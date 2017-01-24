Ways to burst your filter bubble

The tweet subtitle they gave my latest Bloomberg column:

Reading articles from other perspectives isn’t enough.  Try writing one.

My final tag line:

We all need to worry about our own growing grumpiness.

1 Eric January 24, 2017 at 2:11 pm

I like the “the ideological Turing test” idea – I think we could turn that into an awesome game of Balderdash!

2 Turkey Vulture January 24, 2017 at 2:12 pm

The best way is to not agree with anyone, even yourself. We need more contrarian nihilists in the chattering classes.

3 anon January 24, 2017 at 2:13 pm

TV and I can mutually assure that the other does not live in a bubble.

4 N.K Anton January 24, 2017 at 2:22 pm

Maybe having partisan penpals would help!

