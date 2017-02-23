Israel’s omission from airline route maps

That is the subject of a new paper by Joel Waldfogel and Paul M. Vaaler, here is the abstract:
While product differentiation is generally benign, it can be employed to discriminate against customer groups, either to enhance profitability by appealing to discriminatory customers or in unprofitable ways that indulge owners’ tastes for discrimination. We explore discriminatory product differentiation in the airline market through airlines’ depiction of Israel on their online route maps and whether their online menus include kosher meal options. We first show that several international airlines omit Israel from their online route maps. Three of these airlines are members of the major international airline alliances. With data on over 100 airlines, we then document that Israel map denial is more likely for airlines with passengers from countries exhibiting greater anti-Semitism. Owner tastes also matter: denial is more likely for state-owned airlines in countries that do not recognize Israel. Kosher meal options on online menus follow similar patterns, suggesting anti-Semitic rather than anti-Zionist motivations. Israel denial does not reduce the probability of alliance membership with alliance leaders having few airline alternatives to choose from in the Middle East.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis.
LOL. Can’t be that there aren’t many Jews living in Iraq.
Seriously????? Anyone wishing to visit Israel certainly knows how to fly there. Most who want Kosher food are going to fly El Al as there is no question that the meals being served are Kosher. Sometimes I just wonder if economists have nothing better to do than publish junk such as this. What’s the goal here? At least no federal funding was acknowledged which is good to see as it reinforces my belief that grants agencies tend not to fund junk research.
” Owner tastes also matter: denial is more likely for state-owned airlines in countries that do not recognize Israel. Kosher meal options on online menus follow similar patterns, suggesting anti-Semitic rather than anti-Zionist motivations.”
But there is any significant difference between kosher food and halal food (I imagine that many countries who does not recognize Israel have halal meals in the airplanes)?
You can’t get there from here. This reminds me of my law school classmate and friend, an African American several years older because he had been ROTC and spent several years in the Army (reaching the rank of captain) before attending law school. Like me, he grew up in the South. While I was aware of racial prejudice and discrimination, it never occurred to me the practical difficulties of being black. For example, travel. Motels and restaurants were segregated, so that made the logistics for an overnight trip very difficult – one can pack a sandwich, but not a place to sleep. Or relieve oneself. Even something as simple as reliving oneself was a challenge, as filling stations (as we called them) were segregated, or their rest rooms were, which meant reliving oneself by driving down a dirt road. And who knew what or who lurked down that dirt road. As my classmate and friend, who died many years ago, would say, you can’t get there from here.
I’m the cuck of the walk!