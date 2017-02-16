China penalty of the day

China has banned almost 7m people from taking flights and high-speed trains over the past four years as a penalty for not repaying their debts, the country’s Supreme Court has announced.
The penalty system is part of efforts to build a nationwide “social credit” system that will eventually rate every Chinese citizen by collecting big data on financial, legal or social misdeeds. The debtors’ travel ban has been touted as an important first step for building the structural links needed to implement such a comprehensive monitoring programme.
“We have signed a memorandum . . . [with over] 44 government departments in order to limit ‘discredited’ people on multiple levels,” Meng Xiang, head of the executive department of the Supreme Court, told state media on Wednesday.
…In addition to not paying debts on time, one can also be blacklisted for lying in court, hiding one’s assets and a host of other crimes. The Supreme Court said on Tuesday it was working on adding new forms of penalties.
Here is the FT story by Yuan Yang. Keep in mind that the country does not have a real personal bankruptcy law, nor well-developed credit institution penalties, so this is viewed as one of the few options available.
So, the Chinese are just taking a capitalist approach in improving on the American no-fly model of screening everyone wishing to take long distance transportation?
Those sneaky Communists.
The small petty provincial minds of the Left are often a sight to behold. You have to be seriously unaware of the rest of the world to think that there is anything remotely comparable to this in the West.
I also note that setting a system of bankruptcy laws is a hell of a lot easier than this. So the OP seems to be verging on justification without reason. They are not doing this incredibly complex Orwellian scheme because they can’t set of penalties for credit default. They are doing it because they think incredibly complex Orwellian schemes are good things. They read 1984 as a textbook, not a warning.
Okay, but have they elected Hitler or Trump? No, that was white people.
Debts, the problem is solved by collecting money not by slapping people in the hand. I would have thought wage garnishment and bank account levies would be easier in authoritarian China. There might be a reason why they don’t do bank levies: it goes against the interest of people making the rules. Rich people not paying debts laughs at a plane travel ban, they would be really scared of bank levies. In one word: corruption.