the beholder.
And lastly, if this “most glaring conflict” is being ignored, how’d Roger find out about it?
+1
If this is the same Roger Barris who ” previously had senior positions at Goldman Sachs, Deutsche Bank, Merrill Lynch and his own firm, initially in structured finance and latterly in principal and fiduciary investing, focussing on real estate.”, it is not surprising that he sees problems only with Unions.
Long live Citizens United .
Agree. Agriculture, Finance, Energy, Defense, Pharma, NRA, Construction – if they lobby to get things they want is it a conflict of interest, or is it the nature of representative government?
Pensions have been blowing up everywhere, not just in the public sector. My dad was a school teacher/principal, and told me one of the main reasons he was in the school system was because of the pension and benefits, because it sure wasn’t because of the pay. So he’s particularly sensitive when now the state wants to defund his retirement. With private companies there’s less resistance to abolishing pensions.
There is another explanation that might be more common. After watching many local governments where elections are not particularly expensive and where the unions might not support any candidate — I concluded that the issue is really long vs short planning horizons. The unions are playing a long game since their employees will be incumbents for decades, but the elected officials will only hold their positions for a few years (especially under term limits). Through the magic of compounding, the unions only have to gain a small edge in each negotiation. The threat of a public-safety strike is especially potent, and the public-safety negotiation sets the terms for the other unions.
There is an interesting variant when a city manager conducts the negotiations on behalf of the city council. MR readers can work out the agency problem.
How is this distinct from other forms of regulatory capture? Isn’t the main difference that working people benefit from it rather than elites?
Postdoctoral Carolyn Abbott has done some work on pensions issues in general, and funds that the dynamics between elected officials and public sector unions with respect to pensions is not consistent with the classic rent seeking model suggested above http://www.carolynabott.com/research/
http://www.journals.uchicago.edu/doi/full/10.1086/678311
https://papers.ssrn.com/sol3/papers.cfm?abstract_id=2107862
Public Sector Unions and the Costs of Government
The Journal of Politics 2015 77:1, 114-127
Sarah F. Anzia, and
University of California, Berkeley
Terry M. Moe
Stanford University
Abstract
Public sector unions are major interest groups in American politics, but they are rarely studied. New research would not only shed much-needed light on how these unions shape government and politics, but also broaden the way scholars think about interest groups generally: by highlighting interests that arise inside governments, drawing attention to long-ignored types of policies and decision arenas, and underlining the importance of groups in subnational politics. Here we explore the effects of public sector unions on the costs of government. We present two separate studies, using different datasets from different historical periods, and we examine several outcomes: salaries, health benefits, and employment. We find that unions and collective bargaining increase the costs of government and that the effects are especially large for benefits. We view this analysis as an opening wedge that we hope will encourage a more extensive line of new research—and new thinking about American interest groups.
See Sarah Anzia’s work in general. Here’s one on pension funds:
https://gspp.berkeley.edu/research/working-paper-series/interest-groups-on-the-inside-the-governance-of-public-pension-funds
Working Paper Series
Interest Groups on the Inside: The Governance of Public Pension Funds
Authors
Sarah F. Anzia, Goldman School of Public Policy, University of California, Berkeley
Terry M. Moe, Stanford University
History
Goldman School of Public Policy Working Paper (August 2016)
Abstract
A subversive line of new scholarship in American politics argues that interest groups need to be brought to the analytic center of the field once again. This paper attempts to further that agenda. We reconnect with an older literature of great importance—on capture, subgovernments, and interest group liberalism—to study interest groups as insiders that play routine, officially recognized roles as part of government itself. Our empirical focus is on state-run public pension boards: which control trillions of dollars, have vast fiscal and social consequences, and are commonly designed to give public employees and their unions official roles in governing their own pension systems. We develop a theory arguing—contrary to existing scholarly work—that these groups can actually be expected to favor policies that undermine the fiscal integrity of these plans. Through an analysis of key decisions by 99 pension boards over the period 2001-2014, we show that this is in fact the case—and that, for public-sector pensions, these “interest groups on the inside” wield genuine influence that weakens effective government.