The real assimilation dilemma

Much of the immigration debate has focused on assimilation rates for second and third generation Latinos. But put that aside and consider the rest of the arrivals. It is striking to me how very rapidly they assimilate, and I don’t just mean the Canadians (on a given day, could you tell which of the writers of this blog is from north of the border?). I mean the Russians, the Iranians, the Chinese, the Indians, and many others, including most of the Muslim immigrants. They don’t become culturally identical to the native-born, but in terms of economic and social indicators, you couldn’t ask for a much better performance.
The assimilation problem in fact comes from the longstanding native-born Americans, often of more traditional stock. The country around them has changed rapidly, and they do not assimilate so well to the new realities. And since they are not self-selected migrants who know they will face hardship, they are not always so inclined to internalize a “suck it up” kind of attitude. Many complain, others settle into niches of failure or mediocre careers.
In this regard, encouraging the actual arriving immigrants to assimilate better or faster can make the actual assimilation problem worse, because it will change the home culture more rapidly too.
Often, the real impact of immigration is not on wages or electoral outcomes, but it is the assimilation burdens placed on some of the longer-standing traditional natives of the home country. And the more productive and successful the immigrants are, the more serious these problems may become.
I am grateful to the Will Wilkinson-Brink Lindsey Cato liberaltarian group for a discussion of this issue; I have drawn on remarks from that dialogue, including from Will.
Really? Illegally importing a bunch of impoverished Latinos from Central America is actually BETTER for existing citizens of the U.S. because their culture will change less than if we instead invited in wealthy, productive, entrepreneurial Asians? Is there any evidence for such a proposition whatsoever?
Read the first paragraph again, Cowen does not advance the proposition you attribute to him.
well given how much easier it is for my housekeeper to do her job (she got here illegally from Central America), and has no real issue accessing any of the state or federal social programs for her and her family, compared to say a professional who came here legally, obtained multiple degrees from US universities, who pays a six digit sum in taxes every year and has never been in the country out of immigration status, then I would say yes there is at least an issue with incentives on which kind of people you want here. took me 15 years to get a green card and expensive legal fees. in the meantime my employer had control of my fate, and ended up staying the last 5yrs with them because I wasn’t allowed to switch while processing my GC.
so who do you think is more likely to stay here in the US? the housekeeper or the professional?
so i think if my coworkers rick and dave wanted more like me here, and less nannies from Honduras, then the incentives here would be different for immigrants.. .
the desire from wealthy, productive and entrepreneurial Asians to come here to the US will only keep going down given how difficult you make it for them to come here…
on the other hand a nanny from gang infested CA has nothing to lose and will keep trying to come here, especially given my friends rick and dave (and probably you cliff) have no issue hiring them to take care of your kids and clean your house at a massive discount….
just like my housekeeper (who somehow already got her GC as well), I am also from Central America, and not a week goes by when I don’t consider moving back, and eventually probably will….
her on the other hand has never consider it, and now that she has her GC there is practically zero chance she will ever go back….
‘has no real issue accessing any of the state or federal social programs for her and her family’
Wait until Trump hears about this, right?
Rereading this, and no offense, it just doesn’t really add up. As a green card holder, you are welcome to spend 364 days wherever you wish in the rest of the world, as long as you spend an uninterrupted 24 hour period in the U.S. (at least that is what German green card holders have told me in the past). You will of course still be subject to double taxation, even though a non-citizen, on your world wide income.
In other words, there is absolutely nothing stopping you, today, from moving while still maintaining your ability to legally reside in the U.S. You are aware of this, right? Especially after all that expensive legal advice – if you are really paying a 6 digit sum in American taxes, it is likely that the legal advice to confirm this state of affairs is truly pocket change.
Really? Because aside from a few stories about white flight from Asian schools and gripes about buying up the urban housing stock, I don’t hear too many people complaining about the burden of Chinese or Indian immigrants. And while the Jewish immigrant experience wasn’t completely smooth, the rocky parts weren’t about Americans feeling a “burden.”
I think if we didn’t have an enormous, low performing immigrant block in the United States, our attitudes would be closer to Canada’s.
Steve Bannon complained about too many Indian CEOs in Silicon Valley (even though there aren’t really that many.)
A casual browsing of any alt-right website from the most respectable to the most disreputable will reveal that they dislike the fact that people not of European descent have been allowed to immigrate to America. More ire is typically directed at the 1965 Immigration Act than the lack of a wall on the southern border. Focusing on illegal immigration is, to them, a red herring.
Chain immigration rather than skills based laws aren’t in the best interest of the country. The immigrant gets to reunite with his or her family, but we don’t necessarily get more people who will contribute. I think the majority of deplorables (rather than Bannon or the weird guys who hang out on 4chan) find Indian CEOs less offensive than large families reuniting because one of them won a visa lottery a while back, or Colombians overstaying their visas.
So, you want your American born children to do stoop labor in the fields or care for children or the elderly or clean toilets while immigrants supervise them and employ them because they have the skills while native born people do not, to save the cost of educating native born US citizens?
> I mean the Russians, the Iranians, the Chinese, the Indians, and many others, including most of the Muslim immigrants.
All of these immigrant groups probably have at least 115 mean IQ. Even Muslim-American immigrants, who are archetypically Pakistani radiologists. It’s a very different demographic than the typical low-skilled North African Muslim immigrant to France.
It’s no surprise that high IQ people integrate well. They can learn the language, culture and customs at a much faster rate. They exercise better judgement, particularly in unfamiliar settings. High IQ is associated with personality traits of social conformity. It’s also associated with low-criminality, stable facilities, and a whole litany of social pathologies, or lack thereof. The post-industrial West in general is a civilization primarily structured to accommodate the right-end of the bell curve.
Here’s a simple prediction. Once you control for IQ, all non-Western immigrants assimilate at roughly the same rate. The difference between Chinese-Americans and Latino-Americans, is primarily that the former is over one standard deviation more intelligent on average.
‘All of these immigrant groups probably have at least 115 mean IQ.’
Come now, let us be a bit more precise in our terminology. There is no such thing as ‘Iranians’ when using your framework. ‘The CIA’s World Factbook has estimated that around 79% of the population of Iran are a diverse Indo-European ethno-linguistic group that comprise the speakers of the Iranian languages,[299] with Persians (incl. Mazenderanis and Gilaks) constituting 61% of the population, Kurds 10%, Lurs 6%, and Balochs 2%. Peoples of the other ethno-linguistic groups make up the remaining 21%, with Azerbaijanis constituting 16%, Arabs 2%, Turkmens and Turkic tribes 2%, and others 1% (such as Armenians, Talysh, Georgians, Circassians, Assyrians).[300]
The Library of Congress issued slightly different estimates: Persians 65% (incl. Mazenderanis, Gilaks and Talysh people), Azerbaijanis 16%, Kurds 7%, Lurs 6%, Baluchi 2%; Turkic tribal groups such as Qashqai 1%, and Turkmens 1%; and non-Iranian, non-Turkic groups such as Armenians, Georgians, Assyrians, Circassians, and Arabs less than 3%. It determined that Persian is the first language of at least 65% of the country’s population, and is the second language for most of the remaining 35%’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Iran#Ethnic_groups
Not to mention that not everyone from China is Han Chinese. And of course, Russia comprises a number of ethnic groups, as does India.
You make racists look bad when being so sloppy. Particularly by demonstrating how meaningless such classifications actually are.
I doubt they are smarter than native born, but they have the perseverance to navigate the increasingly complex US immigration system, whether legally or not.
If they can jump through all the hoops to get into the US, raising money in compliance with all the regulations and starting new automaker or becoming a US rocket services contractor for the US government is child’s play.
Meanwhile, native born US citizens expect getting money to start a business that makes them billionaires to be as easy as being born.
That’s why Elon Musk has started a car company, rocket company, both involving massive government regulation requirements, as well as being a huge energy capital asset construction contractor operating in many government jurisdictions. Immigration was just a filter selecting people good at overcoming government regulation.
And if you control for IQ, low IQ Western immigrants also fail to assimilate, as demonstrated by Irish Americans in Charlestown and South Boston. Or Portuguese Americans in general.
Tyler, where is this “the Will Wilkinson-Brink Lindsey Cato liberaltarian group” hosted at? I’d like to join, and I’m sure others as well.
Asking immigrants to assimilate is xenophobic, racist, and white supremacist, but demanding “fly-over states” assimilate is a-okay. Hey, you can’t be racist or xenophobic to white people!l because they have all the power, specifically, the white people in power are xenophobic of the white people not in power.
SSC on the issue: “Our society is generally in favor of small, far-away, or exotic groups trying to maintain their culture. We think it’s great that the Hopi are trying to get the next generation to participate in the traditional dances. We support the Tibetans’ attempt to maintain their culture in the face of pressure from China. We promote black culture, gay culture, et cetera. We think of it as a tragedy when the dominant culture manages to take over and destroy one of these smaller cultures.
This is true in every case except with the cultures we consider our outgroups – in the US, white Southern fundamentalist Christian Republicans; in the UK, white rural working-class leave voters. In both cases, their ignorance is treated as worthy of mockery, their religion is treated as stupidity and failure to understand science, their poverty makes them “trailer trash”, their rejection of economic-growth-at-all-costs means they are too stupid to understand the stakes, and their desire to protect their obviously inferior culture makes them xenophobic and racist. “
Fly-over staters need to assimilate to reality. Their current culture of opioids, alcohol, rising divorce, lack of faith, lack of college degree, and frankly lack of future is a culture of death that no one should assimilate to. A Muslim Pakistani radiologist is worth more to America than a drugged out, unemployed white West Virginian whose job could easily be done by someone with IQ of 80. Its not hard to dig a hole folks. Watch less Duck Dynasty read more books. Stop using the government to take from my wallet to pay for your walls, tariffs, and oxycontin.
I’d have to search for the links but haven’t studies found that Hispanic immigrants experience downward assimilation, in that their subsequent generations get worse in terms of income, education and crime?
In other words, they assimilate fine but do so with the American underclass.
I recall reading a few articles with similar findings for African immigrants but can’t readily find them on Google. This article seems to contradict the articles I remember reading: https://www.washingtonpost.com/blogs/therootdc/post/rethinking-the-achievement-gap-lessons-from-the-african-diaspora/2012/09/04/eebc5214-f362-11e1-a612-3cfc842a6d89_blog.html?utm_term=.85e1a810a41d. But this Pew article says second-generation crime rates virtually match native-born crime rates: http://www.pewresearch.org/fact-tank/2013/10/15/crime-rises-among-second-generation-immigrants-as-they-assimilate/. I thought the general consensus was that second- and third-generation immigrants assimilate into established, native racial groups (Africans will converge with African-Americans, Mexicans with Mexican-Americans, etc). But maybe that’s not the case. I can’t find the specific articles I remember reading but Google offers scores of articles supporting both sides.
Nice post but…
Really, the onus is on the natives of a nation to assimilate into immigrant cultures and values?
I get it—many immigrants work hard for less money. Gee, do you think illegal immigrants, with no voting rights, might be used to undercut native American employees?
Add on: If a nation or region has property zoning and restrictions on new housing stock, can it welcome immigrants?
Should such nations welcome capital inflows into housing markets (due to trade deficits), which push up housing prices?
Widening the aperture on the immigration and trade-deficit questions raises troubling issues….
“Really, the onus is on the natives of a nation to assimilate into immigrant cultures and values?”
No. The onus isn’t on natives to assimilate into immigrant cultures. The onus on natives is to assimilate into the present. It’s to assimilate into an urban, professional, educated work force rather than lament the loss of the rural, unskilled, high-paying union labor of the past that isn’t ever coming back.
“They don’t become culturally identical to the native-born”
And they don’t have to be. But don’t the natives and even some immigrants have the right to preserve some of the old-stock culture regarding individualism, freedom, the American Way, etc.?
Look, there are tens if not hundreds of millions of enterprising people around the world who could do well in the U.S. Maybe most of them can become millionaires here. The potential problem is what happens to the baseline U.S. culture, the Anglo-Protestantism that Huntington says makes the U.S. what it is.
America is not all or even mostly about getting rich. I think it is more about the regular person living a decent life. And in the last couple of decades, when tens of millions of fellow Americans of all races are struggling, why not devote as much of our resources to first helping Americans?
The struggling person who might be falling behind economically may still have a greater allegiance to Huntington’s values, even if they themselves fail to adhere faithfully to all aspects (who does?), than the successful immigrant. I believe that had the recommendations of the Barbara Jordan commission on immigration from the late 1990s been adopted (Bill Clinton expressed some interest), then we would not be here today. People are asking to be heard and for some additional limits immigration (for example, from 1 million legal immigrants a year to something lower, like 300,000). I believe the average American is open-minded and generous. But keep pushing them, and who knows.
‘on a given day, could you tell which of the writers of this blog is from north of the border’
Pretty easily. Like Andrew Sullivan, Prof. Tabarrok just doesn’t understand many things that are routine in the U.S. As a recent concrete example, just take the silly posting of different prices at an Indian museum, without being aware that such a practice is utterly routine in the U.S., from local businesses and municipalities up to the federal government.
‘The assimilation problem in fact comes from the longstanding native-born Americans, often of more traditional stock. The country around them has changed rapidly, and they do not assimilate so well to the new realities.’
So coy – as pointed out in Fast Food Nation, part of that reality was the destruction of union labor in the meat packing industry using undocumented workers. Almost as if people who were once paid a good wage were not on board with the rich getting richer.
‘Often, the real impact of immigration is not on wages’
As noted above, often the impact is on real wages, not to mention working conditions.
Social mobility among immigrants in America is a thing to be proud of if you compare it to the European case. Europe is very welcoming in most cases – don’t let the current crisis fool you – but non-European immigrants struggle more to make progress in Europe than they do in America (unless they’re soccer players).
What do you mean by “assimilation” if you don’t mean conformity with longstanding natives? Did you mean to write “success”?
I assume that he means adopting the American–Horatio Alger–model of success (maligned of course by the usual academicians) and cultivating the character traits (e.g., work ethic, education, self-control, entrepreneurship, law-abidingness, etc.) that help one to achieve it. That constitutes at least partial assimilation (and their success causes envy among the natives).
Yes, high skilled immigrants from Asia assimilate relatively well. It does not follow that the same goes for Middle Eastern refugees and labourers from Central America.
What I find odd is I grew up when everyone attended public schools to assimilate no matter origin or duration of family in the US or the region.
Today, the anti-immigrants claim they don’t assimilated and then demand tax funding of custom schools that reflect in most cases a hundred different Christian ideologies.
I grew up when Catholic schools were considered almost anti-American. JFK was considered not really American, just like Obama by millions.
Today, the same people who questioned JFK’s legitimacy are Catholic and want their kids kept out of public schools.
So, what does assimilation mean these days. Coming to the US to live in a segregated enclave?