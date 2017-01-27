What accounts for misery?

Sarah Flèche and Richard Layard have a new paper on this topic, and they suggest a focus on mental illness:
Studies of deprivation usually ignore mental illness. This paper uses household panel data from the USA, Australia, Britain and Germany to broaden the analysis. We ask first how many of those in the lowest levels of life-satisfaction suffer from unemployment, poverty, physical ill health, and mental illness. The largest proportion suffers from mental illness. Multiple regression shows that mental illness is not highly correlated with poverty or unemployment, and that it contributes more to explaining the presence of misery than is explained by either poverty or unemployment. This holds both with and without fixed effects.
I don’t like the term “mental illness,” yet at the same time I reject the Szaszian rejection of the concept. I would say that mental processes can deviate from procedural rationality in especially disadvantageous (and sometimes systematic) ways, and that this is something above and beyond merely having “different preferences.”
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
Is there potentially an endogeneity problem here? A low level of life-satisfaction might cause mental illness, or at least a diagnosis of the same. Thinking especially of depression, where it isn’t easy to distinguish between “depressed because of circumstances” and “depression the medical condition”. There could be some misdiagnosis, but also a higher level of detection of genuine mental health issues because circumstances may be part of what push people to get help.
To put it another way, it’s quite hard for an individual to seek help for a mental issue. Many are only likely to do so if they are very dissatisfied with their lives.
There are very few tests for mental illness. There are no particularly hard or definite criteria either. The DSM tries but basically everyone is mentally ill according to their criteria.
I would just assume that chronically unhappy people used to think they were touched or cursed by God. Now they think they are mentally ill. What is this study proving? Cause and effect or social validation?
Arguments invoking Freud’s theories are generally in a less consistent and less fact based category than those invoking scripture. That is, they are much worse than useless.
Mental illness is a vaguely defined term that includes dysfunctional perception, dysfunctional processing, dysfunctional information storage, as well as ‘dysfunctional’ action. “Preferences” fail to encompass most of those areas, so it fails to be general enough. I have no idea what the difference is, or whether there really is one, between a preference and a irresistible urge – do you? The (perceived) problem of free choice, redux.
Isn’t this somewhat begging the question? The most common mental illness category is depression. And that’s pretty much defined as chronically low life satisfaction.
It’s like saying having a big fat stomach explains more of the variance of people’s weight than diet or exercise.