The political economy of vouchers and churches

A while ago I had some email with Noah Smith on this topic, now we are getting somewhere, this is from a new NBER working paper by Daniel M Hungerman, Kevin J. Rinz, and Jay Frymark:
We use a dataset of Catholic-parish finances from Milwaukee that includes information on both Catholic schools and the parishes that run them. We show that vouchers [funded by the government] are now a dominant source of funding for many churches; parishes in our sample running voucher-accepting schools get more revenue from vouchers than from worshipers. We also find that voucher expansion prevents church closures and mergers. Despite these results, we fail to find evidence that vouchers promote religious behavior: voucher expansion causes significant declines in church donations and church spending on non-educational religious purposes. The meteoric growth of vouchers appears to offer financial stability for congregations while at the same time diminishing their religious activities.
I’ve long maintained that the fiscal effects of vouchers, if they were implemented on a much larger scale, are the elephant in the room. For better or worse.
Not clear from a five second reading what TC’s point is: vouchers are bad, or good? I guess good since they don’t promote First Amendment non-separation of church and state? We need an executive summary for this post. First.
It’s not all about “good” or “bad” — first we need to ask better questions!
Yes.
My first questions are:
1. Why is voucher money finding its way into the general church funds?
2. How can we stop that?
General church funds subsidize parochial schools, as in parishioners get to go at a reduced, below cost rate, while non parishioners generally pay cost. If there are vouchers, that subsidy isn’t necessary for the parishioners anymore.
If a church ran a grocery store, should it be forbidden from accepting EBT?
It would be required to operate by the same rules as the 7-11, Walmart, or dollar store, paying taxes, subject to all regulation like no discrimination in employment and paying minimum wages and overtime.
The only place flexibility is provided is with businesses providing the disadvantaged with work to give them entry into regular job markets, like businesses that hire and train the disabled and those with criminal records. Exceptions to labor laws and taxes must be closely tied to the public welfare charter of the organization: training and moving people into the regular workforce.
No. When people have the option to spend their vouchers or food stamps at non-religious entities, if they spend them at religious entities, there is no sense in which taxpayer dollars are going to support religious institutions. That would be like saying taxpayer dollars are being used to support religion whenever a government employee or Social Security recipient makes a donation to a church because they received those dollars from the government. When they, rather than the government, have discretion over where to spend those dollars, those dollars cease being taxpayer dollars. They have become the recipients’ dollars.
Before you can ask better questions, you must first define “good” and “bad” and why your definitions should prevail in the analysis.
If voucher supporters are just people angry about double paying for schooling (tuition and taxes), is that so bad?
Depends on what one thinks of theocracy. The Catholic Church is all for it, by the way.
According to the NBER paper vouchers don’t promote religion.
Theocracy is not about religion, it is about power. A church with enough power does not need to be overly concerned about whether the money it controls supports anything but that church’s power. The history of the Catholic Church is quite instructive in this regard.
The Church in the west was simply filling a void left by the collapse of the imperial administration.
That being said, a unified church and state in Great Britain hasn’t proven to be the end of civilization.
One second-order effect I’d worry about here: how easy will it be for a church whose main revenue source is vouchers from the state or federal government to take politically-unpopular stands on moral issues? Sure, you oppose gay marriage or torturing prisoners in principle, but are you sure you want to do so out loud, after the way that one state legislature cut off all voucher funding for that one church whose social positions were really offensive?
I would assume that plays out roughly as it does now. The Catholic Church is opposed to both abortion and the death penalty, but only support for the former gets you denied communion…
Because killing kids is just like killing murderers.
Well, something (possibly called God depending on one’s preferences) already kills 2/3 of all fertilized eggs – ‘Two-thirds of all human embryos fail to develop successfully. Now, in a new study, researchers have shown that they can predict with 93 percent certainty which fertilized eggs will make it to a critical developmental milestone and which will stall and die. The findings are important to the understanding of the fundamentals of human development at the earliest stages, which have largely remained a mystery despite the attention given to human embryonic stem cell research.’ https://www.sciencedaily.com/releases/2010/10/101003205930.htm
People just aren’t in the same league when it comes to disregarding all those ‘children.’
However, in fairness to the Catholic Church, it also opposes the sort of research noted above, as the following describes practices the Catholic Church is opposed to – ‘Because the parameters measured by the researchers in this study occur before any embryonic genes are expressed, the results indicate that embryos are likely predestined for survival or death before even the first cell division. Assessing these parameters in the clinic could make it easier for in vitro fertilization specialists to select embryos for transfer for a successful pregnancy.’ See, if we hadn’t gone prying, we could still be arguing about the trivial percentage of embryos that are killed by people.
If I adopt 10 frozen embryos and pat for 100% of their cryogenic storage care, can I claim 10 dependent children on my 1040?
Will the Social Security administration issue SSNs for frozen embryos?
You would consider 10 frozen embryos to be children under the law, right?
What defines age? 9 months after conception? If I keep embryos frozen for 20 years, can I register them to vote, and then assist them voting absentee?
The Church opposes the death penalty with qualification. If society can defend itself without the taking a life, it is morally bound to do so. This is the libertarian argument against the death penalty as well. Society gets its right to self-defense from the individual right to self-defense. There are no condition in which killing babies is justified.
+1
This is easy to foresee. Colleges, including private colleges, have to abide by Federal education mandates if they or their students accept Federal money. in a voucher scheme, the state would apply the same rule, effectively making private schools into public schools. In short order, those who could afford to do so would abandon these schools and head off to new non-voucher schools.
School vouchers has always been a dumb idea.
‘Despite these results, we fail to find evidence that vouchers promote religious behavior: voucher expansion causes significant declines in church donations and church spending on non-educational religious purposes. The meteoric growth of vouchers appears to offer financial stability for congregations while at the same time diminishing their religious activities.’
Somehow, I doubt the Catholic Church is running its schools thinking that they are turning out a generation of non-believers. And if that was true, then the Catholic Church has been making a fatal error for centuries and centuries.
“The simplest way to explain the behavior of any bureaucratic organization is to assume that it is controlled by a cabal of its enemies.” – John Conquest
Well, there are those people who refer to the Catholic Church as the whore of Babylon ….
Churches provide care to the needy without regard to faith for the most part. For Christians, there are multiple bible lessons on this subject, with charity being a witness and example to the non-believer.
Catholic schools in some places have operated through multiple waves of immigration into the communities, going from Irish to Polish to Vietnamese to Cambodian with the share of Catholics falling over time but with the Catholic school most capable of serving immigrants until the kids are as simulated and they move out, pulling their parents over time, opening the community to new immigrant communities. Without serving the larger community, the critical mass of children of Catholics would fall and the schools would close.
Interesting post. So, we subsidize churches.
Here is something that is also missing from the discussion about private schools and vouchers: public schools provide public spaces, whereas private schools do not. My nephew is an engineer, living in Alabama, the home state to all federal contractors benefiting from the largesse of Senator Shelby. In his community, there are public schools and segregation academies, sorry, private schools. One of my relative went down to Alabama to visit him. The both wanted to play basketball. So they looked for a court. All the private schools had fenced in outdoor basketball courts. The only outdoor court they could find was at a public school. The hoop was bent, but they played anyway.
Public schools offer public space; it’s just one of those externalities that often get overlooked.
No, “we” subsidize schools. In the same way taxpayers pick up a share of the charitable contribution deductions made by wealthy alumni to non-public ivy league universities with multi-billion dollar endowments.
That is far from the purpose of Government schools and the opposite is sometimes true, open gyms at churches and non-government schools and closed gyms at Government schools.
I would take “we fail to find evidence that vouchers promote religious behavior” as we don’t subsidize churches.
This is basically an accounting exercise. Numbers are from a few years ago, but still close enough. The school I went to in grade school release the school budget about 5 years ago. (I went there in the late 70s and early 80s). At the time it cost about $5k to educate a kid. Tuition was $4k with the rest picked up by the parish. Some of the schools let you donate money to the parish and used it for schooling. A bit of an end run on the taxman.
I’m guessing these vouchers basically just split apart the two functions. Religious activity of years past is now put into the education column of the new accounting sheet. I doubt there has been any real change in behavior, except that the schools have more students because of education being subsidized. My old parish school has a number of students that are not Catholic. Not something that happened before.
We’ve been doing so at the level of higher education for years.
Why donate personal income to the preferred religious group when it’s easier to donate all people’s taxes (vouchers)?
On 50 years that all of us are dead, the kids getting schooled today with religious notes are going to support them. Those religious groups are really clever for thinking long term.
I thought the point of vouchers was to pay for the schools, not be a source of income for the churches. Why should the money flow to the parishes? That seems plainly unconstitutional.
It’s not unconstitutional because it occurs through market mechanisms, not direct transfers. Take a church that runs a soup kitchen, for example. If the city government starts a soup kitchen, this might reduce the business at the church’s soup kitchen, meaning that the church needs to fund it with less money, in effect giving a transfer to the church, which can use the money it would have spent on soup for something else. This goes both ways – a church can open a soup kitchen as well, effectively reducing the amount the city government needs to spend on its own soup kitchen, resulting in a net transfer from the church’s coffers to the city council’s budget.
It’s really impossible for two actors in the same sphere not to influence one another in some way, and no reasonable interpretation of the first amendment could ever demand this.
I lived for many years in the Milwaukee area. You might want to look at the actual membership rolls per parish including age range. I suspect the downtown parishes are getting smaller and older. Milwaukee has many parish church schools making them quite accessible. Many will feel that some religious instruction is a small amount to pay for the oasis of order.
One potential outcome is a linkage of churches to the state that ultimately leads to discrediting the churches and a further decline in religiosity.
I think the relative vitality of religion in America vs. Europe is due, in part, to the relatively successful separation of church and state here. When there is an established church, political opposition can easily expand to religious oppositon.
It’s the church tax.
One shouldn’t be surprised at all that vouchers displace private donations for schools. I give some amount of money every year to send kids to parochial schools in Newark NJ, and I’d much rather give it elsewhere since the govt is supposed to pay for all this, and they don’t since spending on the public schools in Newark NJ isn’t really about education. So if NJ adopted vouchers for Newark, the donations for education would drop, as in so what. Since parochial schools in places like Newark mainly educate poor kids at a reasonable tuition, way lower than per pupil spending in the Newark public schools, and since if they had a choice, lots of parents would send their kids to a parochial school, as in lots don’t do it now because they don’t have the money, voucher spending being a large piece of a parochial school budget is a so what finding too.
Per the effects about general religiosity going down, if that finding were a stock I would be selling it short with extreme prejudice. One of the things in all school choice type findings is that parents seem to be satisfied with the voucher school far in excess than the social scientists’ metrics would deem rational. That could mean that the social scientists metric is not capturing everything of relevance, as in they’re not very good at social science, at least when measured by ‘is this actually right’ yardstick, or the parents are idiots. I know which one I’d bet on being true.
Tyler – I don’t have access to NBER papers so I’m only able to read the abstract. I don’t understand “government vouchers” being used for Catholic schools. I don’t think that this is Federal funding as vouchers don’t exist yet though Ms. DeVos is keen to move in that direction. Federal vouchers for parochial schools would be violative of the first amendment and my dear ACLU as well as other groups would immediately file suit. So my question is where do these “government vouchers” in Milwaukee come from?
Hmmm…
I may have to reconsider my opposition to vouchers. As I understand it, the European church subsidies are a key reason for the relative lack of extremist religious feelings there. Ministers with a cushy state subsidy feel no need to rile up the yokels.
I would pay a lot for that here.
Does a church support the parochial school or does the parochial school support the church? I was a member of two different churches (the same Christian denomination) in my sunbelt city. Both had highly regarded (parochial) schools associated with them. One school, which had originally been located on the church campus, had long ago relocated because the school had outgrown the church campus. The other school is still on the church campus. The school that had relocated has grades first through 12 and is the best academic school in the area, its graduates attending prestigious colleges around the country. The other school, also highly regarded academically, has only grades first through eight, many of the graduates moving on to the other school for ninth through 12th grades. The church with the school that relocated has suffered a significant loss of membership, whereas the church with its school on the church campus thrived. Indeed, many parents joined the church believing it improved the chances of their children being admitted to the school. Also, many of the students at the school that relocated are not members of the same religion; indeed, many of the students and their parents are not even aware that it is a parochial school. When I moved to the older church the rector and members of the vestry asked me why my former church was thriving while my new church was not. The answer was that my new church made the mistake of relocating its parochial school. In other words, the school supports the church rather than the church supports the school.
It depends on the situation, obviously. Maybe super schools in relatively affluent areas support attached parishes, but in many cases the parishes are supporting the schools. It does seem likely that that might change with vouchers, however.
I am against vouchers but I would like to see an experiment where the public schools charge something per student for schooling the children of the middle class and the rich. That would be sufficient incentive for people to put their children in private schools. The thing I am curious about is whether people would sensible and rational and put their children in schools that spend significantly less per student than the Government schools saving us all money or if they would act like they do now and spend more than optimal.
What I expect Parents would Demand from Schools if they were not Run by Government
Expecting parents and students to select the schools that provide the Best Educations through a voucher program is like expecting food stamp recipients to use free market judgement to select the healthiest food in the supermarket.
I am against vouchers because but I do think we should experiment charging he non-poor for each child that they put in Government schools based on their income but..
I would expect parents to select schools that serve their wants most. Like:
1. School that are open 7:00 am-6:00 pm for daycare before and after classes.
2. Schools open in the summer.
3. Schools that handle most problems on site without calls to parents.
4. Schools that do not charge too much. (IMHO we in the USA spend way to much on schooling.)
5. Schools that teach what the parents want on religious issues like evolution.
6. Sports.
7. An middling education. (In Korea children go to school from 8:00 am to 10: pm, we are not that schooling crazy in the USA.) Schooling adds less that most people think.
This would be good.
Also it is a wonder that private schools flunk anyone at all but they do.
http://un-thought.blogspot.com/2016/06/what-i-expect-parents-would-demand-from.html
I do not like to criticize public schools. I think for the most part they do a good job and that good people work for these schools. I do think that for some children and some groups that the public schools fail them and mostly because of a large bureaucracy that limits the teachers. This is where alternative schools have the advantage. They can modify their teaching methods and practices to help students who most need that help. In general public school cannot do this.
I liked public-private partnerships when they were shiny and new – and rare.
I worry now that too many connections in the public-private network make a mesh that cannot be untangled. You can’t know what is efficient if you can’t tell where the money goes.
I think I like brighter lines now, between public and private ventures. That makes it easier on me .. but easier on everyone really.
It’s important to design voucher programs so that any retained income is added to the endowment of the school corporation and is not conveyed to any outside parties, either through straightforward transfers or through shady contracting. It’s also important that school corporations funded by vouchers be forbidden to charge tuition. It is important in addition that there be limits to compensation (with no employee being paid more than ~2.3x mean compensation per worker in the economy and with the salaries being paid to sets of 1st degree relatives counting as one salary and subject to that limit). In addition, it should be a rule that ordained persons or vowed religious be seconded by their diocese or order and not receive any compensation from the school corporation.
So you just added the cost of audit and review, lowering efficiency by that amount.
I think this ‘effect’ has been felt for years in Milwaukee; at least intuitively. I wrote a senior thesis at UW-Milwaukee about the history of different German Lutheran and Catholic parishes in 2000. While I was more concerned with changing demographic trends in the city the issue of parochial schools and vouchers always lurked in the background.
Not to get too ‘gossipy’, but I recently heard that a particular Lutheran congregation was bringing in another pastor for the purpose of trying to convert more students and their parents into members of their parish. It’s a big deal theologically for Lutherans and Catholics to get these kids and their parents in church. Christian instruction is great, but it’s the sacraments and worship where ‘Christians’ are really being Christians.
Of course, vouchers (whether for education, health care for seniors, or any other service provided by government) are a means to an end, the end being privatization and a significant reduction in the size and role of government and in the size of taxes paid by the affluent. Whether it would improve peoples’ lives is beside the point. Why has support for government provided services such as education fallen? The honest answer is that there’s so many of “those people” today. Government provided education was fine as long as the government provided education for “those people” was inferior, especially as to cost. When “those people” started demanding equality in government provided education, all Hell broke loose. Vouchers and charter schools are just a polite way to return “those people” to an unequal and inferior education. Who are “those people”? It’s impolite to identify African Americans (or “the blacks”). So immigrants now perform the same function, but the identity of “those people” hasn’t really changed, only the level of hypocrisy has changed.