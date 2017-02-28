Government contractor sentences to ponder

- What, then, is the one “must-know fact” about “Big Government” in America today?
It is that “Big Government” in America today is both debt-financed and proxy-administered.
The first half of that essential fact is well known, much discussed, and much debated. For all but five post-1960 years, the federal government has run deficits, and the national debt is now bordering on $20 trillion. But the latter half of that essential fact—rampant proxy administration—is little known, poorly understood, and, except in certain moments of crisis, ignored.
…Congress, the keystone of the Washington establishment, has spent half a century promising us that, so to speak, we can all go to heaven without needing to die first. The American way of “Big Government” has produced massive deficits, both financial and administrative.
That is from John J. Dilulio, Jr., recommended throughout.
Why do you rob banks? Because that is where the money is.
Something I find amazing about that article is how much of that we could also apply to the majority of the SP500: It’s not just hiring the services of third parties, like using a SaaS company to handle your email, but the hiring of both direct contractors that act just like employees but with different wages and different benefits (somethimes higher, sometimes lower), or vendors that, in practice, dedicate a team to replace a department, like outsourcing all your IT help desk.
Sometimes this is done for accounting purposes (You might prefer to spend $100 in Capex than $75 in Opex), other times it’s in the name of efficiency, which is rarely achieved, and other times it’s wanting to discriminate in ways that aren’t legal otherwise. For example, We see companies use contractors to provide more attractive healthcare deals. A Silicon Valley company that is mostly hiring Software Engineers might be handing people healthcare benefits of $1500/mo, but there’s no way a retailer can offer that to their own engineers, because those same costs are just too big a share of income for someone making under $10/hr. The same thing can happen the other way around, when your employees have huge benefits, but you don’t want to pay that to, say, customer service reps. A contracting firm allows a firm to change the deal to provide benefits that match market preferences.
In the case of outsourcing specifically, results are often terrible: I’ve seen my fair share of post mortems where we see private prison style decreases in quality with cost overruns that mean zero, or almost zero savings, especially when we can put a dollar figure in the loss of quality. And yet we keep seeing the same kind of moves in the private sector, over and over again. My suspicion is that large enterprise is just as full of principal-agent problems as the government sector, and while a company might lose overall, the people in charge of the decisions might be winning, and something like outsourcing 1000 jobs might be irrelevant for your average CEO, so there’s no real oversight.
The comparison of big, old fortune 500 companies and government is something that I think is underexamined in the literature, probably because getting to usable data is very difficult, but I sure wish we had more literature on the topic: Anyone on the ground can see the differences in dysfunction, and therefore in leverage, very quickly across employers and even departments, but only serious studies would let us quantify the difference, and I think it’d help us organize society far more efficiently.
So, highway or education spending is done at the state or local level – this is proxy-administered spending?
The Catholic Church runs non-profit hospitals, and the Red Cross runs disaster relief operations – this is proxy-administered spending?
And Eisenhower’s military-industrial complex is full of for profit entities – this is proxy-administered spending?
Really? Because in all three cases (well, the non-profits might be a bit less federal), the examples predate 1960.
I’m sorry, but this is just too much – ‘State and local governments and their governors associations, mayors associations, state legislatures, corrections commissioners, and more; big and small business lobbies; and, yes, nonprofit sector lawyer-lobbyists—all three federal proxies exert nonstop pressure in favor of federal policies that pay them to administer federal business, with as few strings attached as possible, and with lots of paperwork but little real accountability for performance and results.’
Not that it is wrong in a sense, just that calling them ‘federal proxies’ seems more than a touch of a stretch.
Because in public choice (or Will Rogers) theory, the above pretty much describes every single voting citizen of the U.S. too. As noted in the article, though obscuring it by using Republican and Democrat as proxies for voters – one could assumes that it is proxies all the way down. How are 401(k)s viewed through this lens?
‘And it spends more than twice as much on Medicare beneficiaries as it does on the entire federal civilian workforce.’
Considering that essentially all American citizens over 65 are Medicare beneficiaries, this is supposed to be surprising how? Particularly as it seems – https://www.opm.gov/healthcare-insurance/healthcare/medicare/ – those retired from the federal civilian workforce are also Medicare beneficiaries.
To sum up, it is almost as if the author is unaware that something like JPL is also a federal proxy – ‘The project took on the name Jet Propulsion Laboratory in November 1943, formally becoming an Army facility operated under contract by the university.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Jet_Propulsion_Laboratory Plenty of other examples from that golden age of less proxy administered government during WWII and the early Cold War (think national labs run by universities).