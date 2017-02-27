China wage fact of the day

Average hourly wages in China’s manufacturing sector trebled between 2005 and 2016 to $3.60, according to Euromonitor, while during the same period manufacturing wages fell from $2.90 an hour to $2.70 in Brazil, from $2.20 to $2.10 in Mexico, and from $4.30 to $3.60 in South Africa.
Chinese wages also outstripped Argentina, Colombia and Thailand during the same time, as the country integrated more closely into the global economy after its 2001 admission into the World Trade Organisation.
…Manufacturing wages in Portugal have plunged from $6.30 an hour to $4.50 last year, bringing wage levels below those in parts of eastern Europe and only leaving them 25 per cent higher than in China.
That is from Steve Johnson at the FT.
The company I worked for switched our solar monitoring staff from some TCS consultants in Mexico to full time staff in Spain based on the wage rates collapsing there. I would say the quality of staff was better in Mexico however….
Can someone please teach Tyler Exchange Rates 101? This has been going on much too long. Journalist Steve Johnson clearly isn’t up to the task.
Has the value of the Yuan against the US dollar tripled from 2005-2016? No, not even close.
Has the value of the Euro fallen against USD by 40% “last year”? No, not even close, no matter what specific measurement points they are using.
Well it might look like the One Child policy is biting. Scarce labor is rewarded more and more. But I doubt that Portugal’s birth rate is much higher.
Socialism doesn’t work? Looks that way. Certainly it is a vote in favor of local autonomy and federalism. Europe and China are both huge economies. Both impose currency regimes over a very large territory. Probably too large in both cases. But Beijing largely stays out of the economy because they have no choice. No one tells them anything. Europe insists on micro-managing too much.
I expect that employee costs are much more than 25% higher in Portugal than in China.
One can be confident that the Mercatus Center has research available detailing how the Chinese are heading for economic catastrophe by paying industrial workers far too much to be able to compete successfully in world markets.
(And yes, Prof. Cowen seems to take at face value any dollar figure which furthers his argument, regardless of how absurd it is – German industrial workers have also suffered a decline in wages over the last couple of years – in dollar terms, that is.)