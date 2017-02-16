Comparing current automation to the Industrial Revolution isn’t actually so comforting

That is the theme of my latest Bloomberg column, here is the opening bit:
“Why should it be different this time?” That’s the most common response I hear when I raise concerns about automation and the future of jobs, and it’s a pretty simple rejoinder. The Western world managed the shift out of agricultural jobs into industry, and continued to see economic growth. So will not the jobs being displaced now by automation and artificial intelligence lead to new jobs elsewhere in a broadly similar and beneficial manner?
And:
Consider, for instance, the history of wages during the Industrial Revolution. Estimates vary, but it is common to treat the Industrial Revolution as starting around 1760, at least in Britain. If we consider estimates for private per capita consumption, from 1760 to 1831, that variable rose only by about 22 percent. That’s not much for a 71-year period. A lot of new wealth was being created, but economic turmoil and adjustment costs and war kept down the returns to labor. (If you’re wondering, “Don’t fight a major war” is the big policy lesson from this period, but also note that the setting for labor market adjustments is never ideal.)
By the estimates of Gregory Clark, economic historian at the University of California at Davis, English real wages may have fallen about 10 percent from 1770 to 1810, a 40-year period. Clark also estimates that it took 60 to 70 years of transition, after the onset of industrialization, for English workers to see sustained real wage gains at all.
From that turmoil, we also received Marxism and agricultural subsidies for generations! Do read the whole thing…
Very clear and informative! I learned that Ag subsidies are just UBI for farmers (and politicians).
This actually isn’t a bad way to think about this. One would assume that if there was a UBI, there would be many people who would stick to doing what they are used to doing, and what sustains the communities that they are a part of–just like how agricultural subsides play a role in sustaining farming communities across the US. Of course, in a UBI situation we probably wouldn’t want to subsidize massive mega-corporations.
From the source on subsidies in the link: “Economist Vincent Smith found that the largest 15 percent of farm businesses receive more than 85 percent of all farm subsidies.”
This is less like UBI than typical government approaches: we help people with healthcare by giving money to doctors, with the idea that the benefits will trickle down to the consumer.
We still have agricultural subsidies put in place in the 1930s to raise and stabilize prices. Funny thing is though that Republican Senators, like Thune and others, are the ones who dress and pretty the pig by calling it insurance, with the government paying most of the premium.
Conservatives do not wish to upset the base by taking away or limiting the subsidies to their rural constituents.
Is this floating a campaign strategy for 2018?
The Congressional supporters of farm subsidies are those representing geographic areas that get farm subsidies? Wow!
Well except for those congressmen that believe in draining the swamp, reducing government to the size where it can be drowned in a bathtub, and otherwise ensuring all American citizens live free of becoming dependent on government handouts being bigger hypocrites than most.
Of course, public choice economics has an explanation for why farm state Republican congressmen are such stunning hypocrites, but oddly, this web site run by two public choice economists prefers to generally focus on other things.
Agricultural subsidies as evidence against the benefits of automation? It’s a long shot. Yes, they make 38% of the EU budget – but you forget to mention that the EU budget is less than 1% of EU GDP – a rounding error. You shouldn’t start revolutions over marginal issues.
Isn’t that just what Kuznets found out in the 1960s-ish?
Thanks for linking to Gregory Clark’s article. Notice the phrase “purchasing power” that he uses. But there is this in the article:
“Figure 1 shows the estimated real purchasing power of the hourly wage of building workers from 1209 to 2004 by decade.”
I remember several years ago Clark said that Angus Maddison’s per capita GDP measurements prior to 1800 was worthless.
And I just found the quote in Clark’s review of Maddison’s 2007 book:
“There is, however, a problem at the core of the book, and indeed at the core at the whole Maddison project for at least the last ten years. All the numbers Maddison estimates for the years before 1820 are fictions, as real as the relics peddled around Europe in the Middle Ages. (2009)
http://faculty.econ.ucdavis.edu/faculty/gclark/Book_Reviews/Maddison.pdf
“All the numbers Maddison estimates for the years before 1820 are fictions”: although I suspect that economic history is potentially an important discipline, I imagine that getting useful numbers is difficult-to-impossible for most of history. Presumably we don’t even have decent rough estimate for population for most of history.
Indeed, any coding bro that says automation is as good as the Industrial Revolution it’s just because we’re assessing the outcome 200 years later. However, while the Industrial Revolution was happening some things went wrong and people was desperate enough to read Marx in an uncritical way.
By 2117 I’m quite optimist, the effect of automation on life quality will be good, but getting there is going to be a bumpy ride. It’s going to hurt. Perhaps we need a great narrative that tells us that our lives will be hard but our children or grandchildren will profit from automation welfare. However, coding bros say welfare for everyone is already arriving to every human on Earth. Some economists say welfare improvement due to automation/internet already happened but this welfare increase is not measured in GDP.
But maybe we do not need to wait 200 years to see benefits. One thing that also needs to be considered is the huge increase in population during the period of the industrial revolution. It is true that the per capita income of workers may not have risen for many decades, but maybe it is because of the great supply of workers during such period, which could not be so easily used by the available capital.
We are not expecting a similar population increase during this century, so we may not have to wait so long for the return for labor to increase again.
But if the countries producing the innovation have low population growth but those with bad institutions and growth have increasing populations, then cheap migration and worldwide democratization can swamp the benefits of birth restraint and new technology. It could also destroy political support for restraint and new innovation.
This is not just true for N. America and the EU but for China as well. All the growth is driven by productivity in the small areas of the East and the coastal regions, but the bulk of the population in the West and Center of China is held back by the hukou system. But that is potentially a fragile bargain dependent on continuing to deliver wage gains and high gdp growth.
If we can’t adjust for inflation properly for the period 1999 to today, or 1969 to today, how on earth could we possibly do so for 1760 to 1831?
For the people that were actually alive in 1969, or even 1999… does it look like we are collectively poorer now than then?
yes, the great confidence these economists place in sketchy economic data from the 1700’s is unjustified
also, they are not at all addressing/comparing the actual issue of “automation” in any direct or practical sense
the supposed “Automation” issue here seems very shallow and contrived– akin to Fake-News
The fact that it is an open question of whether the industrial revolution raised living standards for the population for its first 100 or 150 years or so is itself a significant data point, even with all of the caveats about the uncertainties in trying to estimate living standards back then.
Also, the art and literature from the time seems to portray industrial cities as centers of poverty, full of “dark Satanic mills.” Just think of Charles Dickens, Stephen Crane, and Upton Sinclair. The world they portray is very different than authors like John Updike, Arthur Miller, or even Tennessee Williams.
Not necessarily. It could be that rising economic fortunes allowed people to become more literate and thus build a market for literature. And those authors filled that market.
In which case critics likely would have mentioned how excessively dark and pessimistic the novels were.
I was not alive in 1969 but I think the answer is yes for what used ro be called the Middle Class. Are dual income couples more than twice richer than the Middle Class families in 1969 where the men were the sole wage earners? OK, take in account that women for whatever reason, on average, make X cents for every dollar men earn – are dual income families today kore then 185% richer than yesterday’s mono-income families? By how much? There are more pwople making money, but it seems the average American worker is dramatically poorer than he was at the endo of America’s version of the Thirty Glorious years after WW II. Hence Trump. Can America’s economy be made great again? I doubt.
I don’t think that there is any question that the two earner couple is materially better off than the one bread winner in 1969.
How do you separate the socio from the economic in socioeconomic? Should I be concerned that someone who is not educated, or someone who is multiply divorced, or someone who is the product of single parenthood, is worse off than in 1969? Or someone who is not working, for whatever reason?
The fact is that folks who are even minimally educated, who get and stay married, and who work are better off now than they were in 1969.
Yeah, two people make more money than one person who is like the previous one. What I am asking is, are the family unity two times richer than it used to be? I think it is clear the typical Middle Class American worker (that is, an individual, woman or man, it doesn’t matter) gets much less than the typical Middle Class America worker (male because it was what typical meant back then) in 1969. By a long shot. It is doubtful a single White American (who is a more useful case because we don’t have to think about all distortions Segregation and all that created) single man can live today as well as his father did before marrying. Economically, I mean.
Comparing single white men brings up all sorts of distortions due to segregation. In 1969, a whiteman would be hired for a job his black counterpart, even if he was better qualified, would not even be considered for. For some jobs, if the black man was hired he earned significantly less pay. You really need to look at the aggregate
In many ways it’s easier to adjust for inflation in the earlier periods because a) most people lived at a near subsistence level, and b) there were fewer new goods and services available to the masses without the big swings in quality that we have seen in recent decades. The biggest problems for measuring inflation have come in the last century with its rapid growth and explosion of different products for wants and needs often unimagined in early centuries, except perhaps by a tiny subset of the aristocracy.
So will not the jobs being displaced now by automation and artificial intelligence lead to new jobs elsewhere in a broadly similar and beneficial manner?
Before worrying about any of that, I think Tyler needs to start applying the ‘great stagnation’ hypothesis to automation and seriously consider the possibility that the low-hanging fruit of automation has already been picked and that remaining tasks — even the most minimally-skilled ones — are not going to be automated any time soon. This looks more like a parody to me than a product. This one is hilarious too. Three big single-purpose robots, plus a conveyor belt, just to automate the most trivial parts of assembling a pizza!? A major capital investment to save at most 15 seconds of low-paid labor per pie? Convert the video to black-and-white and it could almost be an outtake from ‘Modern Times’.
Thank you for the fresh breath of skepticism, much needed around these parts
Take those pizza-making robots. You don’t even need to read the story: make up a number that they cost. Say it’s a million dollars.
That’s the upper limit. Even if the pizza-robot-makers slack off and do nothing to improve the robots, they will get cheaper each year as the supply chain increases efficiency. If they actually do work, the cost drops even more.
Maybe there is some fundamental limit that they’ll hit such that they’ll never get beneath $100,000, but we don’t know such a limit exists.
Skepticism is good, but it’s also something to worry about. What if they are right? How fast will people be displaced from their old jobs?
As I say, I think Tyler’s essay is about the recent past as much as it is about the future. We don’t need to guess. Just look at the change from many trained machinists to fewer trained CNC masters.
Heck, coal mining went through the same thing. There once were hundreds with picks and shovels. Ever since, machines got better and “miners” got fewer, until they became a very few machine operators.
Notice that the pizza robot doesn’t even attempt do any task that requires dexterity and flexibility (spreading the cheese and ingredients). It hardly matters how much the price dropped — I really can’t see a pizza shop owner accepting those systems for free. They require a lot of floor space and the labor they perform (spreading sauce and putting the pizza in the oven) is of very little value.
We should always listen to the practitioners. For many years AI researchers were short term pessimistic. They may have had hopes for “in 20 years,” but their 1, 3, 5 year projections for deliverables were modest. Now, they themselves are blown away.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=21EiKfQYZXc
Yeah, that’s certainly possible. Megan McArdle had a good line about this a while back which many people probably have personal experience with:
Tech Evangelists: Machine Learning will change the world!
Amazon.com email: We see you bought a Alarm Clock. Would you like to buy this other Alarm Clock?
Me: Umm….
Maybe you’re right, but one anecdotal subset of an industry hardly convinces me. I can give countless anecdotal industries where automation is displacing jobs. Immediately jumping to mind, the concept of rumba is being extended to lawnmowers and snowplowing driveways. One less minimum wage employment sector.
England’s population more than doubled from 1760 to 1831. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Demography_of_England
As I recall, Clark’s definition of an economy below subsistence levels is when deaths outnumber births. By this measure, England, and more broadly the UK (which did not exist in its current form at the time), was a roaring economic success during the industrial revolution, even if per capita wages appear to have fallen for a time.
By contrast, today, most of Europe and Japan have fallen below subsistence levels, with deaths outnumbering births.
“England’s population more than doubled from 1760 to 1831”: how do you know?
Check the link, Dearieme. That’s why I provided it. You can interpolate the numbers from the table there.
+ 1
I repeat my reply to Axa above:
One thing that also needs to be considered during this period is the huge increase in population during the same period of industrial revolution. It is true that the per capita income of workers may not have risen for many decades, but maybe it is because of the great supply of workers during such period, which could not be so easily used by the available capital.
We are not expecting a similar population increase during this century, so we may not have to wait so long for the return for labor to increase again.
So we’re really talking about population elasticity of income. Does increased productivity go into increased population, or increased wages? That’s actually a pretty interesting question, from the economics perspective.
“We are not experiencing a similar increase in population during this century. ”
Yes, we are. It’s just not natural growth, it’s Le Grande Replacement through immigration. But don’t hold your breath for Tyler, signaler extraordinaire, to bring up that.
What do you mean by “We”? African population growth promises to add a billion people to Europe over the next 50 years. A good chunk of South America plans to relocate to the US over the next 50 years.
Yes I came to say the same thing. GDP did of course substantially increase in these years (that’s why its called the Industrial Revolution), the gains were just shared out among more people. The current IR gains will not be shared out by an increasing population.
It’s pretty clear that there are many innovations today that didn’t exist a few years ago that make life substantially better (like this website). There is definitely am issue that economics has with measuring this improvement, but it is a problem of measurement, not of real life.
It’s called the dismal science for a reason. The ideas of Marx didn’t create communism, just like the ideas of Hitler didn’t create fascism, wars and the death and destruction and destitution of wars and their aftermath did. Indeed, one could argue, and many do, that absent authoritarianism, the China miracle would never have happened. While that’s an unpleasant thought, a thought I fear has entered the brain of the ignoramus Trump, the flip side is that the China miracle would never have happened absent globalization and trade. And as the alternative to the economic China miracle (resulting from globalization and trade), we could be facing a military China miracle. The path to prosperity is paved with pain and suffering, including that inflicted by our own. It’s convenient to forget how America became the dominant global economic power: a combination of American colonialism and wars that destroyed the competition. American colonialism? That’s not taught in American schools, but it is as real as the nearly one million casualties suffered in the Philippine American War. Stephen Kinzer, The True Flag: Theodore Roosevelt, Mark Twain, and the Birth of American Empire. Trump and the like-minded believe that the path to making America great again is to repeat the well-worn path of the late 19th century and early 20th century. The alternative is a new period of prosperity, shared prosperity, built on technological advancements and globalization and trade. Trump is the pessimist, holder of the dark view, believing that prosperity is zero sum, that prosperity for America comes at the cost of someone else. I don’t share that dark view. I don’t want a repeat of the death and destruction of the 20th century. I look forward to a period of shared prosperity. Of course, for many the very idea of “shared prosperity” is anathema to their ideology. But the choice is to repeat the death and destruction of the 20th century or come up with some creative ideas to achieve shared prosperity. That’s a book worth writing.
For those whose ideology won’t allow them to consider ways to achieve shared prosperity (i.e., reduction in today’s high level of inequality), I will remind readers how the high level of inequality in the late 19th century and early 20th century was reduced: the destruction of capital, a combination of physical destruction of capital and market destruction of capital, the former via wars in Europe and the latter via financial crisis. The choice is to find creative ways to achieve voluntary shared prosperity or allow nature to provide involuntary shared prosperity. I’d prefer the former: less death and disruption.
Roflmao, yes, the Philippines made the US a juggernaut. That’s why it was so hard to take it from Spain. Spain has, of course, remained the world’s pre-eminent super-power, as it was the strongest colonial power of all time.
Only mighty Portugal ever rivaled Spain.
Actually, defeating Spain (in the Spanish American War) was the easy part, defeating the Filipinos (in the Philippine American War that followed), who thought America had defeated Spain in order to liberate the Philippines, was the hard part.
I like this line
“I might have felt the same way and bit the same bullet, had I been alive in the late 18th century. ”
Yeah Tyler, you’re really making HUGE sacrafices here.
That was the odd line out. The whole essay represents what I think is a new recognition that “immediately past” changes were not as painful as previously believed. There is a new, pessimistic consensus on outsourcing and automation, heavy emphasis on automation. Then, tacked on at the end “and sure, I’m for it.”
Maybe? But if we are for it, it should be paired with some remedy for short term human costs.
Oops, “not as painless”. Sorry for the confusion.
I disagree with argument that the transition costs were just as high then than they are today. In fact, there’s a good reason to think they were lower. Transitioning from the farm to factory, both of which are considered forms of low-skilled employment, didn’t require workers to upgrade their skills or education. The problem today is that because of the widening returns between low-skilled and high-skilled jobs, workers who have been walloped by trade and automation will face difficulties finding new jobs for which they are qualified.
“both of which are considered forms of low-skilled employment”: considered by whom? Perhaps the 19th century farm labourer was unskilful, but not the farmer. I can remember mixed farming in Britain in the early 1960s: “unskilful” is wide of the mark.
“I disagree with argument that the transition costs were just as high then than they are today. In fact, there’s a good reason to think they were lower. . . .”
What I read of history tells me that this viewpoint is well-founded. During the Industrial Revolution, the labor shift was from one primarily manual task to another. Even so, there were still wide swaths of the public who suffered income loss, rather than gains. Then, as now, there was a stratification of income benefit.
Today, if you have a truck driver who gets replaced, what will that driver do? They will almost certainly lose income, rather than make the labor shift to a replacement task. The drivers may well be intellectually capable of making a shift to a position such as a programmer or technical labor – but the personality that brought them to being a truck driver will prevent them from successfully transitioning.
Easy prediction? Wide swaths of labor disruption and wage loss, even while overall income is rising. [Well, duh, now that was hard, wasn’t it. It’s happening today. If you think it isn’t, you need to get out more. ]
Developing technology requires highly trained personnel but using technology is usually less skills demanding because smart tech developers strive for creating easy to use technology either if it’s a smartphone or a car-painting robot.
Being said that, rich countries are not actually the ones most threaten by the shock of automation because industrial and agricultural workers are relatively few and will not be more tomorrow. Maybe broad adoption of services like Amazon Go will disrupt some communities or group of workers in the short term but nothing compared to potential massive lay-offs in places like China and India where automation will be adopted too either by using Made In West technology or their own.
Plus, among poor countries, there where present industrial production is still meager, many companies might well skip outdated technology and jump to easy to use and less labor demanding automated factories when they have the chance and jobs expected to be created through industrialization (preached by local governments and international organizations like World Bank) probably will never be created and because their local people are not properly trained to make top notch technology their dependency of Made In West technology will last for some generations to come unless a revolution happens, not an industrial revolution but an Education revolution. Institutions and human skills made the difference yesterday and will make the difference down the road.
Tyler, consider that we may need to get rid of employment and incomes. Here comes the satiety, to replace the economy. There are two new things happening now, to make it likely:
A. It isn’t just robots, it’s also mass number-crunching, and it’s AI. Robots obviate mass manual labor. Mass number-crunching leads to more complete solutions & cost-reductions in previously intractable areas such as biomedicine/pharmaceuticals and meta-materials. And AI isn’t perfected yet, but it’s a substitute for inductive reasoning and some kinds of learning, and this will subsume a lot of white collar jobs.
All of (A) adds up to: less jobs & less entrepreneurial opportunities in the production of necessities.
B. At the same time, the economy is ending scarcities in necessities; in everything but a very still-necessary items. We can produce almost everything to effective satiation. So we are moving from “the economy” into “the satiety”. One of the few things that is still “scarce” is desirable real estate (e.g. at the beach, on a mountain, in center-city).
So (B) begs the growing question, What are we working FOR?
Add #1 and #2 together, and we are coming to the end of the need for necessary work. That poses a number of psychological questions, such as whether people can live without the need to define their worth vis-a-vis others, without the need for the accumulation of material status objects, money, or position in a hierarchy.
We don’t trust people who don’t work for a living. We hardly know how to define ourselves otherwise. Yet, observe that this is a fairly new thing in history, it isn’t “human nature”. Before the medieval rise of the bourgeoisie, the need-to-work was mostly seen as a signifier of the lowest classes.
Getting rid of the need-to-work may cause the psychological flowering of wanting-to-work, of personal creative work in the sciences and arts that accelerates human development even further. We are being forced into this direction anyhow; might as well see if we can think about it, ahead of time.
Note that “economics” the discipline may have reached its endpoint. Combining the overviews of Schumpeter & Heilbroner, we could periodize economic theory:
1. Smithian/Ricardian land-labor-capital. 2. Millian methodological stagnation. 3. Marginal analysis & general equilibrium. 3. Keynesian aggregation of demand & investment. 4. Samuelson’s division into micro & macro. 5. Current period of analytical abstraction, policy divisiveness among economists, and unawareness & lack of modeling of the predominance of finance.
That was all based on scarcity, not satiety.
Let’s suppose Tyler is right. Suppose the new revolution will take 60 years from when it started (so from the 70s?) before giving the average Joe a massive boost of income. I’d call it a win.
And if we create something like UBI due to the politics? Well, that’s a mixed bag. I could argue that it’s good or bad. It could slow economic growth.
But so what? Massive increase in automation + UBI is still far superior than the world we live in today. My vote is for optimism.
How can anyone be for low skill immigration in the face of increasing automation? I wonder if countries like Japan are in a better position of take advantage of automation? Countries like the United States with its booming population due primarily to loose immigration policies will fail to adopt automation as aggressively because may still be cheaper (up to a point) to just use a mass of low-cost, low-skill immigrant labor.
Could this be due to the uneven pace of industrialization across Europe? Britain industrialized much earlier than the continent. That meant competition for cheap labor from neighboring countries.
The problem with this piece is it follows the misleading idea of there having been “the” industrial revolution and that there will be “the” new automation revolution. In reality, the development of automation has been continuous since it was introduced, and there are no good reasons to think that 1760 to 1831 or the coming decades were or will be relatively especially disruptive compared to any other periods since 1831. It probably isn’t possible t sensibly quantify and compare across time-periods the pace of automation development, but if I were to choose the peak it would be the era of introducing mass electrification through production-line manufacturing, that is, the late 19th and early 20th centuries. And I doubt very much the US, Japan and Western Europe are reading into a period of accelerated elimination of traditional jobs, as they’ve just spent the past three to four decades offshoring labor on top of continued progression of automation, and offshoring is now decelerating.
“mass electrification through production-line manufacturing, that is, the late 19th and early 20th centuries”
Electrification was novel; production lines weren’t, though the scale of their adoption was. I wonder whether that distinction matters: presumably not.
Good TC article for those who don’t know these stats, but otherwise “old news”. Innovation is an S-shaped curve (logistic function) meaning it’s a slow takeoff (like TC says about the Industrial Revolution) then a rapid rise, then a leveling off. Right now (Great Stagnation) we have a leveling off of mature tech and like TC says the initial ‘ramp up’ to new tech will be slow.
Off-topic: I hate bragging, but the Brazilian real was declared the currency that aprexiated the most in the last year. It is a clear market reaction to the bold reforms President Temer has implemented. The markets have spoken, causa finita. Brazil has risen again.
A staggering number of white-collar jobs are almost entirely menial data-entry and paper-shuffling, and can be completely replaced by a few well placed excel macros and process changes. There is a lot of inertia keeping them around, but after retirement they do not get replaced.
I am concerned that technology allows high-skill work to scale too effectively. These days software and entertainment have no limits to scale so one or two “winners” can acquire everything at the expense of everyone else. Facebook and Google are obvious examples, but I think even something like writing is showing more concentration due to network effects and efficient marketing.
We are already in the process of discovering that:
a) A surprising number of people are not capable of high-skill work
b) High-skill work is on average not very productive, unless you happen to hit a 1/10000000 idea that immediately develops an unassailable monopoly.
> A staggering number of white-collar jobs are almost entirely menial data-entry and paper-shuffling, and can be completely replaced by a few well placed excel macros and process changes. There is a lot of inertia keeping them around, but after retirement they do not get replaced.
This type of narrative is commonly heard, but the broader scale data doesn’t really confirm it. If there really was so much automation-ready white collar jobs we should be seeing large macro productivity gains. We aren’t. For all the talk about “software eating the world” and AI, it just ain’t happening in 95% of the economy outside Silicon Valley.
If you want to see what an actual IT revolution looks, go look back at 1994-2001. Then you actually had anomalously high productivity gains. It largely wasn’t about replacing workers, but augmenting them. The reality is that most jobs really can’t be 100% automated. 80% can be automated easily, but there’s just too many weird idiosyncratic corner cases. (A lot of which comes from bugs in other legacy software). Automation can’t handle all of these cases without a massive development effort that isn’t justified by a cost-benefit analysis.
Sheila in HR pretty much just types in the information that somebody fills in the internal 86-B form. But she knows that if somebody checks No for box three, Yes for box six, and is starting in the last pay cycle of the quarter, that she has to manually reset their employment state on the internally developed Intranet personnel site. Sheila knows this not because it’s a logical consequence, or because it’s documented in anyway, or even because this process makes any sense whatsoever. She knows this because she’s worked here for four years, and she remembers what a giant pain in the ass it is.
If you replace Sheila with an automated system, it’s going to work great for six months until this undocumented case pops up. Then it’s going to silently crash the payroll system (which was also automated, and working great up until now), no one’s going to get paid for two weeks, and nobody’s going to know how to fix it. It’s going to result in panicked phone calls at 3 AM, and require bringing in a very expensive technical consultant at extraordinarily expensive emergency rates.
If automation replaces workers, and margins remain the same, you should see productivity gains.
OTOH, If Uber reduces the price of Taxi medallions that means per driver revenue has fallen.
More efficient and lower margin at the same time?
You wouldn’t expect productivity to go up if the work was replaced but the workers kept collecting a paycheck. Which is what had happened in a lot of cases. When they ask “how is this time different,” one way is that, if you ask people about their jobs a significant number will tell you that they spend large amount of their time not doing anything productive.
I would argue that it was precisely because workers and peasants took up revolutionary politics that the gains of the Industrial Revolution were distributed. If workers didn’t mobilize and fight, what incentive would the capitalists have to not keep the masses in a state of immiseration and keep wages stagnant?
Marx’s failure to see how capitalism would survive and how there wouldn’t be an absolute immiseration of the working class lie specifically in his failure to predict how revolts and unrest would lead to a stabilization of capitalism via political reforms like universal suffrage, and economic reforms like the New Deal. But the key point here is that none of these would have happened if people didn’t organize and fight–and much of this happened under the banner of socialism.
It is common to see people claim that we lost most jobs in agriculture with no serious problems so we can lose most manufacturing jobs in the same way.
But this ignores the point that the shift out of agriculture into manufacturing was a shift from a low productivity job to a high productivity job so living standards improved sharply.
But now, for the most part as we shift lapor from manufacturing to services it is usually a shift from a high productivity job to a low productivity job. So it is much harder to increase living standards.