America’s Placebo President

That is my new piece in The American Interest, here is one excerpt:
When I ponder why the American electorate turned to such an unorthodox President as Donald Trump, I think first of the idea of control.
…To date, the commentary on Trump has focused on perceived losses of control, such as 9/11 or diminishing global influence on the foreign policy side, and the loss of manufacturing jobs, real wage stagnation, and rising use of opioids on the domestic side. Those events all did raise the background level of anxiety, but the bigger picture is that the rise of Trump actually coincides with America righting its ship, at least to some extent, especially in economic matters.
And:
In other words, Trump’s main policy is his rhetoric, and his very act of promising to restore control to the “deplorables” is a significant signal of control itself. In essence, Trump supporters are diagnosing America’s problems in terms of deficient discourse in the public sphere, as if they had read George Orwell and the Frankfurt School philosophers on the general topic but are drawing more on alt-right inspirations for the specifics of their critique.
And:
I was struck when one of my friends (a Trump supporter) described Trump’s policy positions as not so different from Dwight Eisenhower’s. At first the assertion shocked me, because I typically think of Trump as so erratic and Eisenhower as so extremely reliable. On reflection it occurred to me that the world Trump actually wants does bear a lot of resemblance to what Eisenhower loved and fought for, even if most Americans have moved on and accepted or embraced most of the social changes the nation has accumulated since that time. Consider how much the world of Eisenhower looks like the dream of Trump: There were hardly any Muslims living in America under Eisenhower’s presidency, he deported significant numbers of illegal Mexican immigrants, tariffs (but also taxes) were higher, and there was no NAFTA or TPP.
We are used to conceptualizing political positions in relative terms, in part to help us judge people’s social status. So if someone (say Ike) was a “moderate” back in the 1950s, we instinctively think of that person as in some way similar to today’s moderates. But an alternative perspective, bracing at times, is to simply to compare positions in absolute terms, and that makes a lot of Trump’s views resolutely ordinary in the broader sweep of American history.
Do read the whole thing.
Read this TC post and comment, now!
There’s a JC (Christ) theme with Trump, it’s true, the idea of the “heroic sacrifice”, and I suppose a “Back to the 50s” theme, though equating the solid Eisenhower–a German surnamed general who did his best work in the Philippines for MacArthur in the pre-WWII days, and MacArthur, arrogant as he was, gave Eisehower little or no credit–is a bit of a stretch.
I think the best way to describe Trump’s victory however is a combination of ‘change for change’s sake’ (recall Churchill lost after WWII), the deplorables / Baby Boomer backlash, and let’s face it: diehard Republicans who want a tax break (many of my rich friends –I’m in the 1% via my family wealth–voted for Trump).
Much of the appeal of Trump is as an antidote to the Orwellian political correctness that keeps America from thinking its way to moderate, pragmatic Eisenhowerian policies about immigration, crime, and so forth.
Correct. My guess is that he is a backlash again the illiberal left.
Many are sick and tired of their livelyhood being constantly threatened by the left. The need to continually self censor at work or face immediate dismissal is quite taxing to many.
Maybe we will be able to push back the reign of terror, but it is quite difficult. They control academia, which we should be relying upon more and more as the world becomes more complex. They control the media, through their control of academia, which is ever present in our connected world. It is going to be a very uphill battle. They have played a very smart game.
I’m curious what is it that you feel you can’t say anymore without being immediately dismissed from your job? What is being censored exactly?
Well, to give a concrete example, I’m pretty sure that any employee at most companies that says ‘You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything’ concerning a fellow employee, a customer, or just someone who happens to be around, will lose their job.
Poor things, they can’t be themselves at work. 50 years old teenagers…
And much of the above explanation applies to the Jihadists as well, but possibly going farther back in time.
Tyler, you talk about how the anti immigrant push is about status and control instead of racism. I wonder… what do you think is the difference? Because I have a lot of problems seeing how wanting people that look like you having higher status and more control over the political process is really anything other than a good definition of racism.
The American electorate did not turn toward Donald Trump. It turned away from Hillary Clinton. It was tired of more of the same, but especially delivered by someone so ugly, cold, and downbeat. Most Republicans could have beat Clinton. Most Democrats except Clinton could have beat Trump, but Clinton made sure no one else had the chance. This election was unique in being a weird collision of unlikely events.
I don’t think this is correct at all. They turned to Donald Trump as the physical and tonal opposite of Obama. Even though they like many of Obama’s most important policies, especially Obamacare, they can’t stand those policies coming from him so there has to be a major push back. I think more of the same Obama policy coming from Joe Biden would have been fine with the vast majority of the country. Obama policy coming from a black person and then a woman is what isn’t acceptable.
Sigh. Of course there could be no reasons other than sexism and racism to oppose the atrocious candidate Hillary, or object to the most left leaning presidency at least in a generation.
It’s possible to reason too much from Trump’s narrow victory over a weak candidate, but also possible to reason too little.
A significant plurality of the electorate did turn toward Trump specifically. That is why he, not another Republican, got the nomination. Also, I’m not sure another Republican would have drawn white, working class traditionally Democratic voters like he did (though I think all of the major Republicans had a good shot of winning).
So, from the actual article – ‘At the time of Trump’s election in November, most economists agreed that the American economy was pretty close to full employment.’
Many Trump voters, not to mention Trump himself, utterly disagree with those economists. ‘“The unemployment number, as you know, is totally fiction. If you look for a job for six months and then you give up, they consider you give up. You just give up. You go home. You say, ‘Darling, I can’t get a job.’ They consider you statistically employed. It’s not the way. But don’t worry about it because it’s going to take care of itself pretty quickly.” Donald Trump, remarks at an rally in Des Moines, Dec. 8, 2016’
‘Nor, despite of some well-publicized domestic terror attacks, has the American homeland felt under existential threat from abroad.’
I guess this depends on what you think of the Red Menace finally getting its wish. I guess the John Birchers have lost their vigor, just when the Republic needs them most.
‘The economy was noticeably worse than in 2016, and yet the Republican electorate chose arguably the safest candidate on the slate, namely Mitt Romney.’
Depends on how one views a Mormon, as noted concerning Romney’s previous attempt to become the Republican presidential candidate in 2008 – ‘Evangelicals don’t like us. In 2008, when Mitt Romney was running for president, “the same percentage of Americans told pollsters they would not vote for a Mormon presidential candidate as had said the same about a Catholic candidate in 1960.” Even worse news for Romney: those numbers had not improved since his dad ran for president forty years before. Among evangelicals, more than half said they would have a problem with a Mormon being president, and only 46% reported having a positive image of Mormons.’ http://www.beliefnet.com/columnists/flunkingsainthood/2010/12/why-are-mormons-the-third-most-hated-religious-group-in-america.html
‘returning to the (supposedly) golden past ‘
One just has to love that ‘supposedly’ – millions of people clearly thinking that having a secure high paying job with a defined pension and two weeks vacation per year like their parents had is just an illusion. Average is over, crybabies.
‘Many Trump supporters want a country where it is possible to speak in public as most people speak in private (more or less) yet some of his most offensive remarks please many of his supporters all the more’
Well, no opinions about the sorts of people a current member of the GMU econ dept. with star status listens to, but I cannot recall anyone who talks likes this – ‘just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait. And when you’re a star they let you do it. You can do anything … Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything.’ And possibly the reason that few people talk like that is because they are bragging about getting away with assaulting someone.
‘Trump supporters also wish to talk, without being accused of racism, of America’s successes as springing from a very particular cultural and ethnic heritage.’
You mean like noted Trump supporter Ben Carson? ‘“That’s what America is about. A land of dreams and opportunity. There were other immigrants who came here in the bottom of slave ships, worked even longer, even harder for less,” said Carson, speaking extemporaneously as he paced the room with a microphone. “But they, too, had a dream that one day their sons, daughters, grandsons, granddaughters, great-grandsons, great-granddaughters might pursue prosperity and happiness in this land.”’ https://www.washingtonpost.com/news/wonk/wp/2017/03/06/carson-compares-slaves-to-immigrants-coming-to-a-land-of-dreams-and-opportunity/?tid=pm_pop Though on reflection, Ben Carson does seem to be contradicting what all those Trump supporters seem to believe – well, apart from the slavery was no big deal part.
‘they have made it harder to praise America for anything other than its general ethnic diversity’
I have absolutely no idea why it is not possible to praise America for things like the Bill of Rights. Though unlike those Trump supporters, maybe I’m too old-fashioned in treating the Constitution as one of the most glorious achievements in human history. Along with being able to acknowledge nothing made by people will ever be perfect. Admittedly, the Constitution does throw up some barriers in treating Islam as the scourge of all right and proper thinking Americans.
‘Trump actually wants does bear a lot of resemblance to what Eisenhower loved and fought for’
Well, except for that proposed 10% increase in tax payer funds going to the military-industrial complex, that is.
‘So if someone (say Ike) was a “moderate” back in the 1950s’
Ike was a radical, who trampled on state’s rights using an executive order, just because the Supreme Court had earlier made a ruling that prevented local people from following their time honored traditions, back when they could use whatever language they wished in public – ‘A few days later, when nine African American students slipped into the school to enroll, a full-scale riot erupted. The situation was quickly out of control, as Governor Faubus failed to stop the violence. Finally, Congressman Brooks Hays and Little Rock Mayor Woodrow Mann asked the Federal Government for help, first in the form of U.S. marshals. President Dwight D. Eisenhower, as the chief law enforcement officer of the United States, was presented with a difficult problem. He was required to uphold the Constitution and the laws, but he also wanted to avoid a bloody confrontation in Arkansas. With Executive Order 10730, the President placed the Arkansas National Guard under Federal control and sent 1,000 U.S. Army paratroopers from the 101st Airborne Division to assist them in restoring order in Little Rock.’ https://www.ourdocuments.gov/doc.php?flash=false&doc=89
‘Trump supporters see their leader as planting some very visible flags in the culture wars.’
“Hail Trump, Hail our people, Hail victory” – a youtube hit, in case anyone missed it.
‘that Trump will evolve into a placebo President’
And to think that a certain group of well heeled people thought the same thing about that laughable corporal before he reached the pinnacle – “Hail Trump, Hail our people, Hail victory”
‘But it is also a kind of phony war’
One should remember how that original 1939-40 phoney war turned out – with one of the most masterful armored campaigns in history, totally destroying France in 6 weeks. People who think wars are phony tend to find out that their opponents do not share that opinion.
Let us remain complacent, nothing to see here, no real worries, Trump is all about “cheap talk,” and his supporters really just want to be freed from the noose of PC – “Hail Trump, Hail our people, Hail victory”
(As a historical note, the French term is ‘Drôle de guerre’ or funny war – as one can gather from history, Germans tend to be extremely humorless when it comes to war. Particularly these days, considering how that last one turned out, with a hail of bombs and bullets creating Stunde Null.)
THANK YOU, Tyler Cowen. Finally something not idiotic written about the Trump phenomenon.