Fatigued Physicians Make Mistakes and Harm Patients

Fatigued drivers cause accidents. In response to this obvious fact, we limit bus and taxi drivers to a maximum of 10 hours of driving after 8 consecutive hours off duty. Yet when it comes to physicians, the current standard is significant more lax; first-year residents are restricted to 16-hour shifts! That already is nuts. I often teach a night class, 7:20-10 pm and I always try to teach the more difficult material early because by 9pm I am not at the top of my game. Needless to say, medical residents are far more stressed and fatigued than teachers. Moreover, while first year residents can work up to 16 hours, second year residents can work up to 24 hours straight and even up to 30! Isn’t it amazing how one year of residency can teach physicians how to function without sleep?
The current standards, which strike me as absurdly low, are actually due to restrictions put in place in 2003 and 2011–restrictions which are now being lifted. The new plan is to allow longer hours for first year residents:
Rookie doctors can work up to 24 hours straight under new work limits taking effect this summer — a move supporters say will enhance training and foes maintain will do just the opposite.A Chicago-based group that establishes work standards for U.S. medical school graduates has voted to eliminate a 16-hour cap for first-year residents. The Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education announced the move Friday as part of revisions that include reinstating the longer limit for rookies — the same maximum allowed for advanced residents.
An 80-hour per week limit for residents at all levels remains in place under the new rules.
Studies have found that physicians who work longer hours are much more likely to get into auto accidents on the way home. Physicians and nurses who work longer hours also make more medical mistakes.
The main argument in favor of long hours is that the 2003 and 2011 restrictions do not seem to have greatly improved patient safety. That is surprising but the micro and experiential evidence that fatigue makes for mistakes is so strong that the lesson to be drawn isn’t that longer hours don’t lead to mistakes–the lesson is either that the restrictions were routinely ignored (as the National Academy of Science study found), that the studies done to date are misleading for a statistical or design reason or that there is another constraint in the system that needs to be examined. One possibility for another constraint is that handoffs of patients between physicians aren’t handled well. But that means that poor handoffs are killing as many people as fatigue!
In no other field do we tolerate error as much as we do in medical care. Why does the government regulate driving hours more than medical hours? It’s not just the government. It’s amazing that in a society where McDonald’s can be sued for making people fat that the tort system hasn’t shut down absurdly long residency hours (there have been a few cases). Medical care is a peculiar field (cue Robin Hanson).
Aside from Hanson-type factors, a key factor that explains what is going on is that residents are a huge profit source for the hospitals. Much like student athletes, residents are underpaid. As a result, hospitals want to use residents as much as possible so they lobby for longer hours even at the expense of patient safety.
Doctors are the third rail of the American medical system. Discuss.
Economist Alex thinks physicians need even more government regulation & finely tuned rules. Apparently government licensed medical professionals are too dumb or malicious to get adequate sleep for their work … if so, what does that fundamentally reveal about government medical regulation and the current heavily regulated medical profession?
Do government regulators get enough sleep to perform their duties well?
(how ’bout economists?)
I relly love the Fundamentalist answer: “reality is of no concern, sleep is a government invention”.
Something something asymmetric information something. iow, caveat emptor.
“Much like student athletes, residents are underpaid. As a result, hospitals want to use residents as much as possible so they lobby for longer hours even at the expense of patient safety.”
If greed is good, everything is allowed. Even to kill one’s brothers to make more money.
Greed is like gravity–whether we think either one good or bad, we’d better take them into account when designing institutions and buildings, or our plans will collapse into rubble.
Yet there is a big difference between acknowledging greed – or gravity or cancer – , planning accordingly, and celebrating it as Americans do. In the USA, man has become a wolf to man.
As a medical student Myself and fellow students were regularly forced to stay up during rotations for over 36 hours at a time. Some kids got into car accidents. Some fell over while walking home alone side roads. Patient Medical care and student learning was hampered. SUCH CONDITIONS SHOULD BE ILLEGAL!
Does it frighten you that medical administrators are too stupid to figure out safe coverage and hand offs in a humane way? American exceptionalism!
Why don’t residency programs open up to 2x students? Would costs be so much higher?
Interns and residents need a lot of handholding and supervision, especially in the first couple of years. Double the number of interns/residents, and you’d need to double the number of supervisors and seniors.
Ah, but that is holding the length of program constant. Even worse, if overwork reduces retention of lessons, it locks in repetitive non-learning. And extended length of overwork to make up for fatigue.
Maybe the submariner’s “6 on, 12 off,” gets more through the program, with better learning, and the same student-teacher ratio.
It strikes me that the whole thing has not been studied and optimized, it has just become a cultural tradition and rite of passage.
I wonder if older docs would be better at giving up disproven therapies if they had been better rested when first learning them. Sleep deprivation, after all, is among often used brain-washing technique.
The cynic would look at the long hours pulled by residents as a “narrow gate” similar to medieval to keep competition low.
I understand that doctors need to know how being sleep deprived impacts judgment, just like nuclear engineers need to know. But it seems like the same message could be sent by depriving them of sleep and then having them play doubles ping-pong or taking tests. No need to put patients at risk to send the message.
If only this were the case. The gate is kept narrow in that the number of residencies are essentially fixed and med students (who must have attended a med school where seats are currently outnumbered by applicants 2:1) must match into a residency via a giant cartel. There is an explicit carve out of monopoly law to keep the gate nicely narrow without the hours.
The truth is, this is pretty much all about the money. An average ER doc makes around 300K. A resident makes around 60K. After the itern year, a resident can legally do most all of the things an attending can do, but still is overseen by an attending. Cutting back resident hours leaves us with just a few options:
1. Hire more attendings. This is very pricey and will quickly get into bidding wars, particularly as noted above the supply of med students and new attendings are already limited by regulations.
2. Make residencies longer. This is already happening. Pretty much every specialty is watching the length of residency creep higher. The amount learned drops off heavily, but in theory your doctors are better trained and hospitals can access the cheap labor longer. The down shot is that medicine becomes even less attractive when you are looking at almost two decades of additional education.
3. Push more work down from the MD level. Physician extenders (e.g. nurse practitioners) are already massive, but given the need for physician oversight, this sort of care directly trades cheaper labor costs for more overhead. I also worry that for areas of care where good, sustained doctor-patient relationships are vital (like primary care, cardiology, etc.) this will lead to ever more rationing of doctor-patient time and erode the relationships further.
Medicine is very much a guild, but the guild is not based around the insane hours expected of physicians.
“who must have attended a med school where seats are currently outnumbered by applicants 2:1”
So what? In Brazil’s med schools, it is much higher than 50:1. It does not prove there are few slots, it proves there are many applicants.
“The gate is kept narrow in that the number of residencies are essentially fixed”
No it isn’t!
Any insurance company can fund teaching hospitals to have more residencies!
Any business group, say the Chamber of Commerce can fund more residencies in the State or region they serve.
Any conservative think tank foundation arguing the government funds too few residencies can fund an equal number of residencies as CMS does.
The Koch brothers and Thiel, and the millionaire Republicans in Congress, can easily fund 5000 more residency positions privately each year.
Hey, the big hospital corporations, one of which had a founder in Congress seeking tax cuts, can self fund two, three, four times the residencies as the government funds.
The conservative State governments can fund more residencies in their State instead of submitting to the actions of distant unresponsive Washington because each State can still tax and spend, and it’s the conservative States that tend to have the doctor shortages.
Medicare law funded residencies to meet the criticism that funding more medical care would drive up costs because there were too few doctors, and because Medicare pays doctors too little given the crushing debt from their paying for their med school and residency.
The funding by Congress of residencies was to increase the number of residencies by adding to the funding of residencies.
Unless you want more tax and spend by Congress, you want fewer doctors in the US because the private sector has failed to pay for increasing the number of residencies even when the opponents of taxes have billions in wealth they could use to pay for hundreds or thousands of added residencies each year.
I am not in any way connected to the medical industry, but my understanding is that there are significant and collusive limits on the number of medical student slots allowed in the system. What that means is that we end up largely with a group of physicians that is more competitively selected than if the system were more like, for example, lawyers. If we crack down on resident hours and frankly physician hours, then we might end up with medical errors due to short staffing, rather than sleep deficiency. Should that trade-off now include a lowering of average academic talent via an increase in available med school slots? I would be interested to hear from those in the industry.
There are currently two medical school applicants for every slot at a medical school in the US (DO and MD). Of those applicants fewer than 25% are not academically qualified for medical school. However, med school is a grind and many people are not really prepared for how much BS they will have to put up with and who hard they will have to work. The goal of medical school admissions in the lower tier medical schools is mostly to find students who will be willing to endure the grind rather than give it up and go do something else.
However, medschool slots are not what limit residencies. Residencies are paid for by Medicare and unless that changes, we will continue to have limits on the number of residents out there. Because residencies have a carve out from monopoly law, you will not see a healthy functioning balance between supply and demand. One possible way out is to let residents pay for their own “training”, but mostly that will mean debt financing and either impoverished doctors or (much more likely) the costs of the interest will be pushed into reimbursement later.
The biggest thing that would actually make the numbers work is cutting out a lot of the BS – like paperwork and pointless EMR work – which consumer about half of physician hours. This will make it harder to combat fraud, easier for physicians to coast on minimal effort, and harder for insurance companies/the government to ration care through hassle and annoyance, but we could have physicians easily work more sane hours if we dumped a bunch of the oversight. Of course this would tend back towards the God-complex days so it will never happen.
Why are residencies are paid for by Medicare? Why wouldn’t a hospital pay the $60k/yr for a resident out of their own pocket to get such cheap labor?
This has nothing to do with quality of patient care. If it did, we would keep better statistics on medical errors ( here is a nice list of links to various data points: https://www.justice.org/what-we-do/advocate-civil-justice-system/issue-advocacy/medical-errors ).
This has to do with incentives. Here are two big ones I see:
1. Doctors are expensive. First year rookie doctors are much less expensive.
2. First year rookie doctors likely have lots of big debts to pay.
I believe just these two incentives explain much of the reason for this change and why it is so lax to begin with.
The crews on nuclear submarines work 12 hour shifts (two crews, each working 12 hours). Every day. And nuclear submarines rarely surface. 12 hour shifts, in confined space, without sunlight for months on end. And these submarines carry weapons that could destroy most of humanity. A fatigued doctor can harm only one patient at a time. A fatigued submarine crew can kill millions in an instant. Is this a good idea?
Bad idea for docs, patients, sub crews and humanity. @rayward How long until Armageddon?
Another thing: the crew (other than the captain and navigator) don’t know where they are. Think about how disorienting that would be: submerged for months, working 12 hour shifts, in a confined space, and not having a point of reference as to where you are. Talking about vertigo!
@rayward: the US Navy has another story. It’s good to know the people in charge of missiles is well-rested: “Subs operate on an 18-hour schedule – and here’s how a typical day breaks down: a) 6 hours spent on watch (actively operating assigned equipment), b) 12 hours spent off watch (this time is divided between eating, studying, training, qualifying and free time – which includes sleep time)” https://www.navy.com/navy-life/life-on-a-sub#sub-life-underway
Ps, A typical submarine deployment would be: 3–6 months for a smaller fast attack submarine (SSN), 3 months for a larger ballistic missile submarine (SSBN)……the medical resident just knows that after a year of medical residence follows another another year of residence.
Should I believe the two crewman I met from a nuclear submarine based at the nearby nuclear submarine base or the Navy recruiter? 12 hour shifts makes perfect sense, especially given that each crew member shares a bunk with another crew member on the opposite shift. How could they share a bunk when they have overlapping shifts?
Ages ago, when I was a Computer Science grad student, I did lots of all nighters programming. It’s amazing how you think a lack of sleep is not impacting you that much, and then you clip your shoulder on a door frame walking through a completely normal open doorway – something you’d never do when you’ve gotten enough sleep. I can’t believe this is even a close call.
It’s easy to work alone. Try doing an all nighters while not cursing nurses or patients. You have the freedom to be a robot but other people does not have to suffer you bad mood. I learn this by the difficult way with my wife. I could work all I want but I have to leave a fraction of my daily energy/patience level to deal with things at home…….and that’s dealing with people you love. Imagine having to be patient and interested in people you don’t care about, that’s the origin of burnout.
Yep….compassion is the first casualty. It is all too common when working abusive hours to come to see yourself as different than other people and deserving of money money money; driving a more mercenary attitude.
I was stationed on such a submarine, and I confess I’d sometimes doze off and almost hit the red “Nuke ’em high” button by accident. But if a crew member does hit the red “Nuke ’em high” button by mistake he gets a stern talking to, so there is incentive to stay awake.
It is good to know the person who will destroy my family and me by mistake will be sternly lectured and maybe even have to make a report. Anything less and he should have joined the Air Force.
Here is a surprising statistic: older patients do not make up the bulk of patients in the hospital. Instead, three age brackets (18-44, 45-64, and 65-84) constitute roughly equal shares (about 25% each) of hospital patients. And I thought we tolerated medical mistakes in hospitals because most of the patients were nearly dead anyway. Here’s a question rarely asked: is the hospital the best place to train doctors? After all, most people who visit a doctor aren’t sick or injured, but doctors seem to find something wrong with them anyway, most likely because they have been trained in hospitals where everyone is sick or injured.
Source: https://www.hcup-us.ahrq.gov/reports/statbriefs/sb180-Hospitalizations-United-States-2012.pdf
Thanks for the source. The stays per 1000 were not close though . (18-44, 45-64, and 65-84) (78,108,260).
I was surprised that the 18-44 cohort was that high, but makes sense: 22.2 percent were maternal or neonatal.
Also, Medicare paid for the largest number of hospitalizations (14.3 million stays), followed by private
insurance (11.2 million stays) and Medicaid (7.6 million stays). About 2 million hospital stays were for
patients without insurance. Private insurance is down to 32% of stays.
is the hospital the best place to train doctors?
It is one place we need training, but still too heavily emphasized in most programs.
Dr. Watson doen’t sleep.
This post is very un-libertarian of you Alex. If you don’t like this I would suggest not looking into the schedules of airline pilots.
From the FAA:
Regulations limiting flight time and pilot rest have been in place since the 1940s. The rules for domestic flights do not explicitly address the amount of time a pilot can be on duty. Rather, the rules address flight time limitations and required rest periods. Current FAA regulations for domestic flights generally limit pilots to eight hours of flight time during a 24-hour period. This limit may be extended provided the pilot receives additional rest at the end of the flight. However, a pilot is not allowed to accept, nor is an airline allowed to assign, a flight if the pilot has not has at least eight continuous
hours of rest during the 24-hour period. In other words, the pilot needs to be able to look back in any preceding 24-hour period and find that he/she has had an opportunity for at least eight hours of rest.
Thank you for googling that Liam. Out of curiosity are you a pilot?
It’s freight pilots that we should be concerned about. They aren’t paid much and work very long hours to make up for the low pay. And they share airspace and airports with the rest of us. Years ago I knew a pilot who told me about long flights carrying freight across Canada on extremely dark nights (I suppose nights are darker up there), the combination of fatigue and darkness often resulting in vertigo. He said he would have to fight the onset of vertigo while maintaining his focus on the instruments (IFR for you pilots). I sometimes travel, by car, at night so as not to interfere with the work day – I work and reside in different places. One night I reached my house at about 2-3 am and as I drove down my driveway, there they were, two monkeys walking across my driveway, my headlights shining on them. Monkeys! I stopped the car and watched them walk across the driveway and into the marsh. They didn’t run, they walked.
This post really understates the impact of poor hand offs on medical error.
A lot of posts here focus on the anti-libertarian aspects of Alex’s post. The real issue is that it’s not restricting doctors in general, it’s restricting doctors/hospitals to abuse a small, captive population of workers who will very quickly progress out of the situation of being abused. You have to do an internship to become a physician. Be a complainer, and the program can boot you. You have zero power. Then you have to do a residency to become board certified and make a decent living/get insurance/etc. Again, if you want to get the recommendations and connections to get a good practice situation, you play the game. And these are short-lived situations. A 24-karat carrot is always dangling in front of you, unless you’re the caring type who wants to do peds or FM or psych.
Furthermore, working 90-110 hours a weeks, which I went through during internship, is so exhausting that you don’t have the energy to organize and try to change the system. And at each step of the process, as you progress through residency, things get better. Going from insane hours as an intern, to only 70-80 hours as a first year resident, feels like a big improvement. Then the next year it gets a bit better, and unless you’re doing a long surgical residency, the end is in sight.
There’s one other factor about why hospitals love interns/residents that I don’t think anyone here has mentioned. The hours are elastic, though the pay is locked. When the ER gets ‘slammed,’ the team on call may have their patient load swell. You may literally not sleep for 36 hours straight, and for the next week or two you might we working 100+ hours/week. But then there are times when few patients come in, and you have a fair number of transfers/discharges, and your patient load drops. You work 10-hour days, have time to eat actual meals in the hospital, and get 7-8 hours sleep (you lose the ability to sleep in, even if given the opportunity). If hospitals accepted 50% or 100% more interns/residents, then during peak times things would be much better, but during lull times the hospital would be paying some of them (and their attending physicians) for doing little or nothing.
In other words, “attendings” aka instructors, are incompetent and can’t find things to teach “residents” aka students when not slammed with work that basically prevents any teaching, but ideally prevents disaster by the instructor stopping his student from killing or maiming a patient? But otherwise covers up the screw ups….
Why don’t instructors go over the entire system the students will be working in as doctors? Spending time following through on the billing and payment collection for the care that was provided on instant reactive decision Making?
Conservatives argue patients should purchase medical care like they purchase things on Amazon or like they buy a car which might cost less than what they agree to based on a doctor advising them of options. When patients do ask about costs, they find most doctors have no clue what their very expensive recommendation will cost. Primary care docs generally have a good idea what their recommendations will cost and what insurance will and will not pay for. But not ER docs, nor specialists.
One might argue doctors should not know about costs because that would color their approach to a patient, but given bills must be paid, the solution is to create non-medical gatekeepers blocking access to doctors. The poor and uninsured can’t see a doctor because they can’t get an appointment.
Daylight Savings Time kicked in today. Studies report a 17% increase in car accidents on the Monday after DST. If a potential loss ( I stayed in bed about the same duration this morning) of one hour can cause a measurable rise in adverse events, we should expect that a shift length increase from 16 to 24 hours will certainly result in adverse events. I would like to see an economist use the tools of his profession to analyze who will benefit materially from this change, what the costs of the inevitable adverse events are, and how the winners will compensate the losers.
Physicians are no longer the only ones privy to the secrets of health and disease. They’re technicians who order tests performed by other technicians. The results of those tests are subjected to computer analysis and interpreted by other technicians. Treatment is based on more computer analysis by technicians, ultimately approved by the physician. In other words, doctors are just one group of health industry technicians, not a fraternity of magicians. They are over-educated and overpaid.
Citing a non-preregistered study afflicted by all the p-hacking, multiple comparisons and garden-of-forking-paths self deceptions whose data was drawn from a “web-based survey” and published in the NEJM which had been advocating for shorter work hours for its guildsmen – Sad!
You should read up on the reproducibility crisis and then read through some of the studies citing this silly paper. Then you’ll understand the problem. The meta analyses are all corrupted by the pollution of the literature with similar likely false positives all published at the same time while efforts to reproduce the findings by looking at say real patient outcomings (and not what they remember years later for an internet poll) refute your claim. E.g. “The implementation of duty-hour restrictions correlated with an increased risk of postoperative complications for patients undergoing brain tumor and cerebrovascular neurosurgical procedures. Duty-hour reform may therefore be associated with worse patient outcomes, contrary to its intended purpose. Due to the critical condition of many neurosurgical patients, this patient population is most sensitive and likely to be negatively affected by proposed future increased restrictions.” – https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4527330/
Alex, you’ve fallen for the tricks of the NHST racket (RIP PE Meehl). Time for you to be weened off the confirmation bias teat.
Your are arguing that it’s worse to have no doctor around than to have a sleep deprived doctor making critical decisions because 50% bad decision quickly, corrected 50% of the time 20 minutes later by a non-sleep deprived doctor, is better than a decision 5 minutes later by a non-sleep deprived doctor with experience rushing in and taking 5 minutes to assess the situation?
After all, the budget for everything is always fixed and can never be increased. Ie, you can only buy a $50,000 luxury car made by factor workers working 24 hour shifts because limiting their shifts to 16 hours max would result in a bad hand off of cars on the assembly line and deflects caused by sleep deprived workers never being fixed?
The big issue is the private sector considers government funding to increase the spending on an activity to be a mandate to drastically cut private funding of that activity and turn the added government funding into a cap on total spending.
I’m old enough to remember the debate in the 60s about too few doctors to handle Medicare and thus the funding of more doctors by funding residencies through Medicare out of CMS.
I am not old enough to know if doctors/residents worked 24 to 36 hours back in the 50s and early 60s before Medicare. And I don’t recall debates about doctors having shifty jobs because they worked days without sleep seven days a week while factory workers rarely worker more than 8-10 shifts only 5 days a week. In fact, in those days, the doctor was in the elite who got to go golfing multiple times per week.
Great post Alex, but I disagree with your final paragraph, which points out that hospitals are incentivized to get more hours out of their semi-captive workers. Longer shifts and longer hours are related, but independent. You could still have residents work 80 hour weeks without subjecting them to 28-hour shifts.
Start suing for malpractice.
It is all the threats of malpractice that drive the working of residents 24 to 36 hour shifts because they need to do unnecessarily tests which take lots of extra time to prevent being sued for malpractice. 😉