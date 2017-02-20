Since the internet, do fewer researchers read research papers?

The obvious equilibrium is that more researchers can download papers from the internet, and thus we expect more papers to be read by a greater number of people. If lay people enter the calculus, this is almost certainly true. But what about researchers? I am not convinced that more reading (of each paper0 goes on, or that it should go on.
Most people, including researchers, cannot easily figure out if the main result of a research paper is correct. That is true all the more as time passes, because the mistakes become less and less transparent. But they can figure out who can figure out if the paper is right, and sample that opinion. The internet aids this process greatly. For instance, it is easier for me to find out what Bob Hall (one of the great paper analysts/commentators of all time) thought of a macro paper, if only by using email. If I can find out whether or not the paper is true, often I don’t have to read that paper, though I may go through some parts of it. The internet also gives me access to better summaries of the paper, if only in parts of other papers.
In this sense, researchers may rely on a fairly thin substructure of evaluation, though one of increasing accuracy. As science progresses, perhaps scientists do/should spend more time honing their research specializations, and less time reading papers they are not expert evaluators for. They do/should spend more time reading the papers where they are the expert evaluators, but that may mean reading fewer papers overall.
Viewed as a productivity problem, perhaps your read is competing against “further spread of the read and evaluation from the best expert” and is losing. Efficient criticism is also sometimes winner take all.
I am indebted to Patrick Collison for a conversation on this topic, though of course he is not liable for any of this. Neither he nor I have read a paper on such matters, however. Thank goodness.
I emailed my friend to verify if this blog post is true. He replied that truth is rarely pure and seldom simple.
I like that. In my view the only route to truth is your own research. One drawback … no time to write papers.
How do you figure out that you can trust Bob Hall? Or find the Bob Hall for your discipline?
A big problem with science is that a lot of it boils down to appeals to authority. It’s no wonder that people distrust science–they are expected to simply take it on faith that designated experts are correct about what the evidence says. And then the lay people get blamed for being “anti-science”, “science deniers”, etc. I think science needs to come up with better ways of presenting and evaluating evidence.
As PhD student must analyze articles, become a new expert on the topic and find out if it is true or not. Blindly following the advice of evaluation structures is not an option.
As someone who had read many papers, I can say that most of them are:
1) very small in scope. Meaning that they propose very small increments in knowledge, even if the work they did is high.
2) Lots of garbage. Meaning something is not relevant / not feasible/ not interesting/ wrong etc.
3) InAccesibility : There are lots of differnt journals, and the university I am in don’t have access to all.
4) Searching – it can be hard to find relevant things.
This makes it that when you look, you look at subset, and a lot of time it is garbage/ not relevant to you.
In the end you go by word of someone you know and trust on which papers to read.
Short Vs long term issue. In the short term is may seem more efficient to get advice. It frees time to do other things. However, university time is good to waste time reading lots of garbage, small increments or developing searching skills. It may feel like a waste of time (not publishing) but you’re developing your own judgement. Publishing 2 or 3 more articles during the PhD will not replace having a personal judgement that is developed by reading and learning. It’s optimal for the thesis director (lots of article, yay!!!) but it produces PhDs of lower quality in the long term. Advisers die, then what?
“If I can find out whether or not the paper is true”
The Econ papers I’ve seen linked to here are hopelessly ridiculous: unrealistic, contrived scope; tricked up ‘mathiness’; shaky conclusions projected back upon the ‘real world’.
None of which make ANY difference to the last three words in the sentence above.
“If I can found out whether or not the paper is true”
You’ve got a lot bigger problems than that, TC.
