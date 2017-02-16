Deutsche Bank speculation about the next Fed chair

Here are some names that could fit the bill according to the folks at DB:
Kevin Warsh – currently a visiting fellow at the Hoover Institution, he served on the Board of Governors from 2006 until 2011. The report described him as “an experienced private financial market practitioner with strong Republican credentials”.
Jerome Powell – a current Fed governor “viewed as having conventional/centrist views about the economy and markets with slightly hawkish leanings”.
John Taylor – an economics professor at Stanford whose views “would fit with Republican views for a more rules-based Fed.” But, the report added, “his policy leanings — more aggressive rate increases and the stronger dollar that would result — would work against Trump’s pro-growth agenda.”
John Cochrane – another professor, from the University of Chicago with conservative leanings, whose “recent research has delved into more unorthodox topics, such as whether Fed policy rates and inflation could be positively related, i.e., that low policy rates may lead to low inflation and vice versa.”
That is from Jessica Dye at the FT, expect the list of names to evolve with time.
One thing to note – John Cochrane is full time at the Hoover Institution now.
And of course, John Taylor has been a senior fellow at the Hoover Institution for many years.
The market doesn’t seem to be fearing a hawkish pick
Re-read this post with the idea that money is everywhere and always neutral (changes in the money supply have no real effect) and then step back and say: “what are we so concerned about?”
For this reason I favor Scott Sumner’s NGDPLT. It’s crazy (a kind of crowd sourcing monetary policy framework) but no less sound (or no less bogus) that John Taylor’s Taylor’s Rule. Let’s try it!? If money is neutral–and the evidence shows short term it is (Bernanke’s 2002 FAVAR paper, first edition)–there’s no harm even if a chimpanzee is nominated to the Fed.
Reread some of the more insightful chapters of Fisher and Keynes.
“The Purchasing Power of Money”, Chapters IV, V, and VI. (Fisher). “The General Theory of Employment, Interest, and Money”, Chapter 12. Any incremental insights welcome, as is, I guess, uninformed invective, if sincere (just kidding about the last clause of this comment).
Ray, stick to telling us about your 16 year old monkey. Or whatever.
Its stays fresh in a way that your blathering about monetary neutrality does not.
You’ve been brainwashed, like the verbose anonymous as usual. But you can deprogram yourself, I’ve given you the key, read Bernanke’s FAVAR paper, it’s found on the web. It’s up to you whether you want to go through life with priors, like the communists and their scientific Marxism, or whether you wish to see reality. But your “Or whatever” shows the level of thought going through your pea brain. I’m in the 1%, and you’re still hoping to land your first job. Good luck with that, at least it will keep you off the welfare rolls.
When it is time to appoint their own Fed governors, suddenly those candidates who are more conservative, and quick to raise rates, are less popular in a let er rip Trump model.
Sad, so sad.
But if you are willing to deregulate, you are golden.
1) There’s no need to deregulate, when the Fed refuses to investigate & BE a regulator in the 1st place
2) I suspect the identity of the new Fed Chairperson-thingie will become irrelevant when it becomes a dept. under the Executive Branch [under Treasury Sec’y]
Trump is a real estate guy. My guess is Nicolás Maduro.
Trump would probably like a bit of inflation, as it helps real estate. But not only is money neutral, the last ten years have shown us central banks have very little power over nominal rates either.