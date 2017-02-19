The Russian philosophy of combat

Here is one bit from an excellent longer piece by Michael Kofman:
Russia’s gradual approach is inherently vulnerable, since it is based around fielding the bare minimum amount number of troops in the battlespace to achieve desired political ends. In order to deter and dissuade peer adversaries Russia will often introduce high-end conventional capabilities, such as long range air defense, anti-ship missiles, and conventional ballistic missile systems. These weapons are not meant for the actual fight. Instead, they are intended to make an impression on the United States. The first goal of the Russian leadership is to make the combat zone its own sandbox, sharply reducing the options for peer adversaries to intervene via direct means. America does this in its campaigns by attaining air superiority. Russia’s method is cheaper: area denial from the ground.
…Beyond its political objectives, Russia places strong emphasis on having an exit strategy. In fact, a viable exit strategy seems just as important than whatever they are trying to achieve. It is perhaps one key point where Russia’s leaders would agree with Weinberger and Colin Powell. But unlike the United States, they actually practice it.
The pointer is from the always-astonishing The Browser.
Basically this is the difference between being the global superpower and being a 2nd level power with a more constricted area of operations. Area denial from the ground is great but it only works if you are able to station troops in that country. Russia has zero ability to for instance deny the air space over Poland or even Estonia so they are limited in their options in those instances. Area denial from the ground also only really works in a situation were the other side is willing to lose zero planes- which is great for keeping NATO jets out of Syria.
But if Russia really thinks NATO is trying to encircle it with the goal of subjegating it- NATO is going to be willing to have planes shot down and in that situation the kind of control the USA will exercise of its own air space and area of operations is a lot more valuable.
That said I abhor the feverish xenophobic bloodlust towards Russia which has overcome the left so ideally the Russia and USA won’t have to be pitted against each other under Trump.
4:47 was well put. 4:45 — not so much. In my humble opinion, of course. There are no – and I mean no in a literal grammatical sense – people who are reliable experts on the subject under discussion (at 4:45).
You are certainly entitled to that opinion, but the limitation of area denial is that it doesn’t actually deny the area under discussion and it doesn’t let you effect the enemies movements or infastructure. It is a ton more affordable and so it makes a bunch of sense to deploy in situations where your rival is unwilling to sustain any casualties.
Stanley Baldwin wasn’t kidding when he said the bomber will always get through.
I agree completely with sentence two. Sentence One – Well, there are “enemy” enemies and then there are people on the other side of a dispute. Certain disputes when managed by the principles of war are de facto mismanaged.
The way a lot of Russian thinkers talk its clear that they perceive the possibility of an all-out NATO vs. Russia struggle in such a situation the focus on area denial will become a liability.
This is similar to how the USA is starting to realize that it over shifted its focus to COIN associated platforms and priorities which maked the military less efficacious in the event of a more global or theatre wide war.
Reading the tea leaves this seems like good news to me- it suggests that the Russians are just blustering when they talk about resisting NATO encirclement and don’t really see NATO as an enemy. Because area denial is not going to be useful in the event of total mobilization. It’s similar to how Dulles and Eisenhower cut back conventional forces in Europe to focus on rolling back communism at the perpheries. Peripheral rivalry beats tanks in the Fulda Gap every time.
If you’re able to view anti-Russian perspectives as primarily left-wing, you’re either young, brainwashing or both. P.S., Trump is more left wing in many regards than most of the Democrat establishment.
The lack of shame with which you spew such phrases as “the feverish bloodlust towards Russia which has overcome the left …” … kind of makes me want to vomit, and at the same time … y’know when you’re really embarassed for the guy on TV when he doesn’t something REALLY embarassing? Well, I sympathize and mourn for your essentially brainwashed and pro-brainwashing mental state.
Being a generally left wing sort, and having worked in Russia, I say “Troll me” is quite accurate. What has been quite abhorent is the right wing’s reversal from anti-Russia to pro-Russia. It is disgusting. What I see is people adhering to viewpoints strictly because said viewpoints might help them “win” some certain argument.
I stopped fearing russian when President Obama mocked Romney during a debate for identifying Russia as a dangerous rival to the USA. I really really really hope you were extremely critical of Obama for that. I really really really doubt that you were.
Why do you liberals think that announcing your disgust or discomfort with someone else’s argument is at all relevant. Nobody cares how you feel.
Sounds like Sam Fulsome has been reading some defense magazine publications, though he doesn’t use acronyms so he can’t be that knowledgeable about military strategy.
As for the article blurb, it explains Russia quite well insofar as the Cuban Missile Crisis went. However, the US having to rely on their enemies to back down is not always a good strategy when dealing with nuclear weapons. Better to avoid confrontation, so to this end I’m against the expansion of Nato. Does anybody really want to risk nuclear war over a disputed part of the Ukraine? Or Georgia? Keep in mind Ukraine or Georgia are using the West to further their aims, and they are no more pro-USA than say the Kurds, Greeks or Turks are (they are pro-US only insofar as it helps their nationalist causes). Same actually for a lot of countries, probably even South Korea and Japan. All the more reason to make these allies pay more for the US nuclear umbrella or cut back on protection.
This is absurd. It gives credibility to Russia’s policy when in fact there is none. Russia has an exit strategy? Let’s compare this with the next best explanation – Putin has the short-term goal of staying in power and is quite happy to play the Russian fear of outsides like a fiddle regardless of what damage it does to Russia itself.
Ukraine? Putin was losing popularity so he beat the nationalists like a drum and took over the Crimea. What was the exit strategy? The Ukrainians were going to roll over and say “Thank you Ike, hit me again but this time put some zing into it”? It didn’t work that way. So Putin decided to double down and create some trouble in Eastern Ukraine that would make Kiev come running to Moscow to help sort out – it has consistently worked in the Caucasus after all. What was the exit strategy? The Armenians and Azerbaijanis can’t appeal for outside help and are in no position themselves to fight Russia. Neither of those is true for the Ukraine. So how is Uncle Vlad going to get himself out of this spot of bother? He is there. He can’t retreat. Sanctions are hurting. Further advance looks dangerous. So he is going to sit there and bleed?
The only place where Russia’s policies are working is Syria. That policy is simple. The Asads are long time clients. Russia can bomb everyone who opposes them while the tattered remnants of the Syrian Army loots their way across the country. But to what end? Who is going to come out of this with more influence – Russia or Iran?
Russia does not field the bare minimum of troops because they are military masterminds. They do so because the financial and political cost of Russian troops coming home in body bags is high and Putin needs to keep it to a minimum.
Ukraine happened because a) The elected president did not want to sign for closer trade with Europe and tilted towards Russia, b) A bunch of Ukrainnians got revolutionary about this decision by the elected president, then c) Putin took advantage of the distraction to support separatist forces in the east and annex Crimea.
If you cannot start with the correct basic facts (regardless of caveats), everything else will be nonsense.
Trite *and* irrelevant. So Eastern European politics was chugging along normally. When Putin, for domestic political reasons, decided to stage his own Sudentenland moment.
How this helps you I do not know. Ukrainian politics did not force Putin to violate Ukrainian sovereignty or invade another country. He chose to. None of which changes a damn thing. Because even if Putin was intolerably provoked by the Ukrainians minding their own business, if he has an exit strategy I cannot see it. I doubt anyone else can either. Which means the article is baseless. As is your claim that unless you adopt your pet political whines of the day everything else will be wrong.
Maybe.
But you can’t take a) and b) out of the picture. Whatever the big picture –> those were the proximate causes <–.
Insisting that we begin with apologetics for the Russians is meaningless when the subject is Russia’s strategic genius. Again, it does not matter if Russia is right or wrong in this war. You can have a poor strategy in a good way – as in the US in Vietnam or Britain in WW2. You can have a great strategy in a poor war – as in Russia’s invasions of its neighbors before 1970. Russia does not at the moment have either a just war – whether or not the elections in the Ukraine were an insult – or a good strategy.
All you want to do is change the subject.
I would rather that the Ukrainian president had opted for the European trade deal he was poised to sign, instead of rejecting is and shifting somewhat towards a Russian preference.
But that is not what happened. The opposite happened, and the immediate result was the revolution which led to the present situation.
I’m not suggesting to read 500 years history. Just to at least remember what happened in the days or weeks immediately preceding the events. You know, those specific things which specifically caused the revolution. By virtue of being the specific proximate cause of it, it might just be relevant not to forget.
Simply repeating your trite and irrelevant cliches is not going to help. They are still trite. More to the point they are still irrelevant.
The Brezhnev Doctrine is dead. What Ukrainians do for Ukrainian reasons is none of Russia’s business. So insisting that the poor Russians were justified in their rape of another country because the Ukrainians chose Europe is bizarre. Morally obtuse and also, as I may have pointed out before, irrelevant to the discussion of Russia’s strategic genius.
Russia is a signatory to the UN Convention, it is a signatory to any numbers of treaties respecting Ukrainian independence and territorial integrity. Come what may, Russia is obliged to do so. It is the corner stone of the post-1945 world order. Russia cannot go around invading other countries and annexing their territory because those other countries slight Putin.
So we are still stuck here with your lame efforts at trolling. All of this remains irrelevant.
Russia is not in the Ukraine as part of some act of strategic genius. It has blundered into a situation from which it has no clear path to a good solution. Whether it blundered into this disaster because it had a Just Cause or not – even though obviously it did not – remains just as irrelevant as when I pointed it out three posts ago. You are simply wasting everyone’s time.
Troll me wins this thread with specifics; SMFS tries to speak like a social scientist with generalities and abstractions, like they are seeking some sort of “Theory of Everything” dealing with political science.
I think Ray Lopez wins the thread with his Straussian dismantling via agreement of troll me.
Russia gets Crimea.
Other regions are just to keep Ukraine down?
The current Kiev regime does an admirable job of keeping Ukraine down.
Ukraine was going to take back rebel areas until Russia intervened.
But my meaning is german and USA will trade cease fire in Ukraine for Crimea. Ukraine also weakened.
Except, not quite. The elected president you refer to, Yanukovich, told the Ukraine he was going to do one thing, and then proceeded to do something else. Additionally, on his ouster, the massive extent of the corruption of his tenure became quite clear. Like, housing an exotic animal zoo simply for the purpose of supplying exotic state dinners. Or building a literal palace on the taxpayers dollar. Meanwhile, the middle class, the lower class, and the upper class all suffered economically while Yanukovich profited. End result? Pretty massive public sentiment against the “elected” leader.
The election Yanukovich won may, or may not, have been the result of rigging. It is certainly possible that he won falsely. We don’t know.
But it became clear, with the election of Petrovich, that there was a dichotomy of opinion in the various regions of the Ukraine.
None of this was any particular surprise. Results along this line have been predicted for the past 10-15 years. Putin’s actions in the Ukraine were eminently predictable following the Georgian actions. Belorussia is next, although it presents, in some ways, a greater difficulty.
BTW, Russia in no way “blundered” into anything in the Ukraine. Russia had a VERY clear idea of where they were headed, and they have gone there. We now have, effectively, a separate Eastern Ukraine. This isolates the rest of Ukraine economically, and Russia can stay put, and bother no more. The rest of Ukraine is now destined to be as poor as Moldova, with no resources to do any better.
Russia has what it wants. Ukraine lost. Even though a smaller Ukraine remains independent, it is an economically non-viable state. Or, perhaps economically impoverished might be a better way to phrase it.
Russia, and Putin’s, clear objective is to regain world power status. They do not believe they should ever have discounted. They are on there way to prove it.
Agree, good article; but what’s the point? I felt the same way when reading about Louis XIV’s campaigns in high school. It might make sense for the monarch, or the authoritarian dictator, but I fail to see how these military interventions do much for the Russian people.
People unafflicted by oikophobia like seeing there nation seem powerful and thrawt their geopolitical rivals.
its the same reason that poor leftists like Nathan spend hours upon hours posting about how much richer liberals are than conservatives- only identifying with your nation state is a lot healthier than identifying with a political tribe.
Historians reward those who make the state bigger.
History punishes brutally nations that get engulfed. Maybe the rule of the jungle isn’t get big or get eaten- but I honestly wouldn’t be confident enough in the prediction to eschew an oppurtunity to get bigger.
You are assuming that larger is stronger. Sometimes it is. Sometimes not.
I’d say getting part of Georgia was not a big deal but Crimea could be
How can anything be “always astonishing”? Do you keep forgetting how astonished you were the previous time? Early onset Old-timers’?
You can be astonished by new things- like how I’m constantly astonished by how shallow and unhinged your hatred of relgion is.
Anyway, can Russia rise to challenge of combatting the F-35? Could a small boy with a catapult combat the F-35? Will the F-35 prove to be self-combatting?
Immaterial. The US has been getting it’s hind end handed to them by a bunch of inbred goat screwers for years.
What Putin and others figured out is that there was a hole big enough to drive a truck through in US military strategy that existed between the ears of the commander in chief.
In Bush’s time all it took was to phone CNN and have a reporter broadcast you shooting some poor sob in the head.
I wondered here a while back how far the Russians would get if they send a dozen tanks and some logistics towards Paris. I would have given them 50-50 chance to get all the way. Slow enough to force decisions by the President and the various Premiers and Prime Ministers in the countries along the way. It would have been the spectacle of the century.
I doubt he would try that now. We shall see.
Tyler – a huge THANK YOU for bravely sucking up to the current political needs of the Democrats! I truly sense a Profile in Courage coming your way!!
I mean, sure, when Putin was invading Crimea and starting a large war in Ukraine… you did not say a word. But that was under Obama, so obviously, any concern about Russia was NOT going to help the cause.
But now that Hillary has lost the historically epic 2016 Presidential Election, she is in dire need of someone to blame. And an expansionist Russia is a great excuse!!
Thank you, brave comrade! And don’t ever stop “leaning” libertarian!!!
America does this in its campaigns by attaining air superiority. Russia’s method is cheaper: area denial from the ground.
I fail to see a big difference. America uses manned aircraft to hit the targets, whereas Russia uses unmanned missiles. Both start on the ground, both fly through the air.
Russia’s military rushes across the line, punches the adversary in the face, and withdraws, having made its point. […] In Ukraine, Moscow sent in regular units to beat the Ukrainian army in decisive battles, then withdrew many of those units. Rapid escalation, with an influx of battalion tactical groups, was followed by rapid de-escalation.
How does he know this? In Syria, within a week of the arrival of the Russian forces there were high definition satellite photos of them. But in the Ukraine, thousands of Russian troops had supposedly been running back and forth across the border for years, and yet there is not a single picture of this. And we are not talking about mountains or forests, this area is a flat open Steppe. Are they using Harry Potter’s invisibility cloaks?
Russia retains absolute flexibility of decision-making at the national leadership level, with no accountability, but unlike many other countries, where this breeds incompetence, the Kremlin manages to retain good levels of technocratic competence in key areas…
It’s a mystery! Could it be that accountability somehow does exist, but the author is too caught up in the Western narrative of PutinThugDictator to see how it may work?
There were photos of tanks, and don’t you know the air defense vehicles weren’t rebel but Russian. Final battle had Ukrainian armored column wiped out by artillery or missiles. Not rag tag rebels.