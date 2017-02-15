Reciprocity and Muscular Dystrophy

For years, muscular dystrophy patients in the United States have been purchasing the drug deflazacort — used to stabilize muscle strength and keep patients mobile for a period of time — from companies in the United Kingdom at a manageable price of $1,600 a year.
But because an American company just got approval from the Food and Drug Administration to sell the drug in the United States, the price of the drug will soar to a staggering $89,000 annually, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.
Because the FDA restricts the importing of drugs from overseas if a version is available domestically, patients are stuck with the new, expensive version. This makes deflazacort the perfect case for advocates of international drug reciprocity — a reform that would make it easier for consumers to buy drugs that have been approved in other developed countries.
That is the introduction to an interview with yours truly in the Washington Post. I discuss thalidomide and the race to the bottom argument. Here is one other bit:
IT: Do you have any thoughts about the potential for FDA reform under this new administration and Congress?
AT: Peter Thiel’s speech at the Republican National Convention reminded us that we used to take big, bold risks — like going to the moon. Today, to say a project is a “moon shot” is almost a put-down, as if going to the moon never happened. We have become risk-averse and complacent, to borrow a term from my colleague Tyler Cowen. The result of the incessant focus on safety is playgrounds without teeter totters, armed guards at our schools and national monuments, infrastructure projects that no longer get built, and pharmaceutical breakthroughs that never happen.
The new administration is unpredictable, but when it comes to the FDA, unpredictable is better than business as usual.
The administration has yet to appoint a great FDA commissioner. Early names floated included Balaji Srinivasan, Jim O’Neill, Joseph Gulfo, and Scott Gottlieb but Srinivasan seems to have removed himself from the running. O’Neill would be great but I don’t think the US is ready, so that leaves Gulfo and Gottlieb. My suspicion is that Trump will like Gulfo because of Gulfo’s entrepreneurial experience but, as I said, the new administration is unpredictable.
1) Gulfo’s wife is chief strategy officer at Mylan, so appointing him would be exactly in line with what this administration has been doing.
2) Importation of drugs from other countries is a red herring. It wouldn’t actually lower prices for us and may cause shortages of needed drugs in other countries as the massive US market diverts product. This Harvard Business Review article sums it up nicely–the drug companies will quickly and aggressively modify their pricing strategies, making it a whack a mole game.
Addressing drug spending in the US requires us to think hard about what we are willing to pay for, applying some metric of value to drug assessment and refusing to reimburse for products that aren’t cost effective. Every other country in the world does it.
https://hbr.org/2016/02/why-importing-cheap-pharmaceuticals-from-canada-wont-work
Fine — allow drug importation only from industrialized countries with per capita incomes comparable to the U.S. (Canada, EU, UK, Japan, Korea, Australia). Would we get drugs at current Canadian prices? No. Would we get somewhat lower prices while A) preventing those other wealthy nations from free-riding on U.S. drug expenditures and B) preventing outrages like those with deflazacort and Epi-pens? Yep — and that would all be an improvement over the status quo.
You’re missing the point. This isn’t going to save us money.
Maybe the moon landing really did not happen after all.
Trump is big on import restrictions, so we should expect more of this kind of thing, no?
If efficacy were dropped as a requirement for FDA approval, as Tabarrok prefers, think of the money-making possibilities, not only for the snake-oil salesmen but the “regulators” who are in charge of the snake pit. Tabarrok is using an example of the greed of pharmaceutical companies to justify the deregulation of pharmaceutical companies.
Trump’s brazen attack on the status quo has aroused the hatred and fear of many. For others, myself included, it has revealed the corruption and ossification of the government media complex, and the immense possibilities for change. Like a flare shot into the air on a battlefield at night, the nature and disposition of enemy forces is revealed.
Oh, Trump is also the ultimate rebuke to credentialism. Now if that could only seep into the higher ed racket.
Like Trump U.
Status quo wise the worse thing that can happen is the company gets exclusivity for this drug for 7 years, after than that generic companies would love to flood the market and price down the drug dramatically from $89K.
I was listening to a podcast that interviewed the head of the FTC. The interview concentrated on regulation of homeopathic stuff and ‘supplements’. One interesting point he made was that they lowered the bar for medical claims made by supplements (one controlled trial rather than two). Her argument was:
1. Since dietary supplements are food, it’s impossible for companies to get exclusivity. If someone proves carrots help a disease, everyone in the carrot business can use that claim. So one study combined with the fact that since it’s a food we already have a good safety profile is a lower bar.
2. The study itself is useful and valuable to the public as it adds to our knowledge base.
If this company did the studies to prove the drug works against muscular dystrophy whereas before it was just conjecture and anecdotal experience, that by itself is useful even if they didn’t invent the drug from scratch. I’m not saying $89K is the right price for that but it is something to consider.
“Status quo wise the worse thing that can happen is the company gets exclusivity for this drug for 7 years, after than that generic companies would love to flood the market and price down the drug dramatically from $89K.”
Not necessarily. It often takes a lot of time and money to spin up a production line for a generic drug and obtain all of the FDA approvals. And then, there’s not necessarily much money to be made because once the generic producer finally enters the market, the original company will dramatically cut the price — ending their own windfall, but assuring that the generic competitor may never recoup its investment. And, of course, the generic manufacturers know this ahead of time, so they may not bother — even for off-patent drugs that are currently selling at astronomical prices.