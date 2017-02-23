Time* magazine adaptation from *The Complacent Class*

Here is one paragraph:
Here is this change in a single number: The interstate migration rate has fallen 51 percent below its 1948–1971 average, and that number has been falling steadily since the mid-1980s. Or, if we look at the rate of moving between counties within a state, it fell 31 percent. The rate of moving within a county fell 38 percent. Those are pretty steep drops for a country that has not changed its fundamental economic or political systems. You might think that information technology (IT) would make it easier to find a job on the other side of the country, and maybe it has, but that has not been the dominant effect. If anything, Americans have used the dynamism of IT to help ourselves stay put, not to move around.
Here is the rest of the piece. It is not mainly about age demographics, and we have in fact outsourced much of our geographic mobility to immigrants.
There are a few things going on.
First, two income families make it harder to relocate because one spouse gets a better job.
Second, homesickness is a genuine human emotion. 19th Century Americans relocated a lot, but they at least publicly recognized that it is hard. 20th Century Americans were told to suck it up and relocate for the Army or IBM or Walmart. After awhile people got tired of being far away from their friends and family. Historian Susan J. Matt’s 2011 book “Homesickness: An American History” is essential reading:
Third, immigration makes the economics of moving less appealing. There wasn’t much immigration in 1948-1971 so Americans could get a decent premium to move to economically hot areas like California. Today, of course, the standard of living in California (median income minus cost of living) is lower than in almost any other state except for Hawaii.
Here’s my 2006 article explaining opportunity cost:
Imagine you are an American blue-collar worker in Cleveland, making $10 per hour. You know the local economy is stagnant, so you’re thinking about relocating to fast-growing Las Vegas. But your mom would miss you; and you’re not a teenager anymore so you don’t make new friends as fast as you once did; and you really like the wooded Ohio countryside you grew up around and the fall colors and the deer hunting; and there’s this girl that maybe you could get serious about, but her whole family is in Cleveland and she’d never leave.
So, you decide, you’ll leave home behind if you can make 50 percent more in Las Vegas, adjusted for cost of living. That seems fair.
But, then you look through the Las Vegas want ads and discover you’d be lucky to make 10 or 20 percent more because the town is full of illegal aliens. They’re moving from another country, so it`s not much skin off their nose to move to Las Vegas rather than some place slower-growing.
Well, forget that, you say. I’ll stay in Cleveland.
Unfortunately, too many economists forget that too.
A significant part of the opportunity cost has to do with housing. Consider California, the most populous state. Proposition 13 makes the opportunity cost of moving much higher because the freeze on property taxes at 1975 values does not apply when a home is sold (and another one purchased). This likely explains some of the decrease in intra-county mobility (and the overall decrease). Do other states have similar rules? I’m not for higher taxes, but the formula seems to be flawed.
California used to be the big inter-state migration magnet. Now it is more an international magnet. First, that kid from Cleveland probably can’t afford the downpayment on a home there. Second, and perhaps more importantly, California is not otherwise as attractive a place as it was 50-60 years ago. Those who favour open immigration and no zoning in order to open up now popular places to the “masses” tend to forget that in doing so one destroys the very thing that made it attractive in the first place. Killing the one you love, as Oscar Wilde would say (“The Ballad of Reading Gaol”). All the overrun tourist traps in the world were once nice places. There is a price to pay for trying to make everything accessible to everyone.
Finally, I think the selected dates have skewed the percentages somewhat and the reason, again, is housing. From 2007 a lot of people in Cleveland and elsewhere who would otherwise have moved could not do so, even if they wanted to, because their house was underwater.
Homesickness may explain the decision of that specific teacher, but it’s not a widespread retiree behavior observable on migration data. I doubt all those Boomers in retirement moving to Nevada, Florida, Arizona or Baja were born there. Or, are younger generation more homesick than Boomers?
Assuming that California living itself has zero premium (beaches, decent weather, etc.), the standard of living in California is lower.
What about family structure change ? perhaps if you have many brothers you would be more willing to move because your younger brother would take care of parents ? perhaps if you have elder brother in Cal you would be more willing to move to Cal ? perhaps parent with one children would be more reluctant to encourage him to go out of state college ?
I thought the main dynamic in that respect was less concern abotu taking care of parents period. Ship them off to the old folks home once they can’t take care of themselves. (Whether this is a good thing is at times debated …)
The question, then, would be more of income than location, which pushes more towards moving for money than to stay at home.
Then again, costs of care have risen much faster than inflation … which would act contrary to the original effect for many imaginable situations.
It’s not about lack of dynamism – it’s about two-career families becoming the norm.
Even up to the 80’s, most married women didn’t work outside the home at all and those who did worked part time and earned much less than their spouses. So family could move to take advantage of a better opportunity for the husband, without much impacting the family finances (the wife earned little or nothing).
Women have acheived substantially more equality in the workforce (and I’m strongly in favor), but reduced mobility is a downside… It’s extremely hard for two-job couples with roughly equal pay to move, because they both need to find jobs at the destination in order to maintain their net income: If the man loses his job, the family income is reduced ~50%. But if he moves to another city to get a new job, the woman has to give up her job and the family income is still reduced ~50%, plus the financial and personal costs of moving (so it’s not even probabilistically break even). If the family splits up, their income is back to 100%, but their living expenses have doubled.
But you don’t need a psychological model of increased risk-aversion — for most couples moving really is much riskier than it was 20-30 years ago. Immigrants are more often single, or are not accompanied by their spouse, or their spouse doesn’t have a work permit (or possibly language skills, etc). For them, the risk of moving remains low.
Divorce and blended families (also increasing over that time) make problems of keeping the family together (i.e. children near both biological parents, which most parents want) even more complicated — there more more adults and more jobs involved and (often) less cooperative attitude..
Smaller families (also increasing over that time) probably also have an effect. If there are three or four or more siblings, one might have a good job living near aging parents, leaving the others free to move out of the area. An only child would not be so free, or would have to take the cost of paying for services for their parents into account when considering a move.
A good case for a three-day weekend perhaps?
If you’re married with kids but se ea new job opportunity, maybe you could manage with a few long weekends a month with the family. But two days? The travel is just too long for most distances. At least, it’s much more manageable while the second person looks for something that’s worth their while in the new area or something …
>The rate of moving within a county fell 38 percent.
I think you can chalk that up to increased commuting distances. There are people where I work that commute from *six* different counties. A better metric would be to compare Combined Statistical Areas to other CSA’s and look at the rates of moving there.
+1 No one uses counties as a measure.
I’m astonished to learn that Time still exists. Is it still as feeble as it was in the sixties?
Indeed. There are some US media outlets which are not worth singling out for special disparagement.
Fox … some comparatively pro-radicalization ones among those who call themselves “right” but really are just looking for any excuse to keep different people out … any others?
In the 1960s Time magazine served its niche as a popular quick read of the past week’s newsworthy events and unfortunately it became more politically progressive during the 1980s. Today the editors have become famous for their ‘Fake News’ covers from our last election.
http://infoproc.blogspot.com/2016/12/can-america-survive-scourge-of-fake-news.html
Of course, a major reason people haven’t moved during the past ten years is due to the financial crisis and great recession: they couldn’t move because they couldn’t sell their houses. Florida, in particular, was affected. With the real estate market booming again in many places, I would expect the data for moving to return to the historical trend. As for where they are moving, Cowen and Thiel said (in their conversation) that inward looking (that’s their term) states are likely to experience the best economic performance, and identified Texas and California as two inward looking states with high levels of economic growth. Well, over the past 5-6 years Texas and California are the fastest growing states in absolute terms; North Dakota is the fastest growing by percentage, but the base is small. https://en.wikipedia.orgwikiList_of_U.S._states_by_population_growth_rate
Florida is right up there in terms of absolute population growth, but a tour around the state won’t impress, as Florida mostly attracts retirees and low-skilled service workers (likewise Texas attracts many low-skilled service workers). Besides not moving, Cowen also laments the decline in business start-ups as reflecting a less dynamic population. I would point out that business start-ups have mostly been in retail, a sector that has languished as Amazon and similar online retailers have come to dominate – even Sears and other large retailers have languished. Again, a tour around Florida will reveal hundreds of retail shopping centers with few or no tenants. Anyone starting a retail business today needs her head examined. I’m not from Michigan, but I am familiar with the practice of the car companies to outsource, many highly successful start-ups benefiting from that practice. It’s not surprising that start-ups in Michigan and the other car states have declined as car production (as well as production in other industries) has moved. But to Cowen’s delight, the low probability of success hasn’t discouraged restaurant start-ups. Indeed, many of the former workers in manufacturing have taken their nest eggs, moved south, and opened or bought restaurants. At least we will be well-fed. One reader at MR once commented that Cowen remains at GMU because of the variety and quality of restaurants in the DC area. I’ve noticed that Charleston’s population has grown rapidly as the quantity, variety, and quality of the restaurants in the area has risen. Maybe if quality restaurants were more geographically dispersed Americans would start moving again.
Yep. A better measure of movement would take into account differentials in unemployment rates in different parts of the country. If unemployment is universally high in most states, or localities, there is little point in moving.
I remember that in a post about Marxism and elsewhere, Cowen explicitly recognized how lucky he is to be a tenured professor.
As such, I don’t think Tyler will mind if I point out the the irony of someone who has spent the vast majority of his life in the region where he hails from (even teaching at the undergrad where he got his first degree!) working in a tenure track/tenured position lamenting the decline of labour mobility and the declining business formation rate…
“lamenting … the declining business formation rate”: if you count each of his books as a business he’s doing rather well at business formation.
There seem to be a handful of individuals with the ability to spot from a thousand miles away any possibility to contort the facts of tenure to negatively portray certain individuals, and, I believe, that profession in general.
Wouldn’t it be a lot easier to control all the academics if they could all just be fired for little or no reason? Line up all the bad side of tenure, and then ignore all other benefits, and you’re miles ahead already.
‘individuals with the ability to spot from a thousand miles away any possibility to contort the facts of tenure to negatively portray certain individuals’
Well, pointing out the hypocrisy someone of being libertarian and yet accepting a position paid by taxpayers with essentially guaranteed lifetime employment is not quite the same thing as attacking tenure.
Prof. Cowen, as all disloyal readers know, is a very flexible man when it comes to such things. However, whether the charge is irony or hypocrisy, those pointing out such behavior are not, in any sense, advocating for the abolishing tenure. It is just worth noting that neither Prof. Cowen nor Prof. Tabarrok are advocating it either, even as they point out the numerous problems that could be solved simply by being able to fire those covered currently by something as distinctly outrageous as a union contract.
“Those are pretty steep drops for a country that has not changed its fundamental economic or political systems.”
Extensive pay for extensive knowledge investment (as opposed to flexible/mobile skills) is a fundamental economic change.
First thing I thought was that the rising importance of two-income families surely has a role to play here; I see others have made the same point.
So much has changed and yet Tyler says nothing has changed.
Airfare is cheaper, so companies can dispatch employees to different parts of the country as needed. It’s common for GM to send staff to a plant in Kansas City for a week and then later in the month send them to Mexico for two.
And large entities have changed the way they operate, as well. Again, using the example of GM, the company has operations in half as many states as it used to. Most of that consolidation started in the mid-80s. The same is true with the military and other large entities that need people physically present for their operations.
So there is less movement out of need and perhaps less movement out of want. As somebody pointed out the other day, what’s the point of moving if every place is the same. Every city today has its Walmart and its Little Brooklyn.
One other thought. The risk of leaving a paternal organization is much lower today. In the 1950s, if you worked as a middle manager at the GM plant in Michigan and the boss said you have to move to Framingham, Mass., you moved. People still do that today, but they also are more likely to quit because their wife has a good job and both sets of grandparents are still alive.
“and we have in fact outsourced much of our geographic mobility to immigrants.”
Wouldn’t immigrants moving into an area tend to fill the low skill jobs, lower the wages and thus depress the likelihood of low skilled Americans moving into the same area?
How much of the migration in the 1950s and 1960s is attributable to the rise of air conditioning? A lot of people realized A/C made the sun belt (particularly Florida) more appealing than dealing with frigid midwest and NE winters.