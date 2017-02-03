Why is male life expectancy so high in Israel?

A new study by the Taub Center for Social Policy Studies in Israel finds a relationship between the longevity of men in Israel and army service, which contributes to Israeli men’s better physical fitness
Main findings:
- In 2013, the average life expectancy for men in Israel was 81 years, in contrast to the OECD average of 77.7 and a world average of 68.8 years.
- Considering other variables that influence longevity – including wealth and education levels, the health system and the country’s general demographic profile – the Israeli advantage is large and increasing.
- An analysis based on a sample of more than 130 countries found that military service added more than three years to male life expectancy.
- This conclusion is reinforced in data showing the differences in the average life expectancy of men and women in Israel and in the OECD. In the 34 OECD countries, women live an average of 5.5 years longer than men, but in Israel, where military service is shorter and in most cases less physically demanding for women, women’s life expectancy is only 3 years longer.
- While military service is an important component in public health, it has not yet been discussed in the academic literature on general health factors, nor has it been discussed in Israeli health literature.
I am very much against the draft outside of extreme military emergencies, but I suspect when the economic history of the American 20th century is written, the end of the draft will play some significant role in explaining the evolution of conditions for the deplorables.
For the pointer to this work I thank Rafi Bryl.
An abundance of doctors and a Mediterranean diet probably doesn’t hurt either, but you are right that the gendered aspect of this points to military service.
Relatedly, there’s some evidence that conscription has a positive effect on the wages of lower-status men.
http://ftp.iza.org/dp5915.pdf
https://www.aeaweb.org/articles?id=10.1257/app.4.4.57
My understanding of US public health history is that the early 20th century US military was appalled by the nutrition, sanitation, and dental hygene of its incoming troops.
This led in part to the fortification of foods with vitamins.
Seems to me that introducing discipline, fitness, purpose, toothbrushing, a warm bed, and three squares to the lives of 18 year olds could easily add a few years to their lives.
Except there’s the cigarettes…
Switzerland – where the average life expectancy is one of the highest – seems to confirm this: All healthy men of the older generation had to serve in the army; their life expectancy is also 81+. And then, it doesn’t: Life expectancy for women is 85+, so the difference is also smaller than in the OECD. But: In this generation there was no military service for women at all. So, where does that leave us?