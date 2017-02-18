Why Noah Webster preferred Americans

It is very much a twist on Adam Smith’s argument about the division of labor:
One further remark however, which I cannot omit, is that the people in America are necessitated, by their local situation, to be more sensible and discerning, than nations which are limited in territory and confined to the arts of manufacture. In a populous country, where arts are carried to great perfection, the mechanics are, obliged to labour constantly upon a single article. Every art has its several branches, one of which employs a man all his life. A man who makes heads of pins or springs of watches, spends his days in that manufacture and never looks beyond it. This manner of fabricating things for the use and convenience of life is the means of perfecting the arts; but it cramps the human mind, by confining all its faculties to a point. In countries thinly inhabited, or where people live principally by agriculture, as in America, every man is in some measure an artist— he makes a variety of utensiles, rough indeed, but such as will answer his purposes— he is a husbandman in summer and a mechanic in winter— he travels about the country— he convenes with a variety of professions— he reads public papers— he has access to a parish library and thus becomes acquainted with history and politics, and every man in New England is a theologian. This will always be the case in America, so long as their is a vast tract of fertile land to be cultivated, which will occasion emigration from the states already settled. Knowledge is diffused and genius routed by the very situation of America.
That is from his Sketches of American Policy, #29.
It’s Marx’s utopia! (One can “hunt in the morning, fish in the afternoon, rear cattle in the evening, criticise after dinner … without ever becoming hunter, fisherman, herdsman or critic.”)
Franklin and Jefferson were examples of this tendency.
On the other hand, it probably held Americans back in high theory (e.g., the lack of American Nobel prizes until the end of the 1920s.)
Echoes of Heinlein too: “Specialization is for insects.”
But also contradicts the maxim: “Jack of all trades, master of none”.
However, in a post-scarcity economics world, like was implied in a Star Trek series, the amateur hobbyist who grows their own wine, very inefficiently since they could simply use the ‘universal replicator’ to deliver a bottle of wine (or any other artifact), is highly esteemed for the very same reason Noah Webster prized Americans.
I would guess the difference between Europe and North America then was simply that Europe due to its population density was a Malthusian society while America still had plenty of surplus resources allowing dilitantism.
Jane Jacobs talks somewhere about a group who settled far in the mountains. And lost pretty much all their modern technology. They could not even cut stone. They were isolated and there was plenty of land to go around. So no one bothered learning the skills of civilization.
Sounds like Noah Webster would have loved the Internet.