Are the Articles of Confederation underrated?

But I would say that the Articles, for all their formal flaws, are badly underrated. They are a brilliant construction for a power vacuum, given that the relevant parties in the 1780s couldn’t agree on very much, but nonetheless needed some path forward.
In other words, think of the Articles as an early business plan or charter for a startup. The point isn’t to get everyone’s roles and responsibilities right on first crack, but rather to make sure that the institution survives and that continued growth is possible.
By this metric, the Articles were an unprecedented success. Keep in mind that many European thinkers of the time thought that America was hopelessly disunited and that its system of government was due to collapse. The Articles proved them wrong by serving as a bridge from the Revolution to the later development of America as a fully fledged nation.
It is sometimes forgotten just how fruitful the Articles period was for laying the foundations for the further growth of the country. A system of relatively egalitarian and transferable property rights was codified for the settlement of external lands. Most importantly, the Northwest Ordinance of 1787 determined that future settlements could be incorporated into the country as states rather than subordinate territories or colonies. The independence and sovereignty of the initial founding states allowed them to support such policies, without fearing much dilution of their power or influence.
Alas I did not have the space to consider either Native Americans or slavery in the column. National expansion was of course in general bad for Native Americans. Slavery is a trickier matter, however. Since the Articles gave states stronger rights, it may seem like they must have been bad for slaves. But is that true? Under the Articles, precisely because states’ rights were stronger, it might have been easier to create more free states on the rest of the continent. I would judge the comparison as uncertain, plus we know the history with the Constitution involved an extremely bloody civil war.
The column has much more, including a discussion of the EU and also the emoluments clause in the Articles, do read the whole thing.
I am very hazy about this part of American history, so I hope to be corrected. But the impression I always got when people said the Articles were too weak, what they really meant was was that they were too weak *to achieve united nation-state*.
But if (like for the modern EU) the whole question at hand is whether or not to have such a nation-state rather than a looser grouping, then there is no reason to think the Articles were a failure.
(And +1 about states rights, before the civil war, the fed-vs-state battles often involved Northern states trying to protect escaped slaves etc.)
Canada lost it’s way when it tried to centralize control in Ottawa. The price was paid with deficit spending.
There are serious divisions and divergence of interests between the provinces, the most serious being Quebec. It took the fiscal realities of the early 80’s to get the Federal government to stop meddling and creating deeper divisions than existed before. Without the luxury of borrowing money every level of government was forced to actually respond to the needs of the economy and population.
I like the disdain we are seeing towards the US Federal government. It is healthy. The States can best respond to the local political exigencies. The realities of the fiscal situation will shrink the central government and in time lessen the tensions and divisions.
Alexander Hamilton was a cuck like me!
‘It is sometimes forgotten just how fruitful the Articles period was for laying the foundations for the further growth of the country.’
Particularly by demonstrating what a failure the Articles were for actually running a new nation, thus forcing the creation of the Constitution, a stunning success.
‘to consider either Native Americans or slavery’
Well, that has been pretty much the way that most Americans through most of American history have considered both things – that is, not worth considering.
‘Under the Articles, precisely because states’ rights were stronger, it might have been easier to create more free states on the rest of the continent. I would judge the comparison as uncertain, plus we know the history with the Constitution involved an extremely bloody civil war.’
Sorry, but this is quite backwards – there would not have been more free states (Texas was most distinctly not a slavery free nation when created, for example), and to the extent that a federal government threatened the institution of slavery, the states that formed the Confederacy would likely have seceded – with considerably more legal heft to their claim to being entitled to leave the United States. Whether this would have led to a bloody war at some point between two nation states which would still have been competing for vast amounts of unclaimed land (not to mention a fair amount of claimed land, such as that owned by the UK in the Pacific Northwest) is hard to know. Though if one uses a few thousand years of recorded history as a guide, war would have been extremely likely – and vicious.
You are way too confident in your counterfactual.
Maybe there are theoretical elements in the Articles that make them worth revisiting, but as a matter of history, if the Articles endured, with no Constitution to follow, then the USA as we know it would not exist.
It was foreign policy that drove the creation of the Articles of Confederation, and without dismissing the hard work that went in to bringing that about, it was pretty clear by 1786 that the Articles could not deal at all effectively with foreign policy. States regularly ignored federal treaties, including the peace treaty that followed the Revolution. Foreign countries could slap the states around with very little prospect of genuine retaliation. Spain was creeping in on the American South and Britain continued to guard forts in the Northwest. Meanwhile, the post Revolution recession/depression meant the states weren’t adequately funding the confederation to do its job.
There is plenty of good and even convincing contemporary literature arguing against a federal government on small-government and anti-corruption grounds, but if you are a nationalist, and support the existence of the USA, I would leave the Articles to rest peacefully and undisturbed.
“if the articles endured, with no Constitution to follow, then the USA as we know it would not exist.”
Yes, but I think the point is that without a temporary bridge arrangement like the articles, the Constitution and the USA also would not exist.
I think Cass Sunstein needs to write this column, it’s a car wreck in search of a lawyer. What expertise does TC have in constitutional law?
