Why weren’t floating exchange rates more popular during the Bretton Woods debates?

The excellent Douglas Irwin has a new NBER paper on that question, here is one excerpt:
Hayek (1937, 64) leveled three main criticisms against flexible exchange rates, all of which were frequently repeated during this period. First, flexible exchange rates would give rise to speculative capital flows that would be destabilizing; specifically, capital movements would reinforce exchange rate shifts arising from payments imbalances, thereby magnifying volatility and “turn what originally might have been a minor inconvenience into a major disturbance.” Second, flexible exchange rates would lead to competitive depreciations, the flexible rate counterpart to competitive devaluations, which would encourage a return to mercantilism and an increase in trade barriers. “Without stability of exchange rates it is vain to hope for any reduction of trade barriers,” he concluded (1937, 74n). Third, exchange rate instability would create risks that would discourage international trade and deter long-term foreign investment.
Frank Graham and Charles Whittlesey, both at Princeton, were among the few American economists who favored complete floating rates and monetary independence. Now what might account for such a difference in opinion?:
1. They hadn’t yet learned that fixed rate systems just weren’t politically stable, but we now know this with the benefit of hindsight, including the failures of Bretton Woods and a new understanding that competitive devaluations don’t have to be so disastrous.
2. They were good economists, and we are plain, simple idiots.
3. Heavy-duty manufacturing exports, with only a few major exporting countries, and a lot of FDI potential in the periphery, plus plenty of highly illiquid currencies, actually militated in favor of fixed rather than floating rates at that time.
4. During that period people thought high level of international cooperation were necessary to solve problems, and this stemmed in part from the failures of World War I and later World War II. If you favor “international cooperation” as a general value, you might then also tend to mood affiliate with the notion of fixed exchange rates.
I believe that factors #1-4 all might play a role in the complete explanation here. Am I overlooking something?
Perhaps it was opposed by the Soviet Union, and influence was exerted by their secret agent at the Bretton Woods conference, U.S. representative Harry Dexter White.
Their experience was gained from the competitive devaluations of the 1930s. Such ‘currency wars’ turned out to be an extreme circumstance rather than the normal state of events.
Also, 4 seems fair enough. But a degree of international cooperation might also be needed for floating rates to work. Among major trading powers at least there needs to be trust that all will broadly follow market rates and not free ride via devaluation. For an example of a lack of such trust see the new US president’s criticism of China.
‘Such ‘currency wars’ turned out to be an extreme circumstance rather than the normal state of events.’
The Chinese, Japanese, and Germans are grinning at this – and consider themselves extremely fortunate that the U.S. has continued to believe a strong dollar is to America’s benefit while its industrial base has been hollowed out over a generation.
Because the Mark first and the Euro then have always been unfairly devalued worthless pieces of paper good only to inflate export numbers.
‘First, flexible exchange rates would give rise to speculative capital flows that would be destabilizing; specifically, capital movements would reinforce exchange rate shifts arising from payments imbalances, thereby magnifying volatility and “turn what originally might have been a minor inconvenience into a major disturbance.”’
Well, score one for Hayek – he was completely correct, as we have seen.
‘Second, flexible exchange rates would lead to competitive depreciations, the flexible rate counterpart to competitive devaluations, which would encourage a return to mercantilism and an increase in trade barriers.’
At least another half point for Hayek.
‘Third, exchange rate instability would create risks that would discourage international trade and deter long-term foreign investment.’
Pretty much on the money, so call this is a full point for Hayek.
‘Am I overlooking something?’
The role of gold in determining a fixed exchange rate basis, as noted here – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Bretton_Woods_system#U.S._balance_of_payments_crisis
Because governments had more spine back then. It was unusual countries like France where the government lacked the courage to defend the currency. Most European countries only abandoned the idea of a strong currency much later.
Generally speaking the Left discovered devaluation as a way of not confronting the Unions or engaging in actual economic reform. Rather that trying to improve the economy, which would be politically difficult in the face of protests and strikes, they simply devalued. You can almost detect the moment the French government discovered this. The southern Europeans are screaming for a devaluation precisely because they do not want to carry out the necessary reforms. It is easier to impoverish everyone, equally and secretly, than to force people to keep working past 55.
Most of the people at Bretton Woods did not live in that sort of world. Yet. They would catch up. After all, if you are not planning to devalue your currency, floating exchanges have little benefit. The security of a fixed exchange rate is preferable to most people. See how much they like the euro in practice.
‘Most European countries only abandoned the idea of a strong currency much later.’
Careful on that – stable currency is more accurate, and then stable in domestic terms. Germans have never had a problem with a weak mark/euro, being an export nation (I’m fairly certain we could throw the Dutch and the Swiss into this category too). And Germans grow quite alarmed when the mark/euro spikes – as it directly impacts their economy (as the Swiss have been experiencing for a while). Within domestic terms, the mark/euro is supposed to remain a stable unit of value. However, in international terms, the lower the better (with the caveat that if the currency gets too low, exporters grow fat and lazy – better to use a weak currency as a competitive advantage – think Airbus today – instead of using it as a competitive crutch – France, in your example).
5. None of our theories about exchange rates do a good job of describing reality. CIRP is the only parity condition close to holding. All opinions are really just hunches.