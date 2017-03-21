The Great Stagnation has been worse than you think

The value of household services was equal to about 37% of GDP in 1965, but is currently equal to about 23% of GDP.

That is from Timothy Taylor.

1 prior_test2 March 21, 2017 at 3:24 am

No, this is an average is over story – the vast amount of time spent by Americans filling social networks like Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, etc. with data is providing a vast boon to those dedicated to enhancing America’s prowess in software. Yet this is not included in such a comparison, though much of that data entry is done at home.

Further, of this list – ‘housework, cooking, odd jobs, gardening, shopping, child care, and domestic travel” it is fair to point out that Amazon has displaced a significant amount of time spent in actually shopping, that child care has become considerably more market oriented with the distinct decline of mothers that stay home from work, and that cooking has also become considerably less important, particularly if one is complacent enough to dismiss popping a prepared plastic container of product into a microwave for warming before human consumption as cooking. Even declining domestic travel, to the extent that many American workers are no longer subject to the union contract based burden of 10 paid vacation days per year, is not precisely a surprise.

Odd jobs is certainly harder to quantify – electronics has become so entwined with many objects (think automobiles or appliances) that home repair has become rare, while maintenance in general has been replaced by an attitude of simply buying something new to replace what no longer works properly.

2 Art Deco March 21, 2017 at 3:36 am

3 Art Deco March 21, 2017 at 3:32 am

4 Axa March 21, 2017 at 3:42 am

So, washing dishes by hand is better that buying a machine that does the same? The purpose of home appliances is to reduce time spent on housework.

5 prior_test2 March 21, 2017 at 3:57 am

It goes beyond that – buying a dishwasher, not to mention the electricity it uses, shows up in the official GDP figures, thus decreasing that household share even further.

