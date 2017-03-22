Has American federalism moved from underrated to overrated?

Probably so, so says my latest Bloomberg column. One problem is that interstate mobility as a competitive check has declined, but there are other problems too. Here is one excerpt:
One unfortunate side effect of today’s political polarization is that voters are more likely select state and local candidates on the basis of whether those individuals profess the same ideology — as defined at the national level — as the voter. In other words, if you think the federal government spends too much on transfer programs, you are more likely to vote for the Republican in your state, whether or not your state spends too much on transfer programs. The incentive for candidates is then to stake out relatively extreme and easily observed positions, to attract the most commonly held ideology in each state. The news media, by devoting most of its coverage to the most highly visible national candidates and issues, makes this problem worse.
One study found that when it comes to votes for the state legislature, the most important factor was the popularity of the sitting president and the president’s party. How well the state’s economy was doing was relatively unimportant. Again, that hardly creates strong incentives for good practical performance. Many state and local issues are more about competence than ideology, including road maintenance, running the prison system and helping to fund K-12 education.
Do read the whole thing.
Yet more evidence our political system is falling apart. It’s getting harder for me to think that lately things are not that weird, and just a pendulum swing. Between Trump and Bernie it really feels like actual difference.
In America, man has become man’s wolf and betrayal, oppression and corruption are everyday threats.
The Left does not mean it. They have just lost control of two of the three branches of the Federal government. So they are thinking about what they can do with California. They will recover and be ashamed of their neo-Confederate views. Probably.
No government should be doing road maintenance, running the prison system or helping to fund K-12 education.
This sounds a lot like the “optimal currency areas” frequently taught in macro (in Europe, at least). You are saying that the US is no longer an “optimal ideology area”?
The excerpt doesn’t really give a clear indication of the value (or “ratedness”) of American federalism. It just seems to say that Americans pay to much attention to Presidents.
I see two ways to look at this data:
1. Voters are “non-rational” and sacrifice good government in order to virtue signal.
2. Voters view state government as less an independent locus of power than as a check or supplement of federal power.
Consider an issue like abortion, the best use of a vote for a single issue voter is to use the bully platform of the state government to push through pro-life or pro-choice positions that will enable change in the Overton Window. Likewise, it makes quite good sense for a progressive to seed their local government with the most progressive candidates so that they can bolster the strength of the progressive caucus in DC. This allows for the use of state government, like the state attorney general, as deliberate check on federal action.
The stakes for federal elections and policies have gotten so high that it would be irrational not to vote federal in the local. Particularly given the new normal since the Obama/Bush era of legislating down a narrow party line, stocking the state government with ideologues is one of the few options the minority retains to influence federal policy.
The only way to for it to be rational to actually vote of local issues is for the ability of the local government to have more influence on the lives of everyday Americans than legislation like the Patriot Act, ACA, or AHCA. Local governments serve both to exercise their enumerated powers and to influence federal decisions. With the current level of federal power, the latter is far more important than the former to most voters.