America very rough calculation of the day those who walk amongst us

…only a tiny fraction of all living Americans ever convicted of a felony is actually incarcerated at this very moment. Quite the contrary: Maybe 90 percent of all sentenced felons today are out of confinement and living more or less among us. The reason: the basic arithmetic of sentencing and incarceration in America today. Correctional release and sentenced community supervision (probation and parole) guarantee a steady annual “flow” of convicted felons back into society to augment the very considerable “stock” of felons and ex-felons already there. And this “stock” is by now truly enormous.
…Very rough calculations might therefore suggest that at this writing, America’s population of non-institutionalized adults with a felony conviction somewhere in their past has almost certainly broken the 20 million mark by the end of 2016. A little more rough arithmetic suggests that about 17 million men in our general population have a felony conviction somewhere in their CV. That works out to one of every eight adult males in America today.
That is by Nicholas N. Eberstadt, via Arnold Kling. The broader piece is a useful litany of everything that has gone wrong since 1999 in this country.
‘Things out there in America are a whole lot different from what you thought.’
Yet, oddly, in February 2017, it remains true that a majority of Americans think things in America haven’t changed too much at all – a vocal minority possessing alternative facts remains able to override a majority of people who mock the very idea that such things as alternative facts can be called anything but a lie.
‘There is no way to sugarcoat these awful numbers. They are not a statistical artifact that can be explained away by population aging, or by increased educational enrollment for adult students, or by any other genuine change in contemporary American society. The plain fact is that 21st-century America has witnessed a dreadful collapse of work.’
Man, this sounds like Trump talking about carnage. Luckily, there are actually informed people who have been writing about this for more than a decade. A link from calculated risk last year – http://www.calculatedriskblog.com/2016/02/a-comment-on-labor-force-participation.html provides a solid framework to see an ongoing debate between those with an axe to grind, and those who actually present data.
And here is a bit of current actual data analysis from McBride – ‘The following table tracks two cohorts over the last decade. Those people in the 50 to 54 year old cohort in January 2007, are now in the 60 to 64 year old cohort.
And those people in the 55 to 59 year old cohort in 2007, are now in the 65 to 69 year old cohort.
If we track these people over time, we see the large cohort in the 50 to 54 in January 2007 has seen their participation rate decline from 80.5% to 55.6%.
And the cohort in the 55 to 59 age group in 2007 has seen their participation rate decline from 71.9% to 31.8%. These people are retiring (being able to retire is a positive for an individual).
—————————————–
These are large population cohorts, and the decline in their participation has pushed down the overall participation rate.
A careful analysis suggests that almost all of the decline in the overall participation rate over the last decade is related to demographics and long term trends.
Perhaps Mr. Cohn doesn’t know how to normalize using demographics, but his assertions are nonsense.’ http://www.calculatedriskblog.com/2017/02/gary-cohn-and-participation-rate.html
I disagree fundamentally. I have Eberstadt’s heroic book, A Nation of Takers, which exposed the massive scale of America’s contemporary and very very sick welfare state. Soon as I read it I said to myself this is the time bomb ticking away because of the American habit of ignoring Schumpeter’s lesson that an observable series of gradually larger systemic crises is a sign of the need for radical overhaul of capitalist structures.
The truly great economist of the twentieth century Joseph Schumpeter argued that ‘disharmony is inherent in the very modus operandi of the factors of progress’. The most pathological crises contain their own ‘restorative tendency’. During crises, the fruits of a preceding period of innovation can be harvested. It becomes cheaper to adopt new technologies. Downturns are the time to restructure inefficient business, to eliminate ‘dead wood’, recruit intelligent minds, find solutions to recurrent problems, and lay the groundwork for a future round of innovation. Recovery is a ‘painful process of modernization, rationalization and reconstruction’ (ibid.: 110). Fundamental ‘reorganization and adaptation’ are the means of overcoming ‘maladjustments and rigidities’. The ‘organic process’ of economic evolution, said Schumpeter, is a ‘perennial gale of creative destruction’ that destroys and recreates economic structures.”
Schumpeter and Weber — these guys were great, they were friends, colleagues, real sociologists, real economists — were both crystal clear in their opinion that welfare policy that extends the size of the state, the size of the destructive incentives, and the size of underlying economic inefficiencies is a primary target for ‘painful process of modernization, rationalization and reconstruction’.
Eberstadt seems a little lost about what to do. You can read for yourself:
“The idea (not without a measure of truth to back it up) was that people in America are free to achieve according to their merit and their grit—unlike in other places, where they are trapped by barriers of class or the misfortune of misrule.”
“Even though the American economy still remains the world’s unrivaled engine of wealth generation, those outside the bubble may have less of a shot at the American Dream than has been the case for decades, maybe generations. We have a lot of work to do together to turn this around.”
I hope we are entering the age of the end, I mean that people — THE END — of political correctness. So let me end by suggesting extremely provocatively that the wisest thing to do with and for this overflowing population of convicted felons, incarcerated or on welfare, undeniably a drain and source of present or future unrest and dysfunction, is to give them a compulsory work building a wall on the border with Mexico. This would be cheap labour, below the minimum wage (por supuesto hombre!), but the remuneration would be better than welfare, with the possibility of bonuses for the strongest or most productive and diligent workers. Incarcerated fellows would have something they currently lack, a method of creating savings and work ethics in the long term, possibly also work skills, preparing for the moment of their eventual release. I certainly don’t claim any originality for this idea. It’s as old as the hills .. and the ills.
Eberstadt and all the wonderful statisticians and students of societal decay need to think hard about small, practical, policy steps upwards or outwards. Work is better than counselling, consoling, codling, and condoning? Whayasay? Doable under Trump?
Google the pdf “On the Causes of Declines in the Labor Force Participation Rate” by Shigeru Fujita, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia.
Maybe the book does a better job than this article on the nuance, but retirement is definitely a factor.
‘I disagree fundamentally.’
Post some data, link to a few charts – it shouldn’t be that hard. McBride is a master at it, and he has is fairly clear in presenting his arguments backed by data.
Though in this age where the rule of Poe has become so widespread, one can wonder whether this is a delightfully subtle send-up – ‘So let me end by suggesting extremely provocatively that the wisest thing to do with and for this overflowing population of convicted felons, incarcerated or on welfare, undeniably a drain and source of present or future unrest and dysfunction, is to give them a compulsory work building a wall on the border with Mexico. This would be cheap labour, below the minimum wage (por supuesto hombre!), but the remuneration would be better than welfare, with the possibility of bonuses for the strongest or most productive and diligent workers. Incarcerated fellows would have something they currently lack, a method of creating savings and work ethics in the long term, possibly also work skills, preparing for the moment of their eventual release.’
And Google the pdf “The Wealth of Households: An Analysis of the 2013 Survey of Consumer Finances” by David Rosnick and Dean Baker for much more detailed information on housing and investment equity.
Basically things are much lumpier and less linear than argued in this piece. The run-up 1980-2000 was great, but perhaps unusual.
Now .. it might not be anyone else’s fault that people over-invest in large houses and under-invest in non-housing vehicles(*) of all kinds.
* – the pun of automotive vehicle mal-investnent noted as well.
Thank you war on drugs. You replaced slavery for black people…with slavery for black people. Not even apartheid whites in South Africa were this ingenious. In the name of “security” obviously.
I dislike the “nobody knew” meme in the Eberstadt piece. Tremendous amounts of ink were spilled on the crashes since 2000, and the slow and uneven recoveries. There were reams of articles about what to do about or for deindustialized regions. People have absolutely been taking about increasingly concentrated wealth that whole time.
There are of course a few books in the sidebar to the left on these very topics.
I am afraid that Eberstadt essentially leads with a campaign myth that nobody knew or nobody cared, and that is why the forgotten rose up. That claim is lazy, and anti-intellectual, because it doesn’t do the Google. It doesn’t bother with all that was written.
Hell, it ignores the relatedness of Occupy, and that blue staters did “get it” long ago.
On a lighter note, a related joke
https://twitter.com/erica_rosie/status/701429993889353728
There is a strange irony at reading an article that talks about how real Americans aren’t those living in the bubble, and decrying how the government has become a giant drug pushing enterprise (‘thanks Obamacare’ is just implied, not explicitly stated ) while the sponsored content ad underneath the article is for how to travel with a pet, from seeing a vet to having the pet declared to provide ’emotional support’ to medication to bringing things like food and water along.
I’m sure that Commentary’s readers are the sort that would never, ever, never consider themselves in a bubble.
Whereas those buying the sponsored content slots are laughing all the way to the bank, as real Americans are undoubtedly desperate to learn ‘The Best Ways to Travel With Your Pet!’ Particularly those 11% of Ohioans being prescribed opoids.
You see an ad for emotional support pets because your data profile with the advertiser suggests you are the kind of person who would want that. We don’t all see it.
My ad blockers ensure I rarely see any ads online. In the rare cases of websites that slip through the filter, I’d like it if they’d use that space to market even better ad blockers to me.
How is creating fear among Americans with stories of millions of felons among us different from creating fear with stories of millions of Muslims and Mexicans among us. Of course, we all know who those felons are, and like their Muslim and Mexican counterparts, we all know they are after our women. Fear, it’s what works. America, home of the afraid.
” Very rough calculations might therefore suggest that at this writing, America’s population of non-institutionalized adults with a felony conviction somewhere in their past has almost certainly broken the 20 million mark by the end of 2016. A little more rough arithmetic suggests that about 17 million men in our general population have a felony conviction somewhere in their CV. That works out to one of every eight adult males in America today”. [SNIP]
That’s not good – for the people themselves, their families, the population as a whole & society
http://www.nakedcapitalism.com/2017/02/the-opioid-epidemic-and-the-face-of-long-term-unemployment.html
The Spanish Inquisition had nothing on 21stC US business: a ghastly nightmare.