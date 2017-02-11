What is behind the cost disease?

I don’t have a similar graph for subway workers, but come on. The overall pictures is that health care and education costs have managed to increase by ten times without a single cent of the gains going to teachers, doctors, or nurses. Indeed these professions seem to have lost ground salary-wise relative to others.
That is just one bit from a very excellent blog post by Scott Alexander.
Is some part of it the associates, assistants, techs, aides, and so forth?
These days, it seems there are doctors, and their assistants, and nurses, and the assistants to the nurses, techs, and aides to them. Everybody who has a certificate/license has some number of people helping them.
The places where employees still seem to get real money (for example software) there aren’t typically so many layers of assistants – everybody who actually touches code has to be an A player.
But maybe that’s just a weird industry.
Surely the increase in paraprofessionals is tied to considerations which the article mentioned: those extra people (i) complete government and insurance company paperwork and (ii) administer extra tests. (Or, in the hospital, walk people to the bathroom.)
I saw a comment on Slate Star Codex that I thought was interesting, but didn’t get any responses:
“To offer a counter-point: It may not be that things have gotten [relatively] more expensive, but that certain things – specifically those used to calculate CPI – have gotten [relatively] much cheaper.
It’s undeniable that food and manufactured goods have become immensely cheaper thanks to technology/globalization. If you use them as your metric for price changes, then in comparison other prices will seem overvalued. If you instead calculated CPI based on older technology (say using the price of organic farms or handmade toys), you’d see much less of an increase. So the story might not be that health/schools/etc cost more, but that they cost about the same and that food and consumer goods cost much, much less.”
I was wondering if anyone here might have thoughts on this?
I’m no expert on CPI, but is it undeniable that food and mfg goods have become immensely cheaper?
Here’s what I could find on food
https://fred.stlouisfed.org/series/CPIFABSL
I don’t know the data well enough to draw any conclusions, but it’s not obvious to me. I don’t know how to evaluate mfg goods, but it’s not clear to me that things like cars and washing machines are cheaper.
You have to be careful and consider total compensation: pension, health insurance, etc. are typically pretty good for these employees. Still, overall he’s right and I suspect that every single thing superfluous to a genuinely good education: fancy IT, administrators, guidance counselors, etc. all push things upward.
The sectors that are most regulated, most government-controlled, the most Unionized have had their costs rise the most without any improvement in the product?
I may be naive, but I would have thought that more regulators will result in more regulation requiring even more regulators. Public choice theory. Union officials and government bureaucrats aren’t there to reward teachers, nurses or customers. They are there to get big fat pensions.
Two words to spoil your party: veterinary care
Keep thinking 🙂
Last year, IIRC there was a post at MR referencing a paper from NBER -http://www.nber.org/papers/w22669 and a little flurry of articles on how pet care was becoming more expensive. These seemed to focus on the growth in total spending rather than the cost of specific procedures (I couldn’t access the paper, so I could be wrong).
Pet insurance has not really caught on, so most pet owners are paying out of pocket, and how much a pet owner will spend is a function of his attachment to a pet and his income/wealth. Wealthier people are willing to spend for ultrasounds, MRIs and surgery for their pets. People of moderate means are much more likely to euthanize or let their pets die when the cost to keep them alive becomes high relatively to their income. I’ve seen a 17 year old Schnauzer getting chemotherapy in NJ and a 13 year old cat with diabetes left to let the disease takes its course in PA.
We have two dogs and recently one (a 10 year old lab) was diagnosed with a cancerous anal gland. We went back to our old vet in NJ and he did the surgery, but only after he confirmed by x-ray that the cancer had not spread throughout the body. He also cleaned our other dog’s teeth (under anesthesia) and the total bill was $1,700. All follow up visits were at no additional charge. I think the charge was reasonable, but we could have decided not to proceed.
I am skeptical about excessive inflation in pet care – I think that owners are just willing to go further in keeping their pets healthy and alive.
I agree: i am always pleasantly surprised when i take my maine coon to the vet. even something like castration – which i thought to be a relatively complicated procedure – costs only 85 euro (in the netherlands). Meanwhile human health care (insurance premiums) rises at a healthy 5%-10% per year (w/o a corresponding expansion of coverage).
That is the obvious answer.
Interesting comment by jhertzlinger regarding why US subway construction costs 10x as much as in Europe as it’s difficult to blame regulation.
http://slatestarcodex.com/2017/02/09/considerations-on-cost-disease/#comment-465161
“One possible theory: The sort of people who keep costs down in the public sector in Europe are working for Silicon Valley in the US.”
we have a tech sector as well you know…
More broadly responding to SSC – is the issue More Knowledge? That is, are we now in a world where everybody knows about things that go wrong (the media and now of course the web) and the qualities of every feature of every competing institution, product, etc., are well known to both producers and consumers?
So if *everybody knows* that going to Tier A College adds 40% to expected life earnings, does this cause (a) everybody wants in to Tier A regardless of costs, and (b) every other college has to try to match every feature of Tier A regardless of relevence? If *everybody knows* (or thinks they do) that hospitals with tracheotomy kits in every room are better, does that force all hospitals to have tracheotomy kits in every room? (See current Seattle Times article about a tragic death apparently partly caused by not having the right airway restoration tools at hand…)
If every provider has to be 100% complete in 100% of all things all the time (whether relevent or not) that would tend to drive up system wide costs.
Finally since I’m on a roll –
What are the costs and compensations as fractions of GDP? As fractions of available income? Is there some effect where yes healthcare grows from 10% to 15% of GDP, but GDP grows by 4x, and so healthcare looks 6x more expensive in “real” terms but is really only 1.5x more expensive?
Should all of these discussions be driven solely by percentage of GDP, or percentage of median discretionary income, or other such measures?
Given that in the end money always goes to people (it’s a human construction) is the real effect that you spend between 7% and 15% of your net income (money, life wealth, status points) on healthcare, and that’s just the way it is? That economic balancing forces mean that large groups (like teachers) will never make more than say 1.2x the median wage, no matter what? But also that education will never cost less than 4% nor more than about 12% of GDP?
Taking health care as an example, or biomedical research, or chemical research – we can do any of these – what happens when
Person A decides to buy, Person B decides to charge, and Person C pays (grants, insurance, etc) is that A has no inherent limit.
B has no inherent limit. C has no power. Eventually, of course, this all loops around through society, but there is slack in so many
of the joints.
So, money tends to accumulate to B. But that makes B a very lucrative place to sit. So gatekeepers emerge, extracting some of
the value from B before that person attains the position (medical schools) or creating kinds of supplies that are ‘necessary’ or
providing ‘regulatory support.’ And charging what the market will bear. So eventually, the surplus is largely extracted out of B,
and B is still a fine thing (being a doctor, or research institution, or whatever the unit of selection is) but there are all these hangers-on.
If any of them manage to extract more value from the proposition, they get their own epiphytes. Finally, there is this great sucking
sound as the prices B has to charge keep going up and C has to pay more and more but can’t effectively negotiate because B
has great evidence of how much everything is costing _him_.
Look at the granting institutions, or the insurance companies… they are stuck in this cycle. They need to extract more and more
from society to fund this tangle of suppliers.
The only way to break the cycle is to break the loop (make A pay for what they want). Unfortunately, that obviously breaks the whole
process and suddenly B can’t afford anything, the suppliers go belly up, and B can’t get what is needed to do the job to current
specifications and standards. If all the medical schools shut down… so the specifications would need to be rewritten to meet the
real, funded demands of people who can pay. This would take time with tons of frictions, and the regulations would be a mess,
and probably nobody would get much healthcare or education or research or whatever for a while, and nobody would want to
enter those professions and …
so the kinetics of a solution are missing.