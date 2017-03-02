America coefficient of the day

We find that as the county unemployment rate increases by 1 percentage point, the opioid death rate (per 100,000) rises by 0.19 (3.6%) and the ED visit rate for opioid overdoses (per 100,000) increases by 0.95 (7.0%).
That is from a new NBER working paper by Alex Hollingsworth, Christopher J. Ruhm, and Kosali Simon.
One big question is how much of the White Death is demand-driven (e.g., by unemployment, as in this study) and how much is supply driven. Sam Quinones’ award-winning book “Dreamland: The True Tale of America’s Opiate Epidemic” demonstrates that we shouldn’t ignore the entrepreneurial efforts of Mexican drug retailers in Middle America. Which parts of the country are most affected by the White Death is to some extent dependent upon which areas are targeted by the Mexican cartels.
Quinones notes that the Mexican dealers typically avoid cities with large black populations, viewing them as too violent and too attention-getting, and instead concentrate upon beaten-down flyover whites as not very violent and not very publicized.
https://www.amazon.com/Dreamland-True-Americas-Opiate-Epidemic/dp/1620402521
Not the Mexicans.
Big pharma.
There is no complacent in big pharma drug detail men and drug marketeers and Lawyers in pushing opiates to doctors with claims the new opiates are not addictive.
The spikes in deaths follow soon after a State implements a State database tracking opiate prescriptions filled.
The database flags prescriptions that druggists must not fill, with doctors who write too many being sanctioned worse than if they are totally incompetent due to being drunk frequently.
Quinones’s book has a lot on the one-two punch of OxyContin followed by Mexican heroin and how they work together so that Americans wind up dead.
‘demonstrates that we shouldn’t ignore the entrepreneurial efforts of Mexican drug retailers in Middle America’
Who still pale in comparison to these people – ‘In 2012, New England Journal of Medicine published a study that found that “76 percent of those seeking help for heroin addiction began by abusing pharmaceutical narcotics, primarily OxyContin”, and draws a direct line between Purdue’s marketing of OxyContin and the subsequent heroin epidemic in the U.S.’ https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Purdue_Pharma
The market was created by old fashioned American capitalism for those ‘entrepreneurial efforts,’ it was not created by them.
Right, it’s a one-two combo, Oxy->smack.
And until 2000, the evidence was that doctors were massively under-prescribing opiates. Primarily due to DEA intimidation. Nothing better than glorified cops getting to dictate the private decisions of the doctor-patient. I’m an atheist, but never forget that opiates are a gift from God. They’re probably alleviated more human suffering than nearly any other medical invention. But every time this Reefer Madness-esque pendulum swings away from the moderate prohibitionists, we get ignorant crackdowns and Kafa-esque absurdity. Think oncologists giving terminal cancer patients a pep talk and a few days worth of Tylenol IIIs, because they’re too scared to go over their DEA quota.
Every time you see an MS patient who isn’t in writhing pain, send a thank you note to Purdue for changing the national conversation on pain management. Even among chronic pain patients, i.e. people repeatedly taking high doses of opiates, long-term addiction rates are less than 10%. Without a doubt, on the margin medical opiate use has huge benefits relative to its risks. The sizable majority of doctors are far too reticent to control patients’ pain. Same for patients who are afraid they’re going to turn into junkies if they take a Vicodin after major surgery.
Want to reduce recreational opiate deaths? Stop harassing doctors and elderly, sick people. First decriminalize heroin; Portugal has about an 80% lower drug overdose rate than the US. Second set up safe injection sites, where users can be assured of a clean, safe, supervised environment. Third give out Naltoxtrene and clean needles like candy. Fourth highly prioritize traffickers that cut with fentanyl or RC-opiates, much longer sentences, and much higher police focus. Dealers and traffickers that sell clean product should be ignored until fentanyl deaths drop to 0. Legalize and subsidize Ibogaine treatment.
People does not get into opiates because friends share a bit in parties. Opiates addiction may start as pain treatment recommended by a doctor. What is the cause of the first prescription? Pain caused by injuries from physically demanding jobs?
See here: https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/mind-guest-blog/opioid-addiction-is-a-huge-problem-but-pain-prescriptions-are-not-the-cause/
Most opioid addicts do not start out by abusing drugs they were prescribed by a doctor. They start by abusing someone else’s prescription drugs.
Still not seeing those Mexicans, though. Really, it is just so easy to blame them for all that ails America, at least these days, where a new version of PC is arising. The one where white people are excused from any responsibility for their actions, particularly those related to getting rich from selling Oxycontin.
Why not? Americans want to go back to the good old times when it was fair for a Western power to wage war to sell opium to the Chinese. Why wouldn’t it be far to sell opium to Whites? As a Chinese leader may have said, “to get rich is glorious”. Why wouldn’t it be glorious for Whites, too?
Sam Quinones wrote in the NYT:
“The most important traffickers in this story hail from Xalisco, a county of 49,000 people near the Pacific Coast. They have devised a system for selling heroin across the United States that resembles pizza delivery.
“Dealers circulate a number around town. An addict calls, and an operator directs him to an intersection or a parking lot. The operator dispatches a driver, who tools around town, his mouth full of tiny balloons of heroin, with a bottle of water nearby to swig them down with if cops stop him. (“It’s amazing how many balloons you can learn to carry in your mouth,” said one dealer, who told me he could fit more than 30.)
“The driver meets the addict, spits out the required balloons, takes the money and that’s that. It happens every day — from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., because these guys keep business hours.
“The Xalisco Boys, as one cop I know has nicknamed them, are far from our only heroin traffickers. But they may be our most prolific. As relentless as Amway salesmen, they embody our new drug-plague paradigm.
“Xalisco dealers are low profile — the anti-Scarface. Back home they are bakers, butchers and farm workers, part of a vast labor pool in Xalisco and surrounding towns, who hire on as heroin drivers for $300 to $500 a week. The drug trade offers them a shot at their own business, or simply a chance to make some money to show off back home — kings until the cash goes. Meanwhile, in the United States, they drive old cars with their cheeks packed like chipmunks’, and dress like the day workers in front of your Home Depot.
“The heroin delivery system appeals to them mainly because there is no cartel kingpin, no jefe máximo. It is meritocratic — so unlike Mexico. They are “people acting as individuals who are doing it on their own: micro-entrepreneurs,” said one phone operator for a crew who I interviewed while he was in prison. They are “looking for places where there’s no people, no competition,” he said. “Anyone can be boss of a network.” Thus the system distills what appeals to immigrants generally about America: It is a way to translate wits and hard work into real economic gain. …
“They are decidedly nonviolent — terrified, in fact, of battles for street corners with armed gangs. They don’t carry guns. They also have rules against selling to African-Americans because, as one dealer put it, “they’ll steal from you, and beat you.”” …
The Xalisco Boys migrated instead to prosperous midsize cities. These cities were predominantly white, but had large Mexican populations where the Boys could blend in. They were the first to open these markets to cheap, potent black-tar heroin in a sustained way. The map of their outposts amounts to a tour through our new heroin hubs: Nashville, Columbus and Charlotte, as well as Salt Lake City, Portland and Denver.”
http://www.unz.com/isteve/why-are-white-death-rates-rising/
I’m reminded of Walmart’s strategy in the 1960s through the 1980s of avoiding obviously appealing but highly competitive retail markets like Southern California in favor of obscure, unfashionable locales underserved by metropolitan-oriented retailers.
This might help explain certain anomalies in where the White Death is bad (Appalachia) and not bad (Northern Plains). It could be that the Northern Plains haven’t succumbed as badly due to the more prosperous economy there. On the other hand, it could be that the Mexican retailers just haven’t expanded there yet.
One of the oddities I noticed studying Raj Chetty’s IRS data on income mobility is that treeless parts of the country tended to be doing better in 2011-12 relative to 1996-2000 than heavily forested parts. The Carolinas, for example, were hit really hard by the domestic housing collapse and outsourcing of furniture factories to China, while the farm and fracking belts in the north central were buoyed by Chinese demand.
This is a recycled newspaper article – ‘Mexican cartels have overtaken the U.S. heroin trade, imposing an almost corporate discipline. They grow and process the drug themselves, increasingly replacing their traditional black tar with an innovative high-quality powder with mass market appeal: It can be smoked or snorted by newcomers as well as shot up by hard-core addicts.
They have broadened distribution beyond the old big-city heroin centers like Chicago or New York to target unlikely places such as Dayton. The midsize Midwestern city today is considered to be an epicenter of the heroin problem, with addicts buying and overdosing in unsettling droves. Crack dealers on street corners have been supplanted by heroin dealers ranging across a far wider landscape, almost invisible to law enforcement. They arrange deals by cellphone and deliver heroin like pizza.’ http://www.washingtonpost.com/sf/national/2015/09/24/pellets-planes-and-the-new-frontier/
Oops – not that one.
It was this one, 6 years ago – http://articles.latimes.com/2010/feb/16/local/la-me-blacktar16-2010feb16
Demonstrating that this aspect of the opoid wave is largely due to the unstinting efforts of Purdue Pharma, as reported in medical literature from 2012.
Yeah, Quinones is indeed a newspaper reporter, and a good one. I started reading him in the L.A. Times a decade ago. He has been researching both sides of the White Death story — Oxy and heroin — for many years. He finally brought out his big book in April 2015 and it won the National Book Critics Circle Award for General Nonfiction.
http://www.samquinones.com/books/dreamland/
Zerohedge is saying that legalizing marijuana would cut the opioid death rate, people who are depressed would certainly be better off relaxing with a spliff
I can remember when I had cancer in 1997 and worried about dying painfully in the near future reading a lot of articles in highly respectable magazines about how America needed to loosen up on prescription pain medicines because synthetic opioids weren’t addictive. Fortunately, most of the articles concluded, respectable opinion was now uniformly in favor of this change, so liberalization was going to happen real soon.
And it did.
And, now, 20 years later, here we are.
When did the change take place? I think it was not that many years ago that I was still reading American articles talking about Americans writhing in pain being denied pain-relief drugs because the guys in Washington are square.
Around the turn of the century, I vaguely recall. Then after a decade or s,o the feds tried to crack down on opiate pharmaceuticals, and Mexican heroin started to fill the gap.
It’s really a nightmare tale of good intentions having bad knock-on effects.
For example, when I was reading up on pain medications 20 years ago because I had cancer, I totally believed the new orthodoxy that the current limitations on pharmaceutical pain pills were outmoded.
One complication worth investigating further is that the White Death hit white males earlier, but lately has been hitting white females hard.
My impression from looking at the data is that the White Death rate is worse among people born after about 1950, which I suspect may have to do with being 18 in about 1968, a key dividing year in terms of countercultural norms. People born before about 1950 may stick to alcohol and the like for their troubles, while people who were 18 in 1968 or after may try a wider range of self-medications, sometimes even including the Big H.
But it was about 18 months ago that I looked at all this data so I may be remembering it wrong.
Personally, being born in late 1958 and growing up in the wake of about a decade of drug wreckage (e.g., Hendrix, Joplin, Morrison in 1970-71), I was almost always quite anti-drug, a Straight Edge punk avant la lettre.
On the other hand, I figured back then, if I had terminal cancer, I wouldn’t worry about whether the newish pain pills were addictive.
It’s a tough issue.
The best information I have found on the subject suggests that the opioid epidemic is not a direct result of people receiving prescription opioids from doctors for legitimate medical conditions. The Scientific American blog post I linked to earlier says only 13% of addicts have a chronic pain condition and a similarly small percentage of people prescribed pain killers for pain end up becoming addicted.
So what is happening is that legitimately prescribed drugs are being diverted. People raid their relatives’ medicine cabinets or people with serious but temporary pain conditions get prescribed unnecessarily large quantities of pain killers from which they might be tempted to give or sell the excess to their friends and acquaintances. Once people get hooked, some try faking or exaggerated medical conditions and doctor-shopping while others wind up on the black market. All this suggests the way to cut down on addiction and overdoses is to try to limit opportunities for diversion — for instance, prescribe small amounts at once and require more frequent follow-up visits and re-fills. Or require someone who has filled more than a certain threshold of prescription pain killers in a given year to see a pain specialist to limit opportunities for doctor-shopping or faking a condition. Legalizing marijuana may help cut both the medical and recreational demand for opioids as well.
https://blogs.scientificamerican.com/mind-guest-blog/opioid-addiction-is-a-huge-problem-but-pain-prescriptions-are-not-the-cause/
https://www.cdc.gov/drugoverdose/data/prescribing.html
I told you Tyler would develop a Sudden New Interest in American opioid deaths!
I think we can all agree the six-figure death count over the last 8 years was entirely forgettable. But now… we have a HUGE problem!
My memory is that Tyler reported the Deaton data as soon as it appeared.
http://marginalrevolution.com/marginalrevolution/2015/11/death-rates-are-rising-for-white-middle-class-americans.html