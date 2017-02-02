Markets in everything Cambodian fake orphan edition

This might be something for your “markets in everything” series. Swiss (French) TV has uncovered that many orphans in Cambodian orphanages are actually not really orphans. These children are just their to meet the demand of altruistic Swiss to help poor Cambodian orphans. These Swiss actually pay to help a few weeks at an orphanage and to teach English or other things deemed useful (maybe so they can signal how altruistic they are to their friends).
Here’s the original TV report (French):
http://www.rts.ch/play/tv/redirect/detail/8347515
And here’s an article in a newspaper (German):
That is from an email by Luzius Meisser.
“those new service sector jobs”
You can’t deny the Swiss are doing good however: teaching English, unless you are anti-globalization.
Easy fix: virtue-signalling Swiss should go help orphans in Yemen and Somalia and Sudan.
CNN/NYT has been saying for a week straight that there is absolutely reason to fear those nations. Unless you’re a psycho with an irrational hatred of Muslims, there is no reason not to go.
Hop to it!
Why would anyone want to help orphans? Just to look good to your friends I guess. Orphans are lame.
In fairness, the whole “volunteer vacation” concept is pretty dubious. A qualified English teacher from India, the Philippines or maybe Malaysia could be brought over and hired at a fraction of what these Swiss volunteers spend.
I agree, but I observe that many humans value “doing” differently and more highly than check writing.
Going to Uganda to hand out bed nets is horribly inefficient, but you did it.
College admission is getting tougher and tougher. There is a whole world of fake Gap Year “charities” which will take your money and enable you to do very little for a year in a tropical climate while pretending to help. Looks good on your CV.
“College admission is getting tougher and tougher.”
Not so many years ago, Krugman was mentioning that, according to data, lots of students who wouldn’t have been admited years afo, now are being admited (I doubt he was called affirmative action, I got the i,pression he was talking about falling general educational standards). Whu not just study harder instead of going to Cambodia?
Yes, actually going out to where (you think) the orphans are is pure “signaling.”
I approve of the Swiss effort, but also the Cambodian. Hilarious and pragmatic. Still an effective net transfer.
Yeah, that was my thought, too. I’m not sure the Swiss are doing any less good with the fake orphans than they’d have been doing with real orphans, overall.
The phenomenon is the result of a combination of naive Swiss who wish to help children and Cambodian con artists who wish to take their money. http://www.movetocambodia.com/working-in-cambodia/volunteering-in-cambodia/
Hey, Tyler! their =/= there (please fix typo) Sad part is, there probably ARE real orphans in real earnest working orphanages which might benefit from the charity. But then again, maybe the costs are too great (vetting, supervision, record-keeping, etc.)
which =/= who, LOL
Is this more or less of a problem than all the Syrian child refugees invading Europe, who seem to be, in large measure, not Syrian, not refugees, and not children?
“Syrian child refugees invading Europe, who seem to be …not Syrian, not refugees, and not children”
Discuss!
So we laugh at the Swiss for devoting a few weeks to serving phony orphans so they can feel altruistic, but we hail Jimmy Carter for riding a limo to a construction site, putting on a carpenter’s belt, spending ten minutes posing for photos with a hammer before jumping back in the limo and driving away, and we even write checks to the phony “deserving poor” recipients (who statistically default at more than double the rate of non-subsidized mortgagees) so we can share his feeling of altruism?
Hypocrisy: it’s what’s for dinner!
But what is there for dessert?
I blame excessive regulation for the Cambodian orphan shortage.
I blame Cambodian parents insistence on being alive.
It is not just the Swiss. This has been a well known phenomenon for a long time in Cambodia. Presumably it is true elsewhere as well.
In fact didn’t Madona adopt an “orphan” or two who weren’t actually orphans?
Sometimes people trying to do good will be scammed. One solution is to not try to do any good.