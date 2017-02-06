The Long-Term Impact of Price Controls in Medicare Part D

There is a new paper on this topic, by Gigi Moreno, Emma van Eijndhoven, Jennifer Benner, and Jeffrey Sullivan. The upshot is to beware price controls:
Price controls for prescription drugs are once again at the forefront of policy discussions in the United States. Much of the focus has been on the potential short-term savings – in terms of lower spending – although evidence suggests price controls can dampen innovation and adversely affect long-term population health. This paper applies the Health Economics Medical Innovation Simulation, a microsimulation of older Americans, to estimate the long-term impacts of government price setting in Medicare Part D, using pricing in the Federal Veterans Health Administration program as a proxy. We find that VA-style pricing policies would save between $0.1 trillion and $0.3 trillion (US$2015) in lifetime drug spending for people born in 1949–2005. However, such savings come with social costs. After accounting for innovation spillovers, we find that price setting in Part D reduces the number of new drug introductions by as much as 25% relative to the status quo. As a result, life expectancy for the cohort born in 1991–1995 is reduced by almost 2 years relative to the status quo. Overall, we find that price controls would reduce lifetime welfare by $5.7 to $13.3 trillion (US$2015) for the US population born in 1949–2005.
I would insist that we do not have good enough models of the innovation process to really understand the price elasticity of supply. Nonetheless it is surely not zero, and under plausible assumptions the price controls are a bad idea.
We need a new rooftop chant: “Beware analyses that neglect supply elasticities,” to sweet cadences of course. They should play that on AM radio as well.
For the pointer I thank the still excellent Kevin Lewis.
Between $0.1 and $0.3 trillion is not chicken feed. Two years on average? In fairness they are mostly the sitting-in-front-of-TV-wetting-oneself years. Not exactly the best years of anyone’s life.
In the end I expect that the electorate is childish enough to want its drugs now and want them for free without giving a damn for the future. So what if new drugs don’t get discovered? Every abortion could be ending the life of the next Einstein. No one suffers from what could have been.
Let’s increase NIH funding by $50 billion to $100 billion and have NIH fund human drug trials with the 25 best candidate drugs coming out of government funded research which if successful go to contract manufacturers with the drugs sold a cost of manufacturing.
A 10% success rate on drug trials would mean 2 new important drugs per year as cheap drugs once the pipeline is filled with 250 drug candidates in concurrent development based on a decade from early discovery to fully in mass production.
Then scientists will sit around and do nothing. What incentive do they have to find an actual effective drug? They can spend their research grant as they please, and then claim that alas it failed clinical trials.
What is worse, drugs would not be discovered on the basis of effectiveness but political clout. We see this with HIV. Gays are loud and proud and not a little violent so they get more funding than prostate cancer.
Nor are the drugs any cheaper. It is just that the process of funding them is opaque.
Thankfully gay men don’t suffer from prostate cancer, it is a widespreade disease the way things already are. As a heterossexual man I was for researching prostate cancer treatments, but threats of gay violence made me change my mind about it and Elton John’s music. When will gay oppression stop?
There are lots of options for criticising this paper. Poo-pooing the benefits of increased life expectancy does not seem like the optimal choice!
You’ll still have the last two years sitting-in-front-of-TV-wetting-oneself years. It will be ages Death-10 & 11 that are added.
If there really are strong benefits to giving away rents to pharma, just subsidize new and more effective drugs directly. The combination of third party payer and IP granted monopolies is horribly inefficient. Prizes should create cleaner incentives than patents.
In our current second best system, there is obvious abuse of granted monopolies. Shkreli did all at once what other companies were spreading over many years, but both were collecting more rents just because they could. What policy should be used to address these obvious abuses if not price controls?
On which company’s payroll are these people?
Goldman Sacks doing the m&a to match old legacy drugs with the politically connected pharma exec who with extract growing rents to inflate pharma share prices.
Tyler, all these people appear to be on the payroll expert witnesses for lawyers and lobbyists. I’m a lawyer, and a sometimes-lobbyist, so of course I think these people are the salt of the Earth, and I’d like to thank you for broadcasting their clearly disinterested research without any warnings regarding their conflicts of interest. I have no expertise or background that would give me the ability to independently evaluate their ideas, but then again neither do their clients or the policymakers, so who really gives a fuck.
To be clear, I’m just saying this based on the authors’ LinkedIn profiles, so if someone wants to correct me, please go ahead and I will be forever grateful.
1) Most serious proposals floating around now are for Medicare direct negotiations, not price controls. Every other rich country has some version of this.
2) If Medicare negotiated drug prices, most estimates put program savings at >$10 billion year. This paper’s estimate of a low of $100 billion for the 1949-2005 cohort seems way, way off. http://blogs.wsj.com/pharmalot/2015/07/23/u-s-could-save-up-to-16b-if-medicare-part-d-negotiated-prices-paper/ The key is that the government would also need to be able to set some fort of formulary (with lots of exceptions in cases of patient need) to have any leverage with drug companies.
3) What are their assumptions that lead them to conclude there is a 25% reduction in new drugs? How does that affect their estimate of 2 years reduced life expectancy? Their assumption should be that truly innovative therapies, like the recent hep C drugs, would still come to market because they save lives and payers will be willing to cover them, but that many me-too drugs offering no or marginal benefit do not come to market, because fewer payers will cover them. If they don’t make these assumptions, their estimates are not
4) I would not surprised if this paper were directly or indirectly funded by industry. Even if not, the authors’ firm serves mainly pharma clients and it was founded by one of the most pro-industry economists in the drug space (Philipson). That doesn’t make it wrong, of course, but it needs a lot of scrutiny.
It appears the purpose of the study was to model a very extreme version of Medicare payment changes paired with some extreme and blunt assumptions about innovation and patient outcomes in order create a price controls straw man. Then they attempted to make it seem that nothing good can come of our Medicare efforts to get better prices on drugs.
“As a result, life expectancy for the cohort born in 1991–1995 is reduced by almost 2 years relative to the status quo. Overall, we find that price controls would reduce lifetime welfare by $5.7 to $13.3 trillion (US$2015) for the US population born in 1949–2005.”
This is my point about junk economics: economists extrapolating decades, and in this case more than a century into the future to come up with meaningless figures. Anyone born in the 1965 to 2005 group (and probably earlier) can easily live to over 150, where a 27 year old today would be 87 in the year 2067. These authors are assuming they know both what medical technology can do between 2030 and 2130 as well as the approximate cost – even if relative. I forget how to say “garbage-in, garbage-out” in Latin.
In 2007, economists at the CBO estimated rising health care costs out to 2085 (!) and explained away technological advances over the 21st century as likely to increase costs as they had in the 20th century. I later learned that they strongly objected to extrapolating that far out into the future and wanted to stop at 2025, which would also be wrong, but at least not a joke.
This is where the health pills come in. It isn’t that far away where a pill can slash the incidence of type 2 diabetes by 30% and not too much further from 100%. Great reductions in cancer, heart disease and Alzheimer’s disease aren’t that far away either on the 21st/22nd time scale the authors mention.
Wouldn’t a better question be: in this model, what would the supply elasticity need to be in order to make the policy break even? I know I’d find that much more informative than this lifetime welfare analysis.
Also, as others have noted, “compared with the status quo” might not be the relevant comparison (is there any economic theory that says the distortionary & opaque pricing schemes the industry uses now are efficient?) And to consider only one alternative (what they call a VA-style approach) is an awfully limited way of examining the problem.