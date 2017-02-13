Who is the historical leader most like Donald Trump?

What would you think of a Western democratic leader who was populist, obsessed with the balance of trade, especially effective on television, feisty and combative with the press, and able to take over his country’s right-wing party and swing it in a more interventionist direction?
Meet Robert Muldoon, prime minister of New Zealand from 1975 to 1984. For all the comparisons of President Donald Trump to Mussolini or various unsavory Latin American leaders, Muldoon is a clearer parallel case.
Here is the full Bloomberg column, much more at the link.
Unless of course Trump is being controlled by the former KGB
From here in Italy, I would say Silvio Berlusconi. Hey, both he and Trump big pals with Putin.
Idk about the Putin portion of the comment.
But clearly the closest analogy to trump is Berlusconi.
Steve Bannon did work for the Berlosconi business empire.
Mr Cowen and Mr Rosser:
Another valiant attempt at character assassination to distract from the details of the policy debate, to cover up the fact that Trump’s actual words are uncontroversial but twisted into straw men and piñatas to bash (on trade, immigration, travel bans, women, you name it). New Zealand and Italy are not good comparisons. The world has changed, the USA is at a quite different stage of development, the conditions are fundamentally dissimilar.
I’ve never read anything that would suggest Trump is against free trade. He only says he is against free trade agreements as they exist. That’s why he wants to exit the existing deals and make new bilateral deals. As the former Australian prime minister Tony Abbott has a pointed out, a good bilateral deal between countries with similar safety standards and levels of development need only be 1-page long — by default no exceptions, no tariffs, any exceptions need to be specifically excluded.
You know, any REAL free trader would immediately want to look at reforming the trade agreements in existence, because they are a) complex and full of exceptions and special privileges or concessions, or b) not enforced. Trump’s new man on trade is apparently and “enforcement” expert.
Beginning with NAFTA and WTO. Mexico’s entry into NAFTA and China’s accession to the WTO helped for a while to improve laws and regulatory standards in those countries, but not nearly enough. In practice a failure to create and enforce capitalist NAFTA and WTO rules has allowed China and Mexico one-sided and undeserved gains, each in their different ways.
Both Mexico and China now need to become better players in order to clean the game up and level the playing field, because after many years of tolerance the other side might be about to start playing dirty too. In the old regime of benign neglect the USA, China, and Mexico could all got some rewards. But for the US the losses (intellectual property, unfair competition, etc) were greater than the gains.
If the USA starts to play dirty it will win, Mexico and China will lose. Mercantilism is usually a zero-sum game. Can Mexico and China change fast enough to avert disaster?
I would recommend Mexico to offer to help pay for the wall, because that porous border too long represented an easy welfare lunch for the millions of poor people neglected by Mexico’s self-absorbed anti-capitalist and rent seeking ruling elites. That porous border was a safety or escape valve to avoid the build up of pressure for reform, and a disincentive to reform. Mexico as a country would benefit developmentally from much more effective rule of law sealant along the border. Building a wall would have that effect faster than yet another police reform, or customs agency reform, or army reform, and Trump would be a friend. Win win.
The attacks Mexicans now feel from Trump can be a wake up call. Mexico needs a shock. This looming crisis is best viewed as a window of opportunity for Mexico to shape its own destiny. But the fact that the US may attack by manipulating tariffs indicates that some of the factors that would previously have eased the transition to capitalism in Mexico are no longer available for use.
The USA seems now to be saying that it is fed up with countries that benefitted from their relationship without playing by OECD standard institutional rules. By delaying its institutional reforms so long Mexico postponed the day of reckoning and is unprepared for the predictable US U-Turn which was sure to come sooner of later.
It’s shameful that Mexico has languished in underdevelopment (the economy, the institutions) despite having the absolutely unique comparative advantage of a massively long border with the world’s largest and most dynamic economy. Mexico’s political elites never built on or updated my legacy, and always resented but never emulated their successful northern neighbour. Its leftwing intellectuals and its dominant ruling politicians hated the country’s dependency, but (Milton Friedman was right again, as he was also in Chile) never proactively built the liberal economy, never reformed their autarkic constitution, and never institutionalised rule of law that could have loosed the dependency and removed the national embarrassment.
In conclusion, the relationship now between the USA and its trade partners bears little if any resemblance to New Zealand’s situation in the 1970s.
Now, the ghosts of past great leaders have grown bored with the effort to balance the terms of argument, and be open-minded, and fair to Trump. So we have agreed among ourselves that you will hear no more from us. You’re on you own now. Vaya con Dios.
Bravo, Porfirio. That was an interesting and different worldview from what I’m used to. Thank You.
I feel like Trump actually trusts experts to a good extent though. Cohn, Tillerson, Martial, Gorsuch, etc.
I’ve been saying since the start. Berlusconi.
You blog groupies know damn well who Trump is most like.
Trump is sui generis. And so far, I like what he is doing.
Whether you like him or not, he’s done almost nothing. Pretty much losing on everything. Article below goes through all he hasn’t done in painstaking detail.
http://www.politico.com/magazine/story/2017/02/president-trump-has-done-almost-nothing-214775
And Obama closed Guantanamo in his first week….
Nothing says “Obama” better than his first-week declaration that closing Club Gitmo would be his first and most important priority…. and still having it open eight freaking years later.
Eight years. That’s about 550 rounds of golf for him.
We should take bets on who gets more done in their first term. But Trump is off to a good start, golfing through a North Korean missile test without a peep while hanging out at at his Florida vacation club this weekend.
Well he did sign the order. Just like Trump signed a bunch of bullshit orders that mostly won’t do anything. I don’t know why he hasn’t ordered the Rust Belt back to work yet.
I don’t know. That kind of works, but by taking a best view of Trump’s worst.
I returned this morning to this:
Donald Trump on terrorists: ‘Take out their families’
Back when that was said, the line was “take Trump seriously, but not literally.” Since then, the pundits have said “oops, take him seriously and literally.”
Well, what does this new recognition, that he doesn’t do figurative, say about that old interview?
Muh terrorist families!
Can’t act like Israel–wall, deportations, bulldoze terrorist family homes, bc — reasons!!
The terrorists seem to have gotten you good. You’re quite terrified by the terrorism–perhaps you lived through the Bowling Green massacre. What a frightening existence. You’re so terrified in fact that you want to blow billions of dollars on mostly symbolic efforts that would have stopped zero terror attacks since 9/11. Oh and also you want to go after otherwise innocent people because a family member does something horrific. Maybe we can light an American on fire and shove it down their throats, so they can burn with the same patriotism inside that you do. Because reasons.
Often the families know and participate behind the scenes.
http://nypost.com/2017/01/16/feds-arrest-orlando-nightclub-shooters-wife/
We better catch on to the conspiracy factor, quick.
If they participate themselves, they are terrorists.
Still, your answer is better than Skeptic’s, who is in for killing toddlers.
How about Netanyahu?
https://twitter.com/netanyahu/status/825371795972825089
Salesman, populist, effective user of media, and disrupter of the party political establishment — Huey Long.
I wanted to check the comments on the post like this that you did on Obama but couldn’t find it in your archives. Can you provide a link?
Sometimes I wonder how predictively useful these n=1 comparison of X leader to Y historical leader. Here’s a question: when Hitler was ascending to power, which historical leader were they comparing him to at the time? How about Stalin? Lenin? Mao? Mussolini? I’m genuinely curious if anyone knows.
I think Hit ler himself compared himself to Frederick the Great.
They aren’t useful. People only want to do the comparisons to the extent they help in discrediting or flattering the leader in question.
Theodore Roosevelt.
How dare you slander this former President.
How about Hugo Chavez?
Disruptor of an sclerotic political system, communicating directly the message to his followers, picking phony fights with foreign goverments, redistribution of resource towards a segment of the population that had been ignored by all parties, getting everything he wants from congress by the sheer weight of his personality and use of the bully pulpit.
Wow, did the deep state play it so that Trump stands by Flynn, and then they drop the hammer?
