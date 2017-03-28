Does bank capital prevent crises?

Òscar Jordà, Björn Richter, Moritz Schularick, and Alan M. Taylor have a new and somewhat unsettling NBER paper on that topic:
Higher capital ratios are unlikely to prevent a financial crisis. This is empirically true both for the entire history of advanced economies between 1870 and 2013 and for the post-WW2 period, and holds both within and between countries. We reach this startling conclusion using newly collected data on the liability side of banks’ balance sheets in 17 countries. A solvency indicator, the capital ratio has no value as a crisis predictor; but we find that liquidity indicators such as the loan-to-deposit ratio and the share of non-deposit funding do signal financial fragility, although they add little predictive power relative to that of credit growth on the asset side of the balance sheet. However, higher capital buffers have social benefits in terms of macro-stability: recoveries from financial crisis recessions are much quicker with higher bank capital.
Preventing crises is probably not possible or even optima in the long term. The recovery speed and whether the downsides are contained primarily to the appropriate parties is more important.
So it’s a sort of “Get well soon” insurance.
By the standards of governments, central banks, and so on, that’s quite a good result.
SCOOP: Asset quality is important.
Which is another way of saying that disciplined credit control is.
Amusingly the article never even references this let alone explores it.
Contra to Barclay’s ‘may the devil take the hindmost’ comment, this just underlines the importance of bank regulation & regulators-to police lending standards & asset quality – so that systemic emergencies never emerge, let alone occur.
Doubtless that the ink stained wretches authoring this paper never worked in a bank.
Moritz Schularick: now that’s a stage name.
Why is it unsettling? It looks like car insurance. Being insured does not prevent accidents, but it helps to recover after an accident.
Anything less than a 100% capital reserve ratio risks a financial crisis, but at the cost of economic growth (or at least that’s the assumption). But the more important issue than the risk of financial crisis (like the poor, we will always have financial crises because investors underestimate risk) is the recovery. While one martini may result in a slight hangover, five will result in the plague. Whatever risk bank banks may cause, this list will give one pause about what’s considered a sound investment strategy: https://www.nytimes.com/interactive/2017/03/27/technology/Top-20-Venture-Capitalists.html?ref=business
Capital requirements make banks buy sovereign debt. I’m sure if that’s intentional or not, but it’s what is happening.
Does bank capital reduce the likelihood that your checking account and savings account will be stolen by the bank or does it reduce the likelihood of a government bailout to protect the accounts.
No and no.
The “first line of defense” against losses/insolvency are operating revenues. Asset quality, minimizing loan charge-offs, is also vital.
The Purposes of Bank Capital – Absorbs losses (cash flows from revenues is the first absorber of losses); promotes public confidence, restricts excessive asset growth (a check on management risk-taking), and provides protection to depositors and the FDIC insurance funds.
In bank examinations, the rating areas are CAMELS: Capital, Asset Quality, Management, Earnings, Liquidity and Sensitivity. Then, a composite is assigned. It’s more art than science, the composite rating is not a numerical average of component ratings. Bank examinations are subject to multiple levels of review before issued and enforcement actions commenced.
Management is the most important rating area. The other rating components are measures of management’s effectiveness, efficiency, and risk appetite/profile.
Going bank to bank capital, the quality of capital is as important as the balance. It needs to be absolutely permanent (no maturity or div/yield adjustment for any reason) and 100% available to absorb losses.
Before the S&L Crisis blew up in 1989, for nearly a decade (in response to Volcker’s high interest rate environment which drove many S&L’s into earnings insolvency: interest expenses greater than interest income – 30 year mortgages short term deposits) the FHLBB (S&L regulator which no longer exists) had allowed creative (contributed nonfinancial assets of questionable FV, etc.) capital maintenance, added commercial real estate lending authority, allowed untoward asset growth, and permitted accounting inventions (deferred loss accounting) were codified and allowed for material, unnatural asset growth which increased the ultimate resolution costs to US taxpayers.
Echoing some of the comments above, it was always my impression that capital was there to absorb (larger than expected) losses in the event of a crisis. It’s not there to prevent the crisis itself. It may be intended to prevent an already-underway crisis from worsening (the institution can, in theory, absorb the losses and keep operating, rather than close its doors) but I don’t think it’s expected to prevent the crisis altogether.
Higher capital ratios –> less severe crises and fewer bailouts.
“A solvency indicator, the capital ratio has no value as a crisis predictor”
BUT how was the value of the bank’s capital assets in that ratio calculated? Weren’t there many banks that held capital assets with a market value far below what the banks were allowed to claim when reporting their capital ratios? Such as, CDOs that were vastly over-valued, and residential mortgages whose value had not been fully adjusted to account for reasonable risk premiums as well as current, higher interest rates?
If so, perhaps the problem truly was more insolvency than illiquidity? How can one draw good conclusions from bad data?
I just discovered “Marginal Revolution.” I think it’s terrific. What took me so long?
Bank capital issues are a bit of an obsession of mine. Here’s something that everyone has unaccountably missed: bank capital standards (Basel I and II) caused the 2008 financial crisis. In a nutshell, these regulations drove European banks and US shadow banks to become egregiously over leveraged and stoked insatiable demand for assets that Basel classified as “low risk”. Assets such as sub prime MBS and Greek sovereign debt (oops.) Thus, the crisis was really the mother of all unintended consequences. Moreover, the great untold secret of the crisis was the strength of the US commercial banks, which carried twice the capital of their European competitors. These issues are addressed in excruciating detail in my post “Basel: Faulty” on my blog cantercap.wordpress.com, along with several other banking-related rants.
If I am right, then all the regulatory efforts we have undertaken since the crisis have been profoundly misguided. If I’m wrong, I’d like someone to tell me why.
This is probably not the space to provide a full critique of your blog on “Basel Faulty” and there is no comment section on your blog. I’ll only offer a few points. Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac were only incidental players in the financial crises and certainly never rose to the same level as the shadow banks. WaMu was not a shadow bank like Countrywide. Wachovia (which was my bank until the Wells Fargo take over in 2008) had a horrible balance sheet and were one of the greatest abusers of NINJA loans. They were doomed to failure in spite of their capital (I know this full well as I poured over their 10(k)s in the early aughts wondering if it was a good investment; it wasn’t. You really should have spent more time on the impact of the all the investment banks that were creating “assets” out of thin air as well as the companies that got nailed for insuring these. The MBSs, CDOs coupled with lax lending standards by all parties led to the real estate bubble that when punctured led to a financial disaster that we are still digging out of. As Michael Lewis so skillfully documented in “The Big Short” there were some savvy investors who recognized this early on and made a tidy profit.
The Euro banks were not only involved here in the US but also in some Euro countries such as Spain where there was a huge building expansion that has crippled that country.