ACHA, the Republican health care plan, appears to be a non-starter

Here is Ezra Klein on the new health care bill.  Avik Roy doesn’t seem entirely crazy about it either.  I don’t have anything to add to their two fine reports.  Read Bob Laszewski too.

1 Dave Barnes March 7, 2017 at 8:32 am

ACHA. Soon to be called TrumpCare.

2 Rock Lobster March 7, 2017 at 8:44 am

The Repubs were lying the whole time? I’m shocked.

3 Rock Lobster March 7, 2017 at 8:48 am

I’m sorry, this was not a productive comment. I take it back.

4 Todd March 7, 2017 at 8:52 am

Wow. ‘Worse than imagined’ is a pretty low bar to trip over in DC. If they can’t agree on anything that makes any sense maybe they could just admit it and quit.

5 rayward March 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

Who comes out ahead with the Republican HCP? High income earners who get a big tax cut and the nearly old who likely don’t get a subsidy under Obamacare but likely will get a subsidy under the Republican HCP (a full subsidy with income up to $75,000 for a single person or up to $150,000 for a married person, reduced in 10% increments above those income levels). Redistribution upwards is, of course, the Republican Party’s primary policy goal, so nothing surprising here. For the nearly old, it’s give and take, with the Republicans hoping the nearly old won’t notice the take. During the deliberation of Obamacare, I often commented that Obamacare lacked a dependable constituency (people with low incomes don’t vote), and questioned why the Democrats didn’t go after a more reliable constituency, in particular the nearly old (there are a lot of them and they vote in large numbers). The Republican HCP attempts to reach that constituency with subsidies generally not available to them under Obamacare (because their incomes are too high). The nearly old will appreciate the subsidy because it’s transparent, but may not notice what’s opaque, namely that the Republican HCP allows insurers to charge the nearly old five times what they charge the young (as compared to three times allowed under Obamacare). What might say that the Republican HCP combines the Republican’s natural constituency (the wealthy) with Trump’s natural constituency (the stupid). Win, win!

6 AlanW March 7, 2017 at 9:34 am

Good comment. Republicans, though, have benefitted from the silence of the insurance industry (and health care providers). There’s not much here for them to like. If they walk away while this bill is being debated and crash the individual market, who gets the blame?

7 Ricardo March 7, 2017 at 9:01 am

Some of our resident right-wingers like to indulge in the conspiracy theory that Democrats deliberately structure the safety net to provide disincentives for the poor to work harder. So I thought this paragraph from Avik Roy’s summary was important to emphasize: “As I wrote last month, the AHCA creates a steep benefit cliff between those on Medicaid (subsidizing approximately $6,000 per patient per year), and those just above the poverty line who will get tax credits of about $3,000. People just below poverty will be strongly disincentivized to make more money, effectively trapping them in poverty.”

8 prior_test2 March 7, 2017 at 9:19 am

Republicans love the poor.

9 Meets March 7, 2017 at 9:23 am

It reduces some of the more onerous and job-killing requirements so I consider it a marginal improvement to a bad situation.

Well, if it is really a bad situation. Maybe we just want to spend that much on healthcare.

10 mb March 7, 2017 at 9:26 am

How does this fit in with the complacent class narrative? Would most people not care? Do you see that helping Trump win and the republicans with the repeal?

11 Why think? March 7, 2017 at 9:43 am

Then what ?

Is there an alternative solution ?

Will you allow your viewpoints to be criticized or examined as much as you criticize and examine viewpoints?

What if instead of debate, a real attempt to learn the worries, fears, dreams and desires of others?

Can we admit that the whole system is in need of some serious overhaul?

