Markets in everything Cambodian fake orphan edition

This might be something for your “markets in everything” series. Swiss (French) TV has uncovered that many orphans in Cambodian orphanages are actually not really orphans. These children are just their to meet the demand of altruistic Swiss to help poor Cambodian orphans. These Swiss actually pay to help a few weeks at an orphanage and to teach English or other things deemed useful (maybe so they can signal how altruistic they are to their friends).

Here’s the original TV report (French):

http://www.rts.ch/play/tv/redirect/detail/8347515

And here’s an article in a newspaper (German):

http://www.20min.ch/finance/news/story/17652938