Frederick Douglass on Immigration

Let’s recognize Frederick Douglass more and more for his terrific views on immigration:
I submit that this question of Chinese immigration should be settled upon higher principles than those of a cold and selfish expediency.
There are such things in the world as human rights. They rest upon no conventional foundation, but are external, universal, and indestructible. Among these, is the right of locomotion; the right of migration; the right which belongs to no particular race, but belongs alike to all and to all alike. It is the right you assert by staying here, and your fathers asserted by coming here. It is this great right that I assert for the Chinese and Japanese, and for all other varieties of men equally with yourselves, now and forever. I know of no rights of race superior to the rights of humanity, and when there is a supposed conflict between human and national rights, it is safe to go to the side of humanity. I have great respect for the blue eyed and light haired races of America. They are a mighty people. In any struggle for the good things of this world they need have no fear. They have no need to doubt that they will get their full share.
But I reject the arrogant and scornful theory by which they would limit migratory rights, or any other essential human rights to themselves, and which would make them the owners of this great continent to the exclusion of all other races of men.
The upshot would seem to be absolutely no restrictions on any migration. It is certainly easier to make elevated statements about absolute positions which will never come to pass. The eloquence of the anarchist or the prophet.
Anyone who extols open borders should wear a yarmulke and walk around in a Paris banlieue.
Or, obtain an Israeli passport and try to travel to one of the 11 nations that ban Jewish Israelis.
Open Borders!
Refugees Welcome Here!
In 2016, Sweden took in 162,000 refugees, 494 are employed. Who pays?
Milton Friedman paraphrased: You can have open borders. You can have the welfare state. But not both.
No human has the human right to take another human’s money or property.
Nations have the right to secure borders. America not so much.
“Nations have the right to secure borders.”
Unless American soldiers want to cross those borders and kill civilians of course.
Shoulda fought harder in 1891 if you didn’t like Americans whipping Brazilian butt
There was not such a war in 1891. In 1891, Brazil crushed the Navy rebellion and repelled the British aggression. Brazil is invencible.
Please stop lying, Thiago. Just because Trump is a big liar doesn’t give you permission to be one too.
I am not lying, I have studied hard Brazil’s late Imperial history and early Republican history and I can say there was no such war. Books and books were written about the heroic resistence of the legalist Brazilian forces against the rebelled traitors who tried to overthrow our legitime leaders. Brazil prevailed then as will always prevail. As my home state anthem puts it, “we are the present’s phalanx marching towards a glorious future”.
Of course, American soldiers don’t want to kill civilians, and they only go where the civilian authority sends them. .
In the U.S. foreign wars (since 1917) America fought the only land they seized “for keeps” was the land needed to bury the dead.
Anyhow, President Trump (I love the sound!) could deploy a battalion of WAC’s to conquer Brazil. The WAC’s are needed because the men would be stopped at the beaches . . . by the topless sunbathers. Just kidding.
Brazil is the only nation in the world that never lost a war and never fought a war of aggression. Peacefully, Brazil earned a territory bigger than the Roman Empire at its height. He has favored our undertakings.
Who elects the “civilian authority” (well, except 1824, 1876, 2000 and 2016, and I forgetting any election?) if not “We, the People”? The American people is marching through the road of jingoism and obscurantism. The American regime has become the biggest threat to peace since the days of Hitler and Stalin.
That the us government has been captured for a century by corrupt oligarchs with evil and destructive policies is the point, Thiago. It’s called invade the world; invite the world.
And I say Americans want it this way. Like the Soviets, they like the idea of having their own Empire even if it is unsustainable in the long run. Like Brezhenev was fascinated with the idea that people in the Central Americsn jungles were i terested in Lenin’s ideas (and asking for free weapons and development aid), Americans like to know they have satellites. Knowing no matter how many school girls American soldiers rape, the Japanese are too dependent on America’s military to ever ask the Americans out.
Abolish Title VII and related laws, and welfare transfer payments, neither of which were present in Frederick Douglass’s day, and I might consider it. Otherwise, immigration is the State importing its own constituency.
For a contrasting view, see Booker T. Washington, “Cast down your bucket where you are!”
Among these, is the right of locomotion; the right of migration
This is not really correct. All movement off your own property requires the permission of adjacent property owners.
Global libertarianism would look more like Labadie, Haiti, which does not have Open Borders. In fact, it doesn’t even have Open Markets.
All movement off your own property requires the permission of adjacent property owners.
That’s not really correct. Only crossing other private property requires permission. If the property isn’t owned or restricted, you don’t need permission.
Besides, the fact a right is restricted doesn’t mean it’s not a right. Rights are restricted all the time on the bounds that they restrict other’s lawful use of their rights. For example, I have the right to move my fist up until the point it reaches your nose. So, saying I cannot violate your property with my property doesn’t mean that the right to property ownership doesn’t exist (indeed, quite the opposite!).
The two are really two separate issues, aren’t they? I mean, you’re confusing immigration with naturalization. If you want to limit “voting damages” (for lack of a better term) and welfare abuse (something which doesn’t seem to be much of an issue, given immigrants tend to use welfare at lower rates than domestics), then make the naturalization and welfare rules stronger. Immigrants, I hasten to remind you, can’t vote so denying someone entry and the ability to make themselves better off because of something they can’t do seems an especially weak argument for closed borders.
Frederick Douglass certainly believed that all immigrants should be treated with equal respect, but it would be unwise to include him as an apostle of unrestrained immigration. He was very aware that immigration was being used in order to exclude freedmen from being employed or at the least to reduce the wages of blacks. Here are some other quotes.
“The former slave owners of the South want cheap labor; they want it from Germany and from Ireland; they want it from China and Japan; they want it from anywhere in the world, but from Africa. They want to be independent of their former slaves, and bring their noses to the grindstone.”
“The old avocations, by which colored men obtained a livelihood, are rapidly, unceasingly and inevitably passing into other hands; every hour sees the black man elbowed out of employment by some newly arrived emigrant, whose hunger and whose color are thought to give him a better title to the place; and so we believe it will continue to be until the last prop is levelled beneath us . . . It is evident, painfully evident to every reflecting mind that the means of living, for colored men, are becoming more and more precarious and limited. Employments and callings, formerly monopolized by us, are so no longer.”
“Our people in the South have a monopoly of the labor market. They are the arm, the muscle and the hand, with the vantage ground of the constitution behind them, men sympathizing with them in every State, and the power to say, “Give us fair wages or your fields will go untilled.” In the North and West they will have no such advantage. They will be confronted by Irishmen, Germans, and Chinese, who can do all kinds of labor, even to handling the wood saw and the whitewash brush.”
“. . . These gentlemen have turned their attention to the Celestial Empire. They would rather have laborers who would work for nothing; but as they cannot get the negro on these terms, they want Chinamen, who, they hope, will work for next to nothing. Companies and associations may yet be formed to promote this Mongolian invasion. The loss of the negro is to gain them the Chinese, and if the thing works well, abolition, in their opinion, will have proved itself to be another blessing in disguise.”
“In the vigorous efforts now making to import Coolies from China — a kind of Asiatic slave-trade — with a view to supplant the black laborer in the South.”
All quotes from here: http://cis.org/articles/1996/paper10.html
+1.
Historically, immigration was NOT a left/right issue. Those older than millennials recall how Labor was always anti-immigration while Capital was always pro-immigration.
Sometimes, the line runs through individuals even, like Frederick Douglass: half-Caplan/half-Trump. Half-visionary liberal/half-deplorable.
Immigration only appears left/right now because of the left abandoning labor (sorry, public sector unions don’t count) and the right’s growing suspicion of big business.
I’ve been having trouble lately even figuring out what distinguishes the left from the right. It’s not clear why the left can synthesize pro-Islam immigration with pro-LGBT messages. This was brought to light briefly during the Orlando shootings. A brief google shows that a slight majority of UK Muslims support banning homosexuality.
It’s not even clear why the Left is pro-choice. Bringing a child to term is analogous to wealth redistribution arguments. For the relatively small cost of getting pregnant (70 years). Conversely the Right ought to support family planning as a means to reduce single-parent households and help support traditional family structures.
There’s probably an endless list like this. But one other prominent “flip” I can think of is the racist origins of the minimum wage, which the Left has heavily supported for a while now. I kind of suspect that if we were to have another war, the Left would be the ones calling for humanitarian intervention and nation building whereas the Right would argue that we should turtle up and not play world-police.
“Labor was always anti-immigration”
There were exceptions, of course. I don’t think the IWW supported supported the 1920s immigration restrictions. One of the most vocal opponents of the 1924 Immigration Act was Emanuel Celler, a life-long Democrat, who would later criticize FDR for not accepting more Jewish refugees during WWII and later still supported the civil rights acts of the 1960s.
Yes, to be sure, there were always “internationalist lefties” and “nativist righties” too, which is my point.
Sure Alex. How about you accompany Tyler on his travels, but don’t take any documentation. Just turn up and demand your human rights to enter the country of your choice. Oh, make sure to video it. I want to watch.
Frederick Douglass is underrated
The American regime has become thuggery writ large.
The Brazilian state remains a clowny shithole.
I love lofty and expansive views of human rights.
Especially when they coincide with plutocratic economic interests.
This quote was from long before the welfare state, making it consistent with Friedman’s admonition that you can have open borders or a welfare state but you cannot have both. To the commenter who mentioned the Parisian suburbs, it is the same- except that the European regulatory state makes integration even harder than it would be otherwise (and as it is here in the US). So the welfare dependence is.combined with forced ghettoizariom due to labor restrictions (and all sorts of other cultural problems in France particularly).
Stirring language but the language of rights is intellectually empty.
Quite so. “There are such things in the world as human rights” is simply false: rubbish left over from 18th century advertising campaigns.
100 years ago one could argue that this nation needed immigrants. Today with over 330 million citizens we don’t “need” them. The immigration; legal, illegal and special visas, is something mandated and managed by the elite and intended to redistribute the wealth of the citizen middle class. It serves no national purpose other than to dilute the vote and reduce the power of the citizens. It should be ended. That is no immigration period and a vigorous effort to find and deport all non-citizens including green card holders and other categories of resident aliens. Entry into this country should require a tourist visa, limited to 90 days out of any consecutive 365 day period and a system should be implemented to assure all of them leave when their time is up. It should be a felony to be in the country illegally.
His views on immigration are not terrific. They are insane.
The world is full of people who hate you. They can’t do much about it because you are surrounded by Republican-voting men with guns who man the walls that protect everyone. Inviting them in next door is inviting them to kill you, eat your children and steal your home.
Ask the Moriori about the wisdom of unfettered immigration. Israel built a wall. Fewer children blown up in pizza parlors.
Douglass appeared to have viewed marriage vows as similarly immoral restrictions.
Douglass was just indulging in ‘cheap talk; But, when push came to shove, he was not so stupid as to clamour for letting my people- starving black people- in.
No very question his own maternal people had better physiques and IQs and ‘Deservedness” and so on but people like my ancestors could live a lot cheaper than his ilk. Moreover we brought horrible reactionary misogynistic norms with us which enabled us to do better, in the long run, than people who were twice our size and way more intelligent.
I said people ‘like’ my ancestors. I did not stipuulate to anything further.
What is the point being made here? That Douglass was a fool? That he wanted what happened in Trinidad to happen in Texas?
Is this blog on auto-pilot?
What is the point of this post? Seriously.
Blacks and whites have yet to find a modus vivendi after 400 years, but you know what this country needs? Another intractable race problem, only this time let’s make sure the combatants have mutually incomparable totalitarian world views. Who could possibly be opposed to that? This is going to end really well.