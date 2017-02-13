Fascism: 100 questions asked and answered*

That is the 1936 book by British fascist Oswald Mosley, and it is arguably the clearest first-person introduction to the topic for an Anglo reader, serving up less gobbledygook than most of the Continental sources. Mosley actually makes arguments for his point of view, and thinks through what possible objections might be, which is not the case with say Marinetti. Beyond the basics, here are a few points I gleaned from my read:
1. Voting still will occur, at least once every five years, because “The support of the people is far more necessary to a Government of action than to a Democratic Government, which tricks the people into a vote once every five years on an irrelevant issue, and then hopes the Nation will go to sleep for another five years so that the Government can go to sleep as well.”
2. Voting will be organized by occupation, not geographic locality.
3. If an established British fascist government loses a vote, the King will send for new ministers, but not necessarily from the opposing party.
4. The House of Lords is to become much more technical, technocratic, and detailed in its knowledge, drawing more upon science and industry. The description reminds me of the CCP State Council.
5. A National Council of Corporations will conduct much of economic policy, and as far as I can tell it would stand on a kind of par with Parliament.
6. “M.P.’s will be converted from windbags into men of action.”
7. A special Corporation would be created to represent the interests of women politically. Women will not be forced to become mothers, but high wages for men will represent a very effective subsidy to childbirth.
8. The government will spend much more money on research and development, with rates of return of “one hundred-fold.”
9. Wages will be boosted considerably by cutting out middlemen and distribution costs. The resulting higher real wages will maintain aggregate demand. Cheap, wage-undercutting foreign imports will not be allowed.
10. Foreign investment abroad will be eliminated, as will the gold standard and foreign immigration into Britain.
11. “…foreigners who have not proved themselves worthy citizens of Britain will deported.” And “Jews will not be afforded the full rights of British citizenship,” as they have deliberately maintained themselves as a distinct foreign community.
12. Any banker who breaks the law will go to jail, just as a poor person would.
13. Inheritance will not be allowed, but private property in land will persist and will be accompanied by with radically egalitarian land reform.
14. To restore the prosperity of coal miners, competition from cheap Polish labor and Polish imports will be eliminated.
15. The small shopkeeper shall be favored over chain stores, especially if the latter are in foreign or Jewish hands.
16. All citizens, rich and poor, are to have the right to an education up through age 18. Overall there is considerable emphasis on not letting human capital go to waste, and a presumption that there is a lot of implicit slack in the system under the status quo ex ante.
17. Hospitals will be coordinated, but not nationalized. That would be going too far.
18. Roosevelt’s New Deal is distinct from fascism because a) the American government does not have enough “power to plan,” and b) it relies on “Jewish capital.”
19. The colonies will sell raw materials to Britain, and produce agriculture for themselves, but will not allowed to compete in manufactures. And this: “If we failed to hold India, we should be 1/100th the men they were.”
20. By removing the struggle for foreign markets, fascism will bring perpetual peace.
Mosley was later interned from 1940 to 1943.
Mosley also wrote a very interesting autobiography. It’s less focused on policy, but provides the context to understand how a British aristocrat could find fascism appealing. His wife Diana and her sister Jessica also wrote very enjoyable memoirs, which I talk about here: http://necpluribusimpar.net/hons-rebels-jessica-mitford/. Diana, like her husband and her other sister Unity, was fascinated by Hitler, but Jessica embraced communism and fought with the Republicans during the Spanish Civil War.
British fascism is rather boring. It never had a chance, so why bother?
Here is a short essay on fascism by a French sociologist: https://notesonliberty.com/2012/02/11/fascism-explained/. It covers Latin fascism in most of its modern varieties and does so in an engaging manner…
Gonna recommend Gottfried’s book again:
https://www.amazon.com/Fascism-Concept-Paul-E-Gottfried/dp/0875804934
Tom Woods interviews Gottfried on the book:
http://tomwoods.com/ep-386-what-fascism-is-and-why-it-isnt-just-a-name-for-everything-people-may-oppose/
http://tomwoods.com/ep-650-fascism-the-career-of-a-concept/
It is noticeable how much this is a cross-party platform. Pretty much every political party from 1945-1980 could have stood on this platform. Except perhaps for the foreigners being kept out and Jews discriminated against of course.
4. The House of Lords is to become much more technical, technocratic, and detailed in its knowledge, drawing more upon science and industry. The description reminds me of the CCP State Council.
Reminds me more of the Canadian Senate. I think the technocratic reputation of the CCP State Council is grossly over-stated. Especially as the Chinese State Council is a rubber-stamp of no great importance. It is not even that really. It implements decisions made by the important bodies. The British House of Lords is not an executive body and it actually debates things.
I thought A James Gregor’s books were worthwhile though I do hesitate to re-read them.
Other interesting British fascists were J F C Fuller, who played a key role in the development of strategies of mechanized warfare
https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/J._F._C._Fuller
And Henry Williamson, naturalist and author (most notably of Tarka the Otter): https://en.m.wikipedia.org/wiki/Henry_Williamson
To me this does not sound much like fascism at all, rather very much like a British version of it. Kind of like Fabian Socialism was the British version of revolutionary socialism on the continent.
From Wikipedia:
“Mosley and his wife Cynthia were committed Fabians in the 1920s and at the start of the 1930s. Mosley appears in a list of names of Fabians from Fabian News and the Fabian Society Annual Report 1929–31. He was Kingsway Hall lecturer in 1924 and Livingstone Hall lecturer in 1931.”
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Oswald_Mosley
Mosley, who had started out as a Tory MP at age 22, but then moved to the left and served in the Labour cabinet of 1929, was widely seen in the late 1920s as a future Labour Prime Minister due to his youth and oratorical brilliance.
But the Labour Party’s failure in the early 1930s to do anything vigorous about unemployment soured him on Labour. He attempted to start an FDR-like New Party in 1931, and then in 1932 became enamored of Mussolini’s Fascism.
Mosley tended to strike his contemporaries as a more modern version of Winston Churchill (who was seen as highly talented but unsound). Americans might see a little of Teddy Roosevelt in Mosley.
Morally repulsive as Fascism is, experiences like the Chinese one, the Vietnamese one, the Taiwanese regime under the Nationalists and even a more modere instance like the Brazilian regime between 1937-1945 show us that, under a totalitarian regime, a people can defeat superstition and underdevelopment and break the chains of foreign domination.
Can’t help noticing that Mr Cowen is doubling down on several previous analogies between President Trump of the United States and assorted non-americano fascist leaders of almost a century ago. Bizarre clicktaintment for sure, and seems to be gathering a fan club. Soon, if Mr Cowen goes back only thirty more years, I might be included myself because of my legendary tough talk economic and foreign policies. I am viewed as a successful prime minister of Britain, but if you trawled press cuttings from The Times I’m sure you could find words to suggest I was an inspiration for Oswald Mosley! So I’d like only to point out that while the socialists and libertarians continue to wet their trousers about Trump’s overall attitude, the British government is most supportive of Trump’s approach, according to the WSJ — yesterday’s headline “U.K. Defense Chief, Following Prime Minister, Praises Trump Approach” — largely because his tough talk has brought NATO countries to the point where they may finally pay up their share of the defence costs, presumably saving the US government quite a few dollars which could be used on infrastructure, securing the porous southern border, and payment of legal bills fighting allegations of racism brought by socialist judges, etc. I suppose if you really want to play games with language, linguistics, and plain old words, you could say that this bossy approach smacks of … hiccup … ‘authoritarianism’. On the other hand, maybe it’s just the non-pussy way to get things done. How long has the patient citizenry waited for a more brave approach to fulfilling wildly popular democratic mandates. You can’t deny it, you know, the constitution does give the president some ‘authority’. Anything wrong with using it?
this sounds eerily familiar
Yeah, it sounds a lot like the Democrat party platform, except change Jew out with Rural White Men.
No, you’re a fascist.
The first suggestion in #10 reminds me of the vox populi segment on Monty Python about taxes: “I would tax all foreigners living abroad.”
If you want to study fascism you need to go to its roots: Rousseau’s philosophy and the Terror during the French Revolution.