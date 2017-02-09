CEA Chairman no longer part of the president’s cabinet

The White House Council of Economic Advisers is being demoted by the Trump administration, which said in a statement Wednesday that the president’s cabinet won’t include the chairman of the CEA, an official that President Donald Trump also has yet to name.
The diminished stature for the CEA, which was part of President Barack Obama’s cabinet and has advised presidents for over seven decades on the economic impact of their policies, means Mr. Trump will likely rely more heavily on other advisers, such as Gary Cohn, the former Goldman Sachs president who is head of the National Economic Council, and Peter Navarro, the trade critic who is leading the National Trade Council.
Does the country really need White House Council of Economic Advisers when there is a National Economic Council? What do they do besides yelling “splitters” at one another?
Indeed. The economics profession has lost a lot of credibility since the Great Recession. This was brought out at a recent AEA association meeting as highlighted by the WSJ. Nowadays, ‘your guess is as good as an economist’s’, which means I could just as easily advice Trump as could TC. In fact, if anybody asks I will expound my economic views on how to save the world right here, just ask me how. For one thing, I think the evidence shows money is largely neutral, and moderate inflation–as Brazil showed post WWII–even in the teens, is relatively harmless.
Yep, I think we could use some inflation right now, but president Temer is a fierce inflation hawk. I do not blame him. When I was a child, comic books didn’t have their prices on the covers, they had alphanumerical codes because the prices would change many times throught the week. We could use a good 20% per year inflation like in the 1970s, but we had a 20% a week inflation like in the 1990s would be destructive. Modus in rebus.
Both CEA and NEC are headed up by political appointees, but the staff that runs them are very different. This means that the 2 orgs function very differently, largely because they are tasked to do very different things. CEA is academic, NEC is political.
CEA is an academic organization staffed by nonpartisan research economists who stay on across administrations.
NEC is staffed by political people who get their job because they worked on the campaign and/or are loyal to the current party in power. (This is true under both Democratic and Republican administrations)
That reply was meant for Thiago
Maybe the country has a NEC too much. Seriously, it makes sense to have the top figures appointed by the president (they may be constrained by some rules or not), but changing the whole body of an organization seems silly. Brazil’s IPEA is headed bynsomeone appointed by the president (usually a like-minded professor), but most of the staff is made of public workers.
Thank you for the explanation. I was unsure of the difference.
“which was part of President Barack Obama’s cabinet ”
Sounds like the CEA wasn’t part of anyone else’s, so a return to normality?
According to Wikipedia, yes, that reading of the post is correct, and the Chair of the CEA was only of Cabinet rank from 2009-2017.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Cabinet_of_the_United_States
(under “Other positions no longer of Cabinet rank”)
I didn’t find a better source.
Their only cite for that is to Trump announcing his cabinet though, so I take it with a grain of salt.
Who needs economists when you’ve got a few ideologues?
” How many Federal economists are now needed?” [SNIP]
A: The square root of minus one.
& don’t forget the 200 econ PhD’s @ the Federal Reserve.
God knows what they do.
