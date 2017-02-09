What do we know about the judicial contempt power?

Nicholas R. Parrillo of Yale Law School has a new paper on this topic. I have not yet read it, but here is the abstract:
Scholars of administrative law focus overwhelmingly on lawsuits to review federal government action while assuming that, if plaintiffs win such lawsuits, the government will do what the court says. But in fact, the federal government’s compliance with court orders is imperfect and fraught, especially with orders compelling the government to act affirmatively. Such orders can strain a federal agency’s resources, interfere with its other legally-required tasks, and force it to make decisions on little information. An agency hit with such an order will often warn the judge that it badly needs more latitude and more time to comply. Judges relent, cutting slack and extending deadlines. The plaintiff who has “won” the suit finds that victory was merely the start of a tough negotiation that can drag on for years.
These compliance negotiations are little understood. Basic questions about them are unexplored, including the most fundamental: What is the endgame? That is, if the judge concludes that the agency has delayed too long and demanded too much, is there anything she can do, at long last, to make the agency comply?
What the judge can do, ultimately, is the same thing as for any disobedient litigant: find the agency (and its high officials) in contempt. But do judges actually make such contempt findings? If so, can judges couple those findings with the sanctions of fine and imprisonment that give contempt its potency against private parties? If not, what use is contempt? The literature is silent on these questions, and conventional research methods, confined to appellate case law, are hopeless for addressing it. There are no opinions of the Supreme Court on the subject, and while the courts of appeals have handled the problem many times, they have dealt with it in a manner calculated to avoid setting clear and general precedent.
Through an examination of thousands of opinions (especially of district courts), docket sheets, briefs, and other filings, plus archival research and interviews, this Article provides the first general assessment of how federal courts handle the federal government’s disobedience. It makes four conclusions. First, the federal judiciary is willing to issue contempt findings against agencies and officials. Second, while several federal judges believe they can (and have tried to) attach sanctions to these findings, the higher courts have exhibited a virtually complete unwillingness to allow sanctions, at times swooping down at the eleventh hour to rescue an agency from incurring a budget-straining fine or its top official from being thrown in jail. Third, the higher courts, even as they unfailingly thwart sanctions in all but a few minor instances, have bent over backward to avoid making pronouncements that sanctions are categorically unavailable, deliberately keeping the sanctions issue in a state of low salience and at least nominal legal uncertainty. Fourth, even though contempt findings are practically devoid of sanctions, they have a shaming effect that gives them substantial if imperfect deterrent power.
The efficacy of litigation against agencies rests on a widespread perception that federal officials simply do not disobey court orders and a concomitant norm that identifies any violation as deviant. Contempt findings, regardless of sanctions, are a means of weaponizing that norm by designating the agency and official as violators and subjecting them to shame. But if judges make too many such findings, and especially if they impose (inevitably publicity-grabbing) sanctions, they may risk undermining the perception that officials always comply and thus the norm that they do so. The judiciary therefore may sometimes pull its punches to preserve the substantial yet limited norm-based power it has.
For the pointer I thank the excellent Kevin Lewis, note the link to Kevin is Kevin survey some new and interesting papers on international trade.
But does that separate out the FOIA requests due to Ms. Barbara Schwarz?
Wow, the “abstract” is almost 600 words! My fellow law professors need abstracts for their abstracts…
Rehnquist was played by the Left. He never understood their endgame which is to seize power first and then have the courts cement it – eternally. As a result he let them win, over and over, as they expanded the administrative hyper-state. He thought the people would surely rise up, but he failed to anticipate that most Americans would gladly trade their Liberty for a free baloney sandwich, stale chips and flat soda.
Relinquish failed to comprehend just how radically anti-majoritarian left wing judicial oligarchy was becoming. He mistakenly though the left was simply overly committed to curbing the excesses of majoritarianism. Instead the left is devoted to a rigid minoritarianism that repudiates any role for majorities in adjucating questions of rights.
Needless to say this is a complete repudiation of the founding fathers, but has proved ruthlessly effective.
Trump has done an excellent job at bring this element of the left to the forefront as has laid the foundation for some likely pretty substantial Republican victories over the next four years. We will see if that holds.
We still have Jackson’s (apocryphal?) “John Marshall has made his decision. Now let him enforce it.” Perhaps I shall read this paper.
“An agency hit with such an order will often warn the judge that it badly needs more latitude and more time to comply.”
Sure, the government, with its non-negotiable and arbitrary calendar dates, wants more time, hoping the problem resolves itself or is solved without activity by themselves or is simply accepted as the norm.
Autocracy is a greater threat than most believe, for our form government, with its checks and balances split among three branches, does not apportion power evenly; indeed, the judicial branch is by far the weakest even though it has at times been called upon to resolve the thorniest of disputes. Without an army to enforce sanctions or the power of the purse to raise an army, the judicial branch’s power rests on the willingness to accept and comply with its orders. Hence, the judicial branch cannot check the actions of a determined autocrat. As Ezra Klein persuasively argues in a recent essay, only “Congress can protect the American system from an overbearing president.” Klein quoting David Frum: http://www.vox.com/policy-and-politics/2017/2/7/14454370/trump-autocracy-congress-frum Klein: “The president can do little without Congress’s express permission. He cannot raise money. He cannot declare war. He cannot even staff his government. If Congress, tomorrow, wanted to compel Trump to release his tax returns, they could. If Congress, tomorrow, wanted to impeach Trump unless he agreed to turn his assets over to a blind trust, they could. If Congress, tomorrow, wanted to take Trump’s power to choose who can and cannot enter the country, they could.” Unfortunately, Frum believes that Congress, this Congress, will likely fall to Trump’s will, failing the responsibility placed on Congress by the founders and failing us. The framers mistakenly believed that the government would be balanced by competition among the three branches. This Congress, led by McConnell and Ryan, is yoked to a president who hijacked their political party and now wishes to hijack the entire government, and shows no inclination to resist. That’s Frum’s pessimistic view. Klein is only a little less pessimistic, but to Klein it won’t be the judicial branch that preserves our constitutional government by imposing sanctions, it will be the Congress. To encourage Congress to live up to its responsibility, the media, the country, should focus on the Congress, not the judiciary, and demand that “Congress do its damn job”.
Good article. Shorter summary (one anecdote), from the Andrew Jackson era: Worcester v. Georgia, 31 U.S. (6 Pet.) 515 (1832), https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Worcester_v._Georgia (“President Andrew Jackson [Donald Trump?] reportedly responded: “John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it!”)