What should I read about him and his administration? I thank you all in advance for your suggestions.
“bleg?”
I wouldn’t recommend going into a topic with that as your starting mind set. It’s probably not going to be fun or informative.
I enjoyed this biography by the way, however, I don’t have enough knowledge to judge it’s academic merit:
Bleg is a compound of blog and beg, not an otomatapia expressing distaste. It hasn’t been too popular recently, but comes up, frequently just before a trip to a new city.
Jon Meacham’s “American Lion: Andrew Jackson in the White House” from 2008. I have not personally read it but it is on my list to read.
I imagine you’ve read Tocqueville.
The Life of Andrew Jackson: Major-General in the Service of the United States: Comprising a History of the War in the South, from the Commencement of the Creek Campaign, To the Termination of the Hostilities Before New Orleans
and
John Spencer Bassett: The Life of Andrew Jackson
Wasn’t Arthur Schlesinger Jr’s PhD thesis on Andrew Jackson and his administration?
As an anti-Schlesingerite, I say skip it, either way.
Schlesinger’s “Age of Jackson” is from 1945 and paints him as a proto- new dealer
I think they made us read it in high school.
I have biographies by Robert Remini of Henry Clay, Daniel Webster and Andrew Jackson and the only one of the biographies I don’t like so much is the last one — but the other two are probably an essential guide to the administration too. I have a couple bios of John Quincy Adams — by Nagel and by Kaplan — who by any reckoning ought to be more fun to read about and is also informative about the time. Jackson makes an intriguing cameo in Nancy Isenberg’s biography of Aaron Burr, too.
Of course, people have even stronger and more opposing views about Jackson than they do about Trump. Meacham’s biography of Jackson gets lots of attention and overall very good reviews, but I will point out that Meacham is/was a journalist not a historian and takes a positive (rather than critical) view of his subjects (including in his biography of Mr. Jefferson). Jackson’s brutality both in the treatment of his own slaves and in the treatment of native Americans while serving in office make it very difficult to accept the goodness of the man. A critical biography, therefore, may not provide the insight that Meacham’s does; one doesn’t need to read a critical biography to know that Jackson was a despicable human being. .
The chapter on the Borderers in Albion’s Seed, and then the page or two about the Jackson administration in the final chapter.
What a clever recommendation. Albion’s Seed is a terrific book and the part on the Scots and Irish from the Borderlands was most stirring. Good context for Hillbilly Elegy and the aggressive populist strain in the American psyche that helped create this nation. Now often ignored in the era where the summa bonum is equality.
Remini’s three-volume biography is still probably the finest academic treatment of Jackson’s life. But there are two syntheses of his times that you might get more out of. Sean Wilentz’s The Rise of American Democracy and Daniel Walker Howe’s What Hath God Wrought. Both are by accomplished senior historians, but they take very different views of Jackson and his project (basically Wilentz praises it and Howe critiques it). Howe’s book is better in important ways, I think (far more serious about engaging with the relevant literature for one thing). But Wilentz’s attempt to find a ‘usable past’ in Jacksonism looks quite different in the aftermath of the last election.
Hello, I’ve read your book “War of a Thousand Deserts”, very smart, fair-minded and interesting. I will have a look at the two books you recommend to Tyler.
The 3-volume set by Remini is the best.
I found the Corrupt Bargain of 1824 interesting, though it’s technically not during his administration
“Young Hickory” by Hendrick Booraem
It is very short and seems rather limited, but it places the man in his own imagined context brilliantly and it would also reward patented Tyler Cowen reading techniques.
It only covers his parents coming to America his childhood and his admission to the bar in NC, and is resolutely uninterested in theorizing. But it made the man come alive when I read it, you saw this extremely bright very poor kid raised by a widowed mother living as poor relations, and then watch him lose everything in the Revolution.
It seems to obsess on details, but on reading the bigger books, esp. Remini, you find those are the details that obsessed Jackson till his dying breath.
“The Petticoat Affair” by John Marszalek for treatment of a salacious scandal in the AJ White House. And Parton’s 19th century biography is worth reading if you’re going in-depth. Very different style and tone that modern readers are used to.
Can you post your consensus result?
A unique perspective would be the musical “Bloody, Bloody Andrew Jackson”. The opening numbers is “Populism, Yea Yea”. Very apropos for today’s environment.
You might begin with Sean Wilentz’s Andrew Jackson, part of a series of concise bios of the presidents. At 195 pages you can digest the basic framework in a long afternoon, then start in on the weightier volumes others have recommended. I also second celestus’s nod to Albion’s Seed