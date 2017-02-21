How disorderly is Sweden really?

Here is the latest, which is in the media but not being plastered all over my Twitter feed:
Just two days after President Trump provoked widespread consternation by seeming to imply, incorrectly, that immigrants had perpetrated a recent spate of violence in Sweden, riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood in the northern suburbs of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm.
The neighborhood, Rinkeby, was the scene of riots in 2010 and 2013, too. And in most ways, what happened late Monday night was reminiscent of those earlier bouts of anger. Swedish police apparently made an arrest around 8 p.m. near the Rinkeby station. For reasons not yet disclosed by the police, word of the arrest prompted a crowd of youths to gather.
Over four hours, the crowd burned about half a dozen cars, vandalized several shopfronts and threw rocks at police. Police spokesman Lars Bystrom confirmed to Sweden’s Dagens Nyheter newspaper that an officer fired shots with intention to hit a rioter, but did not strike his target. A photographer for the newspaper was attacked by more than a dozen men and his camera was stolen, but ultimately no one was hurt or even arrested.
It remains correct that an American city such as Orlando typically will have more murders than all of Sweden in a year. But it is also important to process the distinction between objective and subjective metrics of disorder. A jaywalker in Germany disrupts public order and flouts norms more than is the case for a single jaywalker in New Jersey, for instance. Sweden is relatively orderly, in part, because the public and psychological reactions to acts of disorder are relatively severe and traumatic, even if those same acts might be perceived as less significant in other contexts. It is quite possible that Swedish norms are being threatened by the level of disorder currently in the country, even if to a Nigerian it all might seem absurdly neat and tidy.
There is also reasonable evidence that immigrants to Sweden are a major reason for the decline in the average quality of Swedish schooling and also Swedish PISA scores. In other contexts, we will be told that such variables are incredibly significant, but in this context the result ends up largely ignored.
The simplest metric, however, would simply be to poll citizens of Nordic and European countries who are familiar with Sweden, but don’t have direct self-interest at stake, and ask them if they want the immigration history of their country to go the Swedish route. I haven’t seen the data, but I believe the rate of “yes” on that one would be quite low. You could not say the same about Canada or Australia, I suspect, or for that matter the United States.
On this whole matter, I would not say that Trump’s remarks have been correct and for sure they have been irresponsible on the diplomatic front. Still, the overall presentation of his critics arguably has been further yet from the reality, and that is part of the reason why Trump finds such an audience.
This is confusing. I can’t past the part where you write, in effect, “Sure Sweden is super safe, but that’s just makes the crime they *do* have all the more horrifying.”
I don’t understand the point of this post, apart from strange desire to carry water for the Trump administration.
It’s pretty straight forward.
Let’s assume that someone wants to make a change to my neighborhood that’s going to significantly increase crime and part of their argument is that crime will still be much better than the ghetto down town.
I’m going to say no. My wife if going to say hell no.
Now you understand NIMBYist zoning laws favored by liberals in California municipalities.
I would interpret it like this: gang-related violence in the US isn’t quite so troubling to the average American because if you’re not in a gang, you’re highly unlikely to be the target of such violence. On the other hand, mob violence is a little more disquieting, in part because it’s more random and because if it involves clashes with police, it starts to resemble an assault on the state’s monopoly on the use of force.
He’s saying that the leftist anti-religion secular high tax welfare state that is Sweden has created a standard of norms that would make Trump gated communities look like crime ridden hellholes.
Sweden used to be delightful, with the exception of the drunken louts who would mar the city centres on Friday or Sat. nights.
Now Sweden has the usual drunken louts, plus the souk. (And not really the souk, which at least is a market or exchange.)
quadrecip,, look up the name of this blog: “marginal revolution”. and its subtitle “small stepss to a much better world”. This refers to the method of focussing not so much of absolute levels, but on the effect of small changes. Tyler has insisted many times on this point of view (the very basic point of view of marginalize economy, and of differential calculus), even once against Alex on a memorable post (which was also on immigration by the way).
So applied to Sweden, Tyler observes that the net effect of recent immigration on several variable such as criminality, quality on the school system is bad. It can be noted, but is largely irrelevant to the marginalize approach, than the absolute level of criminality in Sweden is still very low, and that schools are still good.
By the way this is the post I alluded to:
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2014/02/practical-gradualism-vs-moral-absolutism-for-immigration-and-revolution.html
The point is that certain ethno-cultural groups are better adapted to living in chaos and crime than others. Swedes have been evolving under strong legal systems with state monopoly on violence for a thousand years. A people like Arabs or the Scotch-Irish, have evolved under a history of extra-legal violence where equilibrium is enforced by retaliatory clan violence.
Dropping a bunch of Somalis into the middle of Gothenburg is a recipe for unchecked human predation. Dropping a bunch of Puerto Ricans into the African-American neighborhoods of Orlando creates crime but mostly of a different character. The former is much more horrifying, think coeds getting gang-raped walking home versus gangstas taking potshots at each other.
There shouldn’t really be lions wandering near human settlements anywhere, but if you gotta have lions somewhere the Masai are a better choice than the Inuit. If you gotta drag Ozzy Osbourne on tour, it’s probably a better idea to pair him with Three Six Mafia than the Mormon Tabernacle Choir.
A single fairly pro-Trump post does not cancel out dozens of anti-Trump posts. Please peruse the archives.
Sweden was “super safe.”
The lying media (redundant) omit it. Sweden ignores it. Trump calls them as he sees them.
Sweden is being mugged by “reality.”
Das Dicke Ende Kommt Noch (German), The worst is yet to come
I see liberals’ reasoning. Murder and rape simply are (among many) prices we pay for immigrants and refugees being among us: In other words, (great movie) “They Were Expendable.”
More water carrying for President Donald J. Trump: President Trump and I believe that no American is expendable.
“More water carrying for President Donald J. Trump: President Trump and I believe that no American is expendable.”
Unless he is black, was unarmed, posing no risk and whataoever to someone with a badge who shot him. But if no Amsrican is expendable, we will try to move in Sweden’s way, right? Their homicide rate is way lower (I know, murders and jaywalking are more annoying in Sweden where Muslims can be blamed than in New Jersey, but anyway…)
Suppose you live in a small town that has little crime and has never had a murder. One day, some drifter blows into town and kills another drifter. People in that town will be justifiably upset, even though one drifter murdering another in Chicago happens once a week.
“I haven’t seen the data, but I believe the rate of “yes” on that one would be quite low. ”
You’re joking, right? I mean, with that attitude, why would you even NEED to see the data.
I loathe Trump bigly, but Tyler makes a good point that there’s so much hysteria in the opposition that a simple miscommunication (Trump was just noting that Sweden is having problems with their Muslim immigrants, in his usual error-riddled and moronic speaking style) gets blown up and only entrenches the Trump supporters further in their media disrespect.
There’s so much wrong with Trump that there’s no need to make up and over emphasize stuff that’s not so bad about him.
“On this whole matter, I would not say that Trump’s remarks have been correct and for sure they have been irresponsible on the diplomatic front. Still, the overall presentation of his critics arguably has been further yet from the reality, and that is part of the reason why Trump finds such an audience.”
I agree with this. I’m thinking of a scandal number between 1 and 100. Stop guessing a thousand, and we can talk (and just because 0 is closer does not mean it’s right either).
Heorogar, why are you such a scared little girl? I can thankfully say I’ve never experienced or seen “sudden violent death” in person. And the thing is that’s true of almost all of us. Have you?
A huge majority of Europeans favors ending all immigration from Muslim countries. It’s quite astonishing really. About 2-1 or 3-1 approve vs. disapprove.
Why is it astonishing?
A trip to any metropolis in southern Europe (Italy, France, Greece) should reveal to the impartial observer that there is a problem with North African and/or Arab and/or ME inhabitants who seem to be chronically underemployed.
Whether this is down to racism or an overly generous (and thus incompetent) welfare state, or both, is worth debating too.
Or maybe it could be stated simply that the surplus population of the middle east and africa is by european standards, human garbage.
The minimum qualifications required to be employable in France are quite high.
Many migrants from Algeria lack these minimum qualifications. Thus, they are unemployable at the minimum wage and benefit rates.
The US has much lower standards. You can work for minimum wage without benefits in Arizona if you want to. Thus, it’s relatively easy for a middle school dropout from Chiapas to find *something* to do for work in Phoenix.
America’s weak labor protections make it much easier for new immigrants to join the labor force relative to France’s standard.
You’re joking, William. Polls data has been very abundant on this and consistent, see e.g. this Pew research center analysis http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2016/09/16/european-opinions-of-the-refugee-crisis-in-5-charts/
Tyler is just saying he doesn’t have data readily available, not that he hadn’t seen some or wouldn’t care.
Besides the opinion polls, there are the result of elections, with widespread and unprecedented progress of the anti-immigrant side of the debate: The Front National’s good showing is the last local elections in France (and Marine Le Pen poised to be on the second round), the victory of hard-right parties in Hungary and Poland, the Brexit, the candidate of the Neo-Nazi party making 47% in Austria, Golden Dawn in Greece, the last referendum in Italy (more tricky to interpret but going in the same direction), etc.
‘A jaywalker in Germany disrupts public order and flaunts norms more than is the case for a single jaywalker in New Jersey, for instance.’
Not in 2017, in a city like Frankfurt, where the number of jaywalkers near the Eurotower is at American standards. Even if the number of jaywalkers wearing suits and ties might be above the typical American average.
Of course, the jaywalker is *flouting* norms.
Nah, around this particular intersection – Gallusanlage and Kaiserstraße – it is a one way street with lights at Taunustor that create regular traffic intervals which just about everybody uses to cross the street, without caring about what the light indicates. Mainly because it is a fairly long wait, and because the broad street offers an excellent chance to see that no cars are coming for something like 100 meters. This is also true when traffic backs up, and people just thread their way through the stopped cars.
Very few people stand around waiting, and definitely nobody that works in that area heading towards the main train station. In the rest of that part of Frankfurt, people tend to be fairly casual about crossing against a light, roughly around American standards. Things change over time, and Frankfurt is definitely the sort of place where people in suits have more important things to do than wait for the light to change.
(It just occurs to me – jaywalking here is going against the light, not crossing in the middle of the street. Ah, it seems that is included in the definition of jaywalking – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jaywalking )
I have personally jaywalked in that place about four times in the last year. But this blog evidently isn’t about facts any more. (“I haven’t seen the data” writ large.)
For reasons not yet disclosed by the police, word of the arrest prompted a crowd of youths to gather.
The reasons are likely too depressing for public consumption.
“Police investigator Peter Springare isn’t likely to be among those mocking President Trump for his remarks about refugees in Sweden.
Trump’s comments during a Florida campaign rally on Saturday – which some took as a misstatement about a supposed terror attack – dovetail with what Springare has been seeing during a typical week in Orebro, Sweden. Five rapes, three assaults, a pair of extortions, blackmail, an attempted murder, violence against police and a robbery made up Springare’s caseload for a five-day period earlier this month, according to a Feb. 3 Facebook post he wrote. The suspects were all from Muslim-majority countries – Iraq, Syria, Afghanistan, Somalia and Turkey – save for one Swedish man nabbed in a drug-related case.”
http://www.foxnews.com/politics/2017/02/20/trump-may-have-been-unclear-but-sweden-experiencing-migrant-crime-wave.html
“On this whole matter, I would not say that Trump’s remarks have been correct and for sure they have been irresponsible on the diplomatic front. Still, the overall presentation of his critics arguably has been further yet from the reality, and that is part of the reason why Trump finds such an audience.”
This is a winning strategy for Trump.
… and it’s not Trump, his administration, or his supporters that are implementing that strategy. It’s so frustrating.
Trump is implementing the strategy of saying outrageous things. His opponents then manage to generally over-react, thus giving him cover for what he said.
When it turns out he was basically correct (Sweden for example), his opponents are tarred as more eager to dispute him than to correct him.
Title begs for a punchline.
It is unclear to me whether or not Trump’s statements have had a bad effect in the diplomatic realm. Much depend on what he is trying to achieve, and whether or not he achieves.
The Swedish invasion has not ensued.
Were the rioters from the “predominantly immigrant neighborhood” immigrants? The article in the WP doesn’t say. An odd omission. Is Cowen trying to be a FOT (friend of Trump) or is he simply being his sometimes contrarian self. He does have a valid point about Swedes and Nordic countries generally: anti-immigrant political parties have become much stronger as immigrants have arrived in large numbers. The likely explanation is the same as the explanation for anti-immigrant political parties here: an opportunity too great for people like Trump and Bannon to resist. Even nice folks from the mid-west can be worked up into a frenzy by a talented demagogue.
I doubt that many of these rioters were Buddhists. I don’t think Swedes are too concerned about “immigrants” per se.
“The likely explanation is the same as the explanation for anti-immigrant political parties here: an opportunity too great for people like Trump and Bannon to resist.”
Whaaat?? I think you mean that as people got more exposure to immigrants (of the type they have been receiving) they realized that the immigration was catastrophic?
Don’t be so sure Australians are not concerned:
Story from Sydney two days ago:
“Muslim schoolboys allowed to refuse women’s handshakes”
http://www.news.com.au/lifestyle/parenting/school-life/muslim-schoolboys-allowed-to-refuse-womens-handshakes/news-story/4d8384afed9ff684c971d872b735b38b
I think the dames in question will get over it.
Indeed they will. But doesn’t it open the door to all kinds of other ridiculousness? Why stop at forbidding co-ed swim lessons or co-ed gym classes? Why not, if sensibilities are so delicate, plan for wholesale segregation?
It is maddening that modern secular liberal democracies should be subjected to outdated value systems that we have cast off ages ago (such as the idea that hand shaking is sexual).
‘It is maddening that modern secular liberal democracies should be subjected to outdated value systems that we have cast off ages ago’
Tell that to a person like this – ‘A Holocaust survivor who was told to move seats on a flight so an Ultra-orthodox Jewish man would not have to sit beside a woman has said the rule is “not in the Torah”.
Renee Rabinowitz is now suing Israel’s national airline for discrimination after being told to change seats after a strictly religious Jewish man requested not to sit next to her.
The 81-year-old retired lawyer said El Al airline would never have agreed to a non-Jewish person saying they did not want to sit next a Jew, and this was “no different”.
“I don’t believe El Al would move a person in those circumstances,” Ms Rabinowitz told The Guardian.
Despite being allocated seats separated by a screen, the ultra-Orthodox man in question asked a male flight attendant to move the pensioner.
After being offered a “better seat” by the El Al flight attendant – which Ms Rabinowitz said clearly was not – she guessed her neighbour had requested the change and confronted him directly.
In particular she said that the Torah does not require opposite sexes to sit separately.
“He started to tell me it was forbidden by The Torah. I interrupted him to say the Torah says nothing about a man sitting next to a woman,” said Ms Rabinowitz.
“He conceded I was right, but said there was a general principle that a person should not put himself in a dangerous situation.”‘ http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/middle-east/jewish-woman-made-to-move-flight-seats-by-ultra-orthodox-man-says-rule-is-not-in-the-torah-a6964641.html
And when the boys grow up and work in offices and factories, the dames will get over being banned from the workplace?
It’s odd how car burnings seem to be so much more common in Swedish/Danish/French cities than in American ones. In France, thousands of vehicles fall victim to arson every year. Homicide rates are an order of magnitude higher in American ghettoes, yet the act of torching vehicles seems to be mostly absent among gangs in the US.
Do youths in troubled European neighborhoods realise subconsciously that their situation is nowhere near as bad, and so they use knives and pistols far less? Stockholm’s homicide rate has never reached 4 per 100K, but NYC’s in 2016 was 3.92 (which was hailed as the second-lowest rate in NYC’s modern history http://www.newsday.com/news/new-york/nyc-shootings-homicides-down-in-2016-records-show-1.12830158 )
They certainly have far fewer pistols (and other guns), so that’s why they are used far less.
You’d be surprised. Grenades and guns aplenty have flowed into Malmo in recent years thanks to a few key factors; EU freedom-of-movement laws + Malmo’s location as a transit/port city + proliferation of weapons from the Balkan Wars and a huge Balkan diaspora + the fact that it’s not illegal to possess grenades in Sweden
The government is trying to change that last law to crack down on smuggling.
“the fact that it’s not illegal to possess grenades in Sweden
The government is trying to change that last law to crack down on smuggling.”
But a well regulated militia, being necessary to the security of a free state, the right of the people to keep and bear grenades, shall not be infringed.
Wait… Stockholm’s homicide rate is the same as NYC??
NYC has some of the lowest homicide rates for a big city. It’s quite spectacular, even if you don’t agree with some of the means.
Tokyo is around 1.
Given the neighborhood you’d be trying to burn the car in, someone may come looking for you.
Also, why burn the car when you could just steal it?
I remember an interview with Condoleeza Rice, where over and over again she stated that Saddam Hussein was flaunting international regulations. I found it very amusing at the time. Some relatively short time later I looked up flaunt in a dictionary, and lo and behold, there was a statement to the effect of, “flaunt and flout have not been considered synonyms, but 11% of our usage experts panel disagrees” (from which I concluded that their panel had 9 people on it). I guess the meaning of flaunt continues to evolve.
Seems to be burying the lede
“There is also reasonable evidence that immigrants to Sweden are a major reason for the decline in the average quality of Swedish schooling and also Swedish PISA scores”
And here I thought it was because Swedish teachers has all joined the union.
A mathematician thinks in numbers, a lawyer in laws, and an idiot in words
Nassim Nicholas Taleb
I don’t know if it’s ironic that all Taleb does is produce words, but it’s funny.
AND WHAT’S HAPPENING IN SWEDEN – ITS A MESS – A CATASTROPHE – I MEAN, SWEDEN LAST NIGHT – WE’RE TALKING TENS OF JAYWALKERS!!
But that adds up: hundreds of jaywalkers over a month, *thousands* of jaywalkers a year and before you know it, a century of over a ***million*** Swedish jaywalkers flouting the law.
Grenade attacks and gangrapes
Sometimes I think living in any society with a higher crime rate than Japan is type of oppression, one that I feel quite acutely because I grew up in a rough NYC and then spent years in Japan. In NYC I was mugged 11 times before leaving for college, in japan I left my bicycle unlocked at the train station every day during my commute.
I wonder for people with a need for orderliness, people who have more authoritarian personality types, do they feel this pain more than other people? Are their preferences worth considering?
One hopes that someone in the Trump Administration will now add Sweden to the places where citizens are banned from U.S. entry by executive order, out of an abundance of caution.
Especially considering how one Swedish police officer apparently fired one shot that missed (Spiegel reporting, not the Post). American police know that you need more firepower than that – ‘A police officer feared for his life when he fired the final shots in a barrage of bullets that killed two unarmed suspects, a court has heard.
Michael Brelo, 31, made his first appearance in court in Cleveland, Ohio, on Monday charged with two counts of voluntary manslaughter for the deaths of Timothy Russell, 43, and Malissa Williams, 30.
He is the lone officer among the 13 who fired their weapons that night who is charged criminally because prosecutors say he stood on the hood and opened fire four seconds after the other officers had stopped shooting.
Brelo’s attorney Patrick D’Angelo conceded that his tactics could be called into question given that Brelo exposed himself to danger when he stepped onto the hood of a beat-up Chevy Malibu to fire 15 rounds into the windshield of the suspects’ vehicle.
But Brelo and 12 officers who shot a total of 137 rounds into the car in November 2012 had ample reason to believe that Russell and Williams were shooting at them, he said.’ http://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-3027885/Cop-feared-life-stood-hood-car-fired-15-shots-windshield-gunfight-killed-unarmed-couple-trial-hears.html
Brelo was found innocent, one should note. Maybe he could help the Swedes out? Out of an abundance of caution, naturally.
There’s a new book out about immigration to Sweden. Here’s a google translate version of the description:
Most Swedes have great goodwill and tolerance towards immigrants, and wish that immigration could have done better. Sweden’s experiments with large-scale immigration from the third world to a welfare state has been unique in its scope but have in many respects failed. Sweden’s social problems today is increasingly concentrated in the part of the population has an immigrant background. Foreign-born people account for about 17 percent of the population, and second-generation immigrants, for additional five percent. Foreign-born people make up despite this, 53 percent of them with long prison terms, 54 percent of the unemployed and the group receives 60 per cent of the paid social benefits. 71 percent of the country’s child poverty among households with a foreign background, while 76 percent of the members of criminal gangs have an immigrant background. Although the increase of the problems are driven in large part by immigration. Since the early 1990s, they have an immigrant background accounted for half of the increase in the proportion of low-income people, more than half of the reduction of powers among pupils leaving primary school, about two-thirds of the increase in social assistance and more than one hundred percent of the increase in unemployment – which dropped from Swedish born. Problems such as throwing stones at police and rescue personnel and arson are also highly concentrated in immigrant areas. It is important to develop concrete actions that give all immigrants Sweden has received a place in Swedish society. This in turn requires a sincere and evidence-driven analysis of how Sweden got here, and how to get vidare.Tino Sanandaji have Kurdish background and was born in Iran in 1980. He came to Sweden at the age of 9 with his brother and their parents. He took an MBA at Stockholm School of Economics in 2004, a PhD in Public Policy at the University of Chicago in 2011 and has since conducted research in economics.
http://www.adlibris.com/se/bok/massutmaning-9789198378702
Sounds like national suicide to me.
An influx of “Swedish as second language” speakers will produce a dip, it seems hard to project Issei, Nisei, and Sansei – but to use that parallel, I am sure many fewer Issei were doctors.
One of the few benefits I suppose is that the Aramaic language will survive, because most Arabs in Sweden are Assyrian/Syriac refugees from Iraq and Syria. Plus, Sweden did take in a lot of smart Iranians like Tino’s family after the Islamists took over in 1979.
I grew up near the town of Whittier, which just has a cop killed.
Perhaps that personal connection makes me view “ultimately no one was hurt or even arrested” less seriously.
Did these two events happen on the same day? If so, was the California violence in Tyler’s Twitter feed?
“disrupts public order and flaunts norms”: bloody hell, “flaunts”! Shame, shame, Mr Cowen.
Every now and again reports of increases in crime in Malmo appear in the British papers; presumably less often in yours. To ignore the problems that the Swedes have visited on themselves seems to me to fall into the category of wilful blindness.
Maybe Americans should be glad that Trump can be approximately right when so many of their bien pensants are exactly wrong.
Here we are: little searching required.
http://www.express.co.uk/news/world/759946/Swedish-violence-crime-police-urgent-plea-malm-Rosengard
“The letter comes amid reports that witnesses to the murder of 16-year-old Iraqi boy Ahmed Obaid, who was shot in the city’s Rosengard district January 14, were frightened to come forward after racist threats directed at his former schoolmates were posted under the photo of his dead body.”
Was that skinhead violence, and racist follow-on?
Anons response brought to you by the “islamic terrorism?!?! What about the abortion clinic bombing 20 years ago?!?!” crowd.
Patiently, no Thomas, that is from dearime’s link.
Typically, over there, if race is not mentioned, it’s Middle Eastern. At 80% immigrant, I doubt there is much of a skinhead group there.
Swedes are concerned.
A Pew Research Center survey in early 2016 also found that 46 percent of Swedes believe “refugees in our country are more to blame for crime than other groups.”
The immigrants in Sweden tend to concentrate in a few communities. Most native Swedes will not interact with the immigrants
“While it’s true that immigrants have been over-represented among those committing crimes — particularly in some suburban communities heavily populated by immigrants, he said — the issue of crime and immigration is complex. Upon closer examination, Selin said, researchers have found that the crime is more closely associated with factors like joblessness, poverty and exclusion from society. “It is not clear that immigrants are susceptible to committing such crimes,” he said..”
The English paper the Daily Express ( a bit right wing I admit) reported back in January of 2017 about crime in the city of Malmo “According to the police chief, Malmö police officers are currently investigating 11 murders and 80 attempted murders, as well as “other crimes of violence, beatings, rapes, thefts and frauds”.
This is the city’s second serious surge of violence in the past 12 months – in July last year, national police units were deployed to the city to help stop a spate of bombings, shootings and arson attacks”
From the Globe and Mail
“In a sense. Statistics show that the foreign-born in Sweden, as in most European countries, do have a higher rate of criminal charges than the native-born, in everything from shoplifting to murder (though not enough to affect the crime rate by more than a tiny margin)………. Because people who go to Sweden are poorer, and crime rates are mostly a product not of ethnicity but of class. In a 2013 analysis of 63,000 Swedish residents, Prof. Sarnecki and his colleagues found that 75 per cent of the difference in foreign-born crime is accounted for by income and neighbourhood, both indicators of poverty. Among the Swedish-born children of immigrants, the crime rate falls in half (and is almost entirely concentrated in lesser property crimes) and is 100-per-cent attributable to class – they are no more likely to commit crimes, including rape, than ethnic Swedes of the same family income. ….What also stands out is that almost all the victims of these crimes – especially sex crimes – are also foreign-born. But for a handful of headline-grabbing atrocities, it isn’t a case of swarthy men preying on white women, but of Sweden’s system turning refugees into victims of crime.”
I wonder what would happen if an American writer claimed that we shouldn’t care about crime in Chicago becuase it is mostly black on black and mostly related to class issues?
For some communities in Sweden, largely immigrant communities, crime is a very real and growing problem. If the elites in Sweden and America want to say that it doesn’t affect them or their friends well I guess it just doesn’t happen then.
Well to be fair, that seems to be a reasonable approach. If immigrant communities are affected by more crime than native communities, that is only a loss if the immigrant communities experience more crime than they would if they had never come to Sweden in the first place.
The Swedish ruling ministry was recently trolling Trump on Twitter with their feminist inclusion, something about the immigration ban.
Then their Trade Minister and female party went to Iran in head scarves and long coats [chardors in local lingo} showing how feminist they really are.
Kowtowing to Muslim patriarchs is how Western women show their feminist bona fides these days.
And right-wing men on the internet decided it was now OK for them to tell women (in political office!) what to wear. Same ordure, different god.
Pointing out hypocrisy is not “tell[ing] women what to wear”.
They can mock Trump because they know they are actually completely free of risk.
Kowtowing to the leaders of a dangerous theocracy like Iran is what a real feminist does.
No, just calling out the left’s most enduring quality: hypocrisy .
“I haven’t seen the data, but I believe the rate of “yes” on that one would be quite low.” And why exactly do you believe so? Just interested to know…
If you are attempting to cite these riots as evidence that Trump’s claims were in any way valid, then you’d better cite the riots that have taken place in the US since his election. Far more cars have been burned and rocks thrown in response to Trump’s election than these riots in Sweden.
Yes but both are the fault of lefties like you.
Yes, just like the immigrants in Sweden causing violence and rioting, American critics of Trump causing violence and rioting are similarly horrible behaviors that cast shame onto their groups. We should admire and model the Trump supporters who generally haven’t endorsed violence and riot as a tool to make their points.
Central European here, know Sweaden quite well…answer is of course no fu**ing way!
Many have linked to data, which is useful. I don’t think it can be denied that an influx of poor people who cannot speak the language produces, at a minimum, first generation problems. But then we know that in America because a long history of immigration has had those problems. Vietnamese, Chinese, Jews, Irish, Catholics, it is an old story.
Ultimately though the story has always resolved itself in America, and members of the maligned group have ended in Congress, or the Supreme Court.
For Sweden it might be more traumatic because they don’t have that history. Regardless though, it does come down to the moral question of that first generation. Is doing X good worth Y cost? Everyone can decide that for themselves, but that is the proposition. Trump and many followers see Y > X, while counter protesters see X > Y.
Interesting to note that “Vietnamese, Chinese, Jews, Irish, Catholics,” all make historical sense with “Gangs” added. Most recently Vietnamese Gangs, but going back to Catholic Gangs of the Victorian era.
“Ultimately though the story has always resolved itself in America”
Tell that to the victims and the taxpayers who paid for the increase in policing…
But more importantly, supposing you are right that the story resolves itself as immigrants and their descendants are integrated into what we used to call “decent society”. Doesn’t that have to do with the immigration rate? What rate would be ideal in terms of integration?
Is there an immigration rate at which integration is forestalled?
Yes, I think it absolutely comes down to rates. And as has been suggested, the US probably is better at this because we do move immigrants to Congress quicker.
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Joseph_Cao
Is there a wonky way to determine the optimum?
Maybe there is; hopefully there is.
Joking aside, the leftist types might be upset, but in the long run it is good that hard questions are asked about immigration rates and integration.
Maybe they will be making a Muslim-American version of this sitcom 50 years from now – “Fresh Off the Boat”
http://imdb.com/rg/an_share/title/title/tt3551096/
Second generation immigrants are more criminal then first. I believe the comparison with Vietnamese and Chinese is not valid.
“DW reported in 2006 that in Berlin, young male immigrants are three times more likely to commit violent crimes than their German peers.[67] Whereas the Gastarbeiter in the 50s and 60s did not have an elevated crime rate, second- and third-generation of immigrants had significantly higher crime rates.[68]” https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Immigration_and_crime
Asian and white immigrants are high IQ.
NAM immigrants are not.
Data for NAMs actually gets worse in the second+ generation. They are assimilating to underclass culture, which befits their IQ.
It will not be the same, because the people are not genetically the same.
This has been going on in France for generations now but has been largely ignored or attributed to the usual white racism/privilege etc. Muslims haven’t integrated well. They account for ~ 70% of prison inmates while ~ 10% of the population. It’s the third generation now. There are other immigrants groups like the Chinese and the Vietnamese . They don’t cause trouble and are generally quite productive/entrepreneurial.They’re the good kind of immigrants. The Chinese are also the victims of Muslim youths who try to rob them when they close their store late in the day.The police hasn’t considered protecting them a priority. The justice system seems very tolerant and generous with young immigrants that break the law. The asylum system is abused and broken. There were 1000 cars burned on New Year’s Eve but the authorities now consider this fairly normal.
http://www.telegraph.co.uk/news/2017/01/02/almost-1000-cars-torched-around-france-new-years-eve-government/
I don’t particularly like Le Pen’s economic program but France needs her to restore order and implement a sensible immigration policy, Fillon is OK too if he still has a chance.
Does the truth or discovery or humanism matter any more, or do we just blog to show off that we know banalities about people’s fear?
First they came for Muslims, and I said “I haven’t seen the data but I’m pretty sure these people can be let go hang, some of my friends are neoreactos”.
No one is “coming” for the Muslims. Not allowing widespread open immigration of a particular group is not the same as allowing the Germans to burn them up in ovens.
A lot of problems would be solved if we would just cull the immigrants after letting them in. In that way, we could both claim the moral superiority from allowing them in, continue to feel guilty about committing wicked acts, AND not have to worry about the costs of integration, social turmoil, etc. Everyone would win.
This is a weird post….Trump is Right! Immigration in Sweden is out of control!!!
Sweden has less murders than Orlando but Burning Cars in 2013 and….Jaywalking!!! Because it is disruptive there. Hey I did actually get a jaywalking ticket in the states.
In Sweden, immigrants make up “53 percent of those with long prison terms, 54 percent of the unemployed and get 60 per cent of the paid social benefits… 71 percent of the country’s child poverty is among households with a foreign background… while 76 percent of the members of criminal gangs have an immigrant background.” Clearly, nothing to see here.
So everything is fine until you get killed. Rapes and punches to the face are just a part of living in the 21st century West.
According to UN data, Sweden’s rape rate was 58 in 2013. Some other values
Norway: 22
England and Wales: 36
Denmark: 6
USA 35
Japan 1
https://data.unodc.org/#state:0
Try googling this and you’ll see what contortions the liberal media go into to try to surround the facts with obfuscation.
The laws are different! They count different things as rape!
I totally agree that the media is distorting the facts on immigration in Sweden and pretty much everywhere else. But my understanding is that Sweden has a very broad legal definition of rape compared to most other countries, which probably explains at least part of the difference.
OK! I think I understand now. If there is violence in Sweden and their government hides it so that it doesn’t look bad and scare the citizens then there is no violence. AND if Trump points out that the violence happened then he is a liar. Did I get that right? I assume that if Hillary had won and pointed out the violence she would be telling the truth. So in the end the “truth” depends on who is telling us.
This article is vastly understating the frequency of rioting in Sweden. For example, this is far from the first riot in Rinkeby since 2013. Here is a recent example, as reported by Swedish public service media less than two weeks ago. Short summary in English:
On the night of February 11 20-30 people attacked a police patrol in Rinkeby. Three people were arrested for “violent rioting” after hitting, kicking and throwing glass and bottles at the police officers (who were injured although not very seriously).
http://www.svt.se/nyheter/lokalt/stockholm/polispatrull-attackerad-i-rinkeby
These incidents are no longer surprising or shocking to most Swedes. They are taken in stride and viewed as minor aberrations despite occurring very frequently. In Malmö, cars being set on fire, bombs going off, people getting shot etc has been reported almost daily for a long time.
This is common knowledge in Sweden and mainstream media report on it, including state-run public service media.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_grenade_attacks_in_Sweden
SO if they live apart from the ethnic Swedes is it so much of a problem?
Since the USA seems determined to police the world anyway perhaps the most charitable thing the west could do would be to let then come and put lots of police on the streets where they live. An interesting sort of charity.
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2013/01/more-police-fewer-prisons-less-crime.html
https://www.google.com/search?client=ubuntu&channel=fs&q=alex+taborrok+more+police+less+crime&ie=utf-8&oe=utf-8#channel=fs&q=alex+tabarrok+more+police+less+crime
How disorderly is the GMU campus really?
First sign of propaganda and the propagation of false beliefs is to assume that which needs to be proven, or to assert with a question mark something to make you think it is true.
How biased is Marginal Revolution really?
Another example of the assertive question mark:
Can you believe what’s happening in Sweden? How can this crime rate continue?
Also remember this https://www.bloomberg.com/view/articles/2011-08-12/how-riots-start-and-how-they-can-be-stopped-edward-glaeser
In some cases, such as the New York Draft Riot, organizers get people out on the street. In others, such as the 1965 Watts Riot, a peaceful crowd provides cover for initial lawlessness. Sporting events, such as Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Finals in Vancouver this year, can easily produce the crowds that allow a riot to start. Most strangely, riots can follow an event that creates a combination of anger and the shared perception that others will be rioting. The acquittal of police officers in the Rodney King case seems to have created these conditions in Los Angeles in 1992.
There is a recent poll –
“Respondents were given the following statement: ‘All further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped’. They were then asked to what extent did they agree or disagree with this statement. Overall, across all 10 of the European countries an average of 55% agreed that all further migration from mainly Muslim countries should be stopped, 25% neither agreed nor disagreed and 20% disagreed.”
Read here:
http://www.zerohedge.com/news/2017-02-07/55-europeans-agree-trump-muslim-immigration-should-be-banned
https://www.chathamhouse.org/expert/comment/what-do-europeans-think-about-muslim-immigration
We don’t believe in FACTS anymore. I know the FACTS show that migrants are disproportionately implicated in crime, but in light of such FACTS, we need to change tack to dubious MORAL arguments. Wonder if there’s a WONKY way to do that?
>(After Trump was) seeming to imply, incorrectly, that immigrants had perpetrated a recent spate of violence in Sweden, riots broke out in a predominantly immigrant neighborhood
I’m dead serious here — this sentence needs to be bronzed so that future generations can be in awe of its awesomeness. There is no other way that anyone will believe it was ever written.