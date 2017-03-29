America’s scientific work force is aging

The study, by David Blau and Bruce Weinberg, both professors of economics at Ohio State University, found that the average age of employed scientists increased from 45 in 1993 to nearly 49 in 2010. Scientists aged faster than the U.S. work force in general, and across fields — even newer ones, such as computer and information science. The study includes those natural and social science, health and engineering degrees.
The trend will only continue, with the average scientist’s age increasing by an additional 2.3 years within the near future, without intervention, according to a model included in the study.
I found this sentence illuminating:
Still, McDowell said he wouldn’t want to bring back mandatory retirement for professors.
Here is the study, here is the story, with some useful visuals as well. As the article notes, even if older scientists are still productive, this can skew or limit the incentives for younger scientists and limit their creativity.
There is that, quite morbid, saying that science progresses one funeral at a time. It is allusion to the fact that disproved theories aren’t abandoned by their proponents, but merely loose the ability attract new adherents and so die alongside their proponents.
If scientists are staying around longer, does that mean the progress of science slows down? Like a sort of scientific stagnation.
The notion was Planck’s. Many years ago a psychologist looked into it and concluded that it was false: the old guard had accepted the New Physics about as quickly as the younger men. This was pre-internet so alas I can’t give you a link.
How much of increased complacency is attributable to the increasing average age of the population?
Grants have got larger and so have gone to more and more senior people. There is far too much centralization of funding – and it is easier to give a very large grant than a lot of small ones.
Look at CERN. Great project. But it means that it is run by very distinguished people in their fifties at the youngest. They will allow access in accordance with their prejudices about what is good science. That is, their friends and peers who are also very distinguished. It is noticeable that CERN has some lovely toys but they have discovered roughly nothing interesting.
These older people block progress. They have the best jobs, they get most of the funding, they make a career in science unattractive. It would be better to give every scientist under 30 a small grant to do whatever they like for a year or two and leaving the teaching to the oldies.
What’s the life expectancy of scientists? 85 years?
Scientists seldom smoke, they often jog, they tend to be skinny, they don’t drink heavily or do opioids, so they tend to live a long time.
Scientists are slowly becoming more female, so that increases life expectancy too. And scientists are becoming more Asian over time, and Asians live longer on average than whites.
Is this simply the effect of the rapid growth of science during the post-war period that has since slowed?
Looking at figure 1 in the linked article…….everything seems fine. Yes, the scientific workforce got older but the distribution is flat, meaning there is the same number of scientists at 35, 45, and 55 years old. The only way to make the distribution “younger” is by producing a bulge of young PhD students today that will be old in 30 years. What happens today looks like a long term sustainable trend.
Then, it’s the first time I encounter the term “scientific workforce”, so I had to look for the definition in the article. It is the following:
“The main source of data on US scientists and engineers is the restricted-use 1993–2010 Survey of Doctorate Recipients (SDR) of the National Science Foundation (NSF), a typically biannual longitudinal sample survey of the population with a research doctorate in science, engineering, or health, earned in the United States. We use detailed information on age, field of degree, job tenure, previous employment, occupation, and sector of employment on about 73,000 scientists aged 76 or less, across all fields (we refer to this population as “scientists,” although we include people with engineering, health, and social science degrees and all sectors of employment)……..We supplement the SDR with census data from the Current Population Survey (CPS)……………they also help fill two gaps in coverage of the SDR: scientific workers in the United States who obtained a PhD abroad, and pre-1993 data……… (The SDR includes only people with PhDs, so our definition of the scientific workforce excludes graduate students. The age distribution estimates for the 20s and early 30s should be interpreted with this in mind.)”
After analyzing this block of article text you start to see interesting details. The first one: people with a Masters degree and PhD students are excluded from the definition of scientific workforce. So, you can be a Masters student doing research and aiming for a life doing research, or a PhD student doing actual research work but without the degree you count as zero. This is specially worrying when the median age at receipt of doctorate is 33.3 years old, figure 1 on this 2003 NSF report. https://wayback.archive-it.org/5902/20160210153659/http://www.nsf.gov/statistics/infbrief/nsf06312/
The second problem in the definition of scientific workforce is that is counts individuals with a doctorate degree. Thus, it doesn’t matter what kind of job you do as long as you have a PhD you’re part of the scientific workforce, i.e. Mr. Shaq.
Some questions arise. What about all the people that does research and engineering but doesn’t have a doctorate degree? What about the people on a research career path but they get the PhD degree when they are more than 30 years old?
….an the contrarian view from Nature: “Education: The PhD factory. The world is producing more PhDs than ever before. Is it time to stop?” http://www.nature.com/news/2011/110420/full/472276a.html
I’m puzzled that they should choose to pollute their figures by including “social scientists”.
BlackRock is hiring scientists (quants) to pick stocks and laying off experienced (but old-fashioned) stock pickers. https://www.nytimes.com/2017/03/28/business/dealbook/blackrock-actively-managed-funds-computer-models.html? That’s the scientific work force of the future. Why? Because that’s where the money is. “These managers, many of whom have Ph.D.s, might buy (or sell) Walmart’s stock on the basis of a satellite feed that reveals how many cars are in its parking lots as opposed to an insight gleaned from the innards of the retailer’s balance sheet.”
I will suggest that this is the kind of complacency Cowen should worry about. But I’m no expert, and definitely no quant. Maybe there’s truth revealed in such things as the number of cars in the parking lot at Walmart. Or maybe not. Maybe Walmart had so much excess capacity in the parking lot they decided to lease the parking lot to the Chevy dealer. When our best scientists become stock pickers we are in serious trouble.
That trend is at least two decades old. Yes, many of the finest minds in the country are employed doing such things. Many others are developing the latest gimmick for your phone.
For those who choose not to read the linked article, BlackRock is all but abandoning stock picking done the old-fashioned way. This is a watershed moment in finance: BlackRock (BlackRock!) is laying off dozens of old-fashioned stock pickers and going almost exclusively with quants.
“Still, McDowell said he wouldn’t want to bring back mandatory retirement for professors.”
Does this mean that scientists are professors? Why should the two vocations be so closely related? If true, then science as a pursuit becomes filtered by academia. No wonder politics is central to scientific misunderstanding.
