Government contractor sentences to ponder

It is that “Big Government” in America today is both debt-financed and proxy-administered.

The first half of that essential fact is well known, much discussed, and much debated. For all but five post-1960 years, the federal government has run deficits, and the national debt is now bordering on $20 trillion. But the latter half of that essential fact—rampant proxy administration—is little known, poorly understood, and, except in certain moments of crisis, ignored.

…Congress, the keystone of the Washington establishment, has spent half a century promising us that, so to speak, we can all go to heaven without needing to die first. The American way of “Big Government” has produced massive deficits, both financial and administrative.