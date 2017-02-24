The repeal of China’s one-child policy isn’t mattering very much

Crude birth rates in Guangxi and Gansu edged down in 2016 from a year earlier. Both poor, western provinces have a large share of ethnic minorities, who were already exempt from the one-child policy, but are now assimilating the low-birth habits of the richer ethnic Han majority.
More surprising are the minuscule birth rate increases in China’s heartland. In Jiangxi province, the birth rate ticked up from 13.2 births per 1,000 people in 2015 to 13.45 last year, while in central Shaanxi province the rate rose from 10.1 to 10.64. The overall number of women of childbearing age has declined, meaning the potential impact of looser policy is limited, but changing social norms also play a role.
Here is more from Gabriel Wildau in the FT.
One important consequence of law is the creation of norms, and norms are much more powerful than laws.
Last summer I asked a guide about the repeal of the one-child policy and he talked about his parents and in-laws, mandatory retirement, and the challenge of supporting 6 on 2 salaries. They were debating having even 1 child!
Who does he think will support him if he doesn’t have children?
The Chinese needn’t be too worried about low birth rates; their country is pretty populated as is. Furthermore, advances in robotics will soon make menial labor immaterial to the functioning of an economy; China recognizes this. And because they are, at least in name, a communist state, it could be expected that the fruits of future innovations will be shared with the populace. Housekeeping, food prep, menial chores of all sorts will soon be cheaper to robotize. The poor chinese fellow who fears that he won’t be able to support 6 dependents may not be accounting that in the near future (10 – 30 years), that work can be cheaply outsourced to bots.
Historically, China has suffered at least 3 major periods of disasters and unrest due to overpopulation. I believe the present trends of low fertility don’t presage economic disaster as most models operating on current assumptions would predict. In the long run, people deciding not have kids is nothing more than a curious selection process for increased animal urges to procreate (those who don’t, well they don’t pass on their genes for rational self-restraint). It’s just too bad that it is those most intelligent amongst us who fall most easily for the rationalizations of why not have kids. It’s a truism from the ages: The smarter you are (or consider yourself to be), the easier you are to fool.
I believe the next generation will really start freaking out like Ross Douthat on low birth rates and something more impactful than the Sweden sex work break rule.
But as long as competitive economies keep the lower classes less economic secure this trend will continue.
Given the current health care battle, I think the greatest contradiction of the modern world is:
The richer we become, the less we can afford to have children.