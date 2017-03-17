The Baffling Politics of Paid Maternity Leave in India

Policy makers and intellectuals in India are well informed about politics and intellectual developments in the United States and Europe. Among this group, for example, one can easily strike up a conversation about say Angus Deaton on RCTs versus structural econometric modelling. The similarity in the conversation extends far beyond the scientific, however, in ways that I sometimes find baffling.
When I gave a lecture at a local university, for example, I apparently shocked the students when I said matter-of-factly:
India would be a better country if it were richer and more unequal.
I think India’s extreme poverty makes this obviously true in a utilitarian sense, i.e. better for Indians, but it wasn’t so obvious to the students some-of-whom discussed inequality in terms that could easily have been duplicated at Berkeley. The inequality conversation has jumped the pond in ways that seem to me to be completely inappropriate.
Writing in the Times of India, Rupa Subramanya gives another example, a bill for paid maternity leave that has just passed the Indian parliament (waiting only on the president’s signature). As I pointed out earlier, by far the majority of Indians are self-employed and in the informal sector. The very idea of paid maternity leave, therefore, is bizarre. Is the right hand to pay the left?
As Subramanya writes, even fewer women than men work in the formal sector:
[W]omen’s labour force participation in India is 25% or less, as variously estimated by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) and from India’s National Sample Survey Organisation (NSSO) data. What is more, estimates by MLE and ILO suggest that less than 5% of female workers aged 15-49 are in the formal or organized sector. What this implies is that effectively those covered by paid maternity leave whether the old or the new provision are at best a small number of relatively privileged women working in formal sector jobs. The vast number of women working in the informal sector effectively have no social protections at all, forget about paid maternity leave benefits.
Add to this the well-known reality of poor implementation and even poorer monitoring and the truth is relatively few women benefit from paid maternity leave now, and by definition, therefore, very few stand to gain from the benefits being increased.
…Legislating generous benefits in a still poor country is putting the cart before the horse and is sure to fail. All that will happen are more frustrated women unable to find work, employers unwilling to hire women, and more non-compliance and non-enforcement of existing laws for a state that is already stretched thin trying to do far too many things with too few resources.
So why pass a bill which is so at odds with the real issues facing women on the ground? I think Subramanya is correct:
It’s hard to escape the impression that the main purpose of the increased maternity leave benefits is public relations, either aimed at educated urban women or targeted for international consumption where India is approvingly clubbed with rich countries like Norway and Canada as having the highest paid maternity leave in the world.
Your criticism seems reasonable to an outsider, but to generalize, if you want social goods like maternity leave, why put it on the employer? A state sponsored program makes a more uniform benefit and spreads the burden. A sole proprietor could ask for the benefit, if she could somehow show “leaving work.”
In the US, four states have publicly funded paid maternity leave. California, New Jersey, Massachusetts and Rhode Island now have paid maternity leave laws. California offers new mothers up to six weeks, at 55% of their salary. … Rhode Island pays four weeks at 60%.
Quite. If anything, the state should subsidize companies which employ pregnant women, in order to compensate for the disruption caused by having to hire a temporary replacement.
Richer and more unequal. I suppose richer would appeal to Tabarrok’s Indian friends, but not more unequal: the top 1% own almost 60% of the wealth. Paid maternity leave is the kind of small bore policy scorned by both the left and the right in America. Forget the American nonsense and ask Tabarrok’s Indian friends if they would accept the China model for economic development, with an enormous public investment in infrastructure, industrial capacity, and education offset by nominal or non-existent investment in social welfare programs. Does Tabarrok believe the China model would work in India? I don’t due to enormous cultural differences. What does Tabarrok say? Cowen is certainly impressed with the China model. Is Tabarrok?
Most Indians I know love the idea of implementing the Chinese model. I don’t know why you don’t think it wouldn’t work culturally. Rural Indians are by now quite used to having their property expropriated and developed by elite cadres, to the point that it’s become a cliche in their story-telling.
What kind of asshole cares how much richer the rich are getting if everyone is getting a lot richer?
I don’t claim any deep expertise on India, but it seems to me that India would be better off if it were richer, even at the cost of being more unequal. But I also suspect that there’s something else going on here, having to do with our intuitive definition of unequal. I haven’t studied the Gini coefficient or other measures of inequality much, but it strikes me that some ways the society can become more unequal can also be improvements for the people at the very bottom. Right now, I think India has a fairly large population of people who are extremely poor–poor enough they don’t have enough to eat, or a safe place to sleep at night, and that’s probably what most people think of intuitively when they think of inequality. But a change to the society that moved a lot of those super poor people up to the point of having enough to eat and a safe place to sleep at night would be a huge win, even if it made the Gini coefficient look worse.
Can you specify how many women are gonna benefit from this scheme? 5% percent of working women in India is more than the population of many countries. Such a scheme can help women stay in the workforce and increase their participation, rather than give up on their careers in order to have children.
India has around 330 million women between 15-49 years old. Alex quotes a guy saying at much 5% of those women have a formal sector job. So, let’s say 4%…..that gives: 12.92 million women. The implicit assumption is that 12 million is just a drop in the bucket of India. But, is it right to say that an important issue for 12 million women is just “public relations”?
Sometimes percentages are important, sometimes absolute numbers are important. In this case, which is the better perspective?
Do you think the 318 million women not eligible might see a fairness issue?
Maybe. If so, then Alex’s two points in this post might stand in contradiction.
But, I see this issue as killing the good (12 million) in the name of perfect (330 million). Also, a very short-term way of thinking. What if after a few years the formal economy grows and it’s 50 million women benefited from this law?
Indeed, this opens a very interesting question: should laws be based on the past/present or the desirable future?
Ps. No need to tell I’m an ignorant foreigner. In my own country people tells me that I know nothing about reality. Things have always being like this……thus laws have to adapt to the past instead of beings tools of improvement.
The context is a country where hundreds of millions of people are in dire poverty, and only a tiny portion of people are employed in the formal sector.
In order to alleviate poverty, one of the things they almost certainly ought to do is remove barriers to doing business that prevent the formal sector from thriving.
This puts up an additional barrier.
Alex quotes a guy saying at much 5% of those women have a formal sector job
No, he estimates that of the portion that are employed, with a 25% LFPR that presumably includes women outside of the bracket, 5% have a formal sector job. So probably well under 12 million
I’d say the people opposing the idea is just recycling ideas from the stereotypical populist strong man handbook. A populist strong man is the “voice of majority”. Why apply idea X, if this idea is not aligned with the best interest of our glorious nation? The problem here is that minorities get screwed, either religious minorities or women working in the formal economy. The other problem is that the “voice of the majority” is just a rethorical tool used legitimate any whim desire of our strong man.
Also, this could be just a business owner’s strategy to deny women’s to employees in both formal and informal sectors. Women in the formal sector ask for rights…..tell them to shut up because poor women have even less. I’ve seen this strategy successfully applied in Latin American countries.
So, I’d be curious to identify where this idea comes from. From the political or business elite?
(If you believe in economics for political economy you will demand the highest ROI for marginal spending by the state (or by mandate). This maternal leave should be more important than any other equal value spending for India. Similarly, America’s new bigger, higher wall should have higher returns than any equal value spending for that country.)
We have a new budget proposal In the US. There is a lot of confusion. It cuts Meals on Wheels. It doesn’t. It does, a bit. And so on.
On positive thing to come out of it was that a spokesman for the proposal referred to evidence, and evidence based decisions. That would be a very nice thing to follow up on and support.
Sadly though I don’t think a new rule or budget should be thrown out there in India or the US, and then “evidence fight.”
Countries (and administrations) that put in a continuous process of evidence review and change do better.
Afterschool meals because they improve grades -> they don’t improve grades -> who cares? we never cared about the grades, we lied.
I am sure some people don’t care, but I think most do. Or at least more generally about life outcomes.
Well, subsidized school lunches and breakfasts were sold (I think) as a way to improve the grades of the poor. I have no idea whether that succeeded (probably not), but it surely accomplishes the goal of making sure pretty much every kid in the country gets at least a couple decent meals per day for nine months out of the year, and it doesn’t actually cost very much. Of all the things you could use my tax dollars for, feeding hungry kids is about the *least* offensive of them.
Which I think misses the point: if you spend OPM, you need to have evidence it helps. That the political left misses this point entirely depresses me.
Once someone is trying to sell a policy, though, they come up with a whole long list of plausible-sounding arguments for what they want to do, and they lean most heavily on the ones that resonate with voters, not the ones that are the most defensible.
Universal pre-K as a way to make the kids smarter sounds great, even though it’s pretty implausible and not supported by much evidence. Universal pre-K as a way to provide free daycare and make sure kids from the very worst homes get some kind of decent civilizing influence isn’t as easy a sell, even though it’s a lot more plausible.
Sometimes it’s useful to look at (presumably/possibly) unintended consequences. If this becomes law, not only does it serve as good PR, it makes it significantly less attractive for a company to hire women. All of the Indian men I’ve spoken to (when away from their wives) have been unambiguously opposed to women working. (Well, their kind of women, anyway. It’s apparently fine for the “lower” classes)
‘The inequality conversation has jumped the pond in ways that seem to me to be completely inappropriate.’
